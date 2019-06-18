OpsRamp Presents Keynote and More on Artificial Intelligence and Hybrid Cloud Monitoring as Bronze Sponsor at Cloud Expo in Santa Clara

Learn how to monitor, manage, and optimize a hybrid, multi-cloud environment with OpsRamp at booth 409

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpsRamp , the IT operations management platform for the modern, hybrid enterprise today announced it's a bronze sponsor of the Cloud Expo Santa Clara in Santa Clara, California from June 24th-26th. The company will demonstrate how enterprises can accelerate business transformation through hybrid infrastructure monitoring, intelligent correlation, and automated remediation powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning.



OpsRamp is also presenting at several sessions throughout the event, including the Keynote.

KEYNOTE: Context is Critical: How Richer Data Yields Richer Results with SVP of Engineering, Bhanu Singh:

AIOps is a transformative technological set and has the potential to reimagine IT's value back to the business. But when it comes to artificial intelligence, machine learning, and intelligent automation, data context is the most critical aspect of overall effectiveness. Join OpsRamp's SVP of Product Development and Engineering, Bhanu Singh, as he presents on the value of data as the rocket fuel for AIOps, and how data context must be a priority to drive actionable insights.

Monday, June 24th, 3:15pm

Great America Ballroom, Santa Clara Convention Center

Bringing AI To Hybrid Cloud Management with CEO Varma Kunaparaju:

Hybrid cloud management already presents challenges for many IT organizations, from swivel-chair management of point tools and infrastructure, to bridging skills gaps when it comes time to adopt cloud-native technologies. AI can solve some of these challenges through intelligent automation and actionable insights, but how does a company that's just starting its cloud journey make the leap to AIOps?

Monday, June 24th, 11:40am

Room 209, Santa Clara Convention Center

Can Your Organization Trust Its Machines? with Data Science Architect Jiayi Hoffman:

Many publications and prognosticators are hailing how AI will revolutionize IT operations. Business leaders are buying in, hoping to reap the benefits of the massive gains in cloud computing power and advanced algorithmic capabilities to support improvements in critical IT operations like threat detection, event management, and configuration management.

But not everyone is eager to hop on the AI train just yet. IT pros have invested time, money, and a ton of effort into their careers and there’s real fear — even if it’s mostly in response to the hype — of eventually being replaced by machines.

Monday, June 24th, 11am

Room 209, Santa Clara Convention Center

About OpsRamp

OpsRamp enables IT to control the chaos of managing their hybrid IT operations and act like a service provider back to the business. Built in the cloud, the OpsRamp service-centric AIOps platform drives total visibility across hybrid infrastructures, offers complete multi-cloud infrastructure monitoring and management of business-critical services, and optimizes services through automation and integration with ITSM and DevOps tools. Now enterprise IT can deliver IT operations as a service and power a digital operations command center that’s built for the challenges of modern, hybrid infrastructure.

Hundreds of enterprises like Dolby, Epsilon, KAR Auction Services and Bio-Rad and managed service providers like NetEnrich, GreenPages, and NTT Data use OpsRamp to unify service availability information, transform contextual insight into action, and replace routine tasks with intelligent automation.

