Smart Cities: The Future of the Market to 2024 - Focus on Industry Automation, Power Supply, Security, Education, and Buildings & Homes

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Cities: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024.



The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Smart Cities in US$ Million by the following End-Use Segments:



Industry Automation

Power Supply

Security

Education

Buildings & Homes

Others

The report profiles 88 companies including many key and niche players such as:



ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

AGT International (Switzerland)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)

Current (USA)

Engie (France)

Ericsson (Sweden)

Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan)

Honeywell International, Inc. (USA)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd (China)

IBM Corporation (USA)

Intel Corporation (USA)

Itron, Inc. (USA)

Johnson Controls International plc (Ireland)

Libelium Comunicaciones Distribuidas S.L (Spain)

Microsoft Corporation (USA)

Nokia Corporation (Finland)

Oracle Corporation (USA)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Schneider Electric SA (France)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Spatial Labs, Inc. (USA)

Telensa Limited (UK)

Urbiotica (Spain)

Verizon Communications, Inc. (USA)

Worldsensing SL (Spain)

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Smart Cities: The Only Sustainable Way to Accommodate 7+ Billion People on Earth

Expanding Ecological Footprint of Humans Beyond the Earth's Capacity to Regenerate, Throws the Spotlight on Smart Cities: Depleting World Natural Resources of Water (As Measured by Declining Per Capita Water Availability) and Coal (As Measured by Proved Resources)

Increasingly Congested Cities Lay the Foundation for the Creation of Planned Urban Spaces

Rapid Urbanization: A Key Factor Underlying Congested Cities

Resource Constraints & Environmental Consciousness Foster Smart City Development

Developing Regions Emerge as Test Beds for Smart Cities Initiatives

Smart Buildings & Homes to Drive Long-Term Growth in the Smart Cities Market

Challenges Confronting Development of Smart City Programs

Quick Review of Market Structure



3. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES

Growing Environmental Footprint of Cities Shifts Focus onto Smart Cities

Funding Support: Vital for Smart Cities Initiatives

Shift Towards Open Governance Model Fuels Interest in Smart Cities

A Review of ICT Technologies Enabling Smart Cities

Broadband Networks

Internet of Things (IoT)

Smart Devices

Cloud Computing

Big Data Analytics

Artificial Intelligence

Facial Recognition

Geographic Information System (GIS)

IoT Lies at the Heart of the Connected Self-Aware Environment Epitomized by Smart Cities

IoT Implementations in Smart Homes & Buildings

Growing Prominence of Sensor Technology in Smart Cities

Rising Significance of Smart City as a Service

Unified Smart City Platforms Allow Big Data to Become a Reality

Transformative Role of AI Technologies in Smart Cities Optimizes Urban Services

Big Data Drives the Smart Cities Movement and Data Analytics Enhances Smart City Services

Edge and Fog Computing Facilitate Real-time Analytics with Low Bandwidth Consumption

Advances in Technology and Innovative Financing Solutions Facilitate Development of Smart City Initiatives

Communication Networks Hold Significance for Smart Connected Cities

Wi-Fi Networks Vital for Smart Cities Projects

Mesh Networks for Smart Cities

Open Data to Provide Long-Term Business Opportunities

Government Policies - Critical for Fostering Smart City Technology Developments

E-Government: Imperative for Transforming Cities into Smart Cities

A Review of Smart City Initiatives Implemented Worldwide



4. GOING FROM IDEA TO REALITY: A PEEK INTO HOW CITIES ARE GETTING SMARTER

Smart Industry Concepts Take Encouraging Steps Forward

Provision of Smart Municipal & Utility Services Gains Momentum

Smart Grids Vital for Smart Energy Distribution

Smart Metering: Vital for Efficient Energy Use & Consumption Control in Smart Cities

Spiraling Adoption of Smart Water Meters in Cities Worldwide

Demand Responsive Energy Management: Indispensable for a Low Carbon Smart City Footprint

Security in Smart Cities Receives Undivided Focus

Video Surveillance Plays an Important Role in Public Safety in Smart Cities

Advanced Analytics for Surveillance Systems

Smart Buildings & Homes Receive Fair Share of Development Focus

Intelligent Buildings Vital for Constructing a Smart City

Consumer Spending on Smart Home Technologies Gathers Steam

Smart & Connected Lighting Systems Make Cities Smarter, Safer & Help Governments Turn Infrastructure Liabilities into Assets

Deployment of LED & Smart Streetlights Grows in Cities

Smart Digital Education Lies at the Heart of the Smart Cities Concept

Smart Healthcare: A Vital Part of the Smart Cities Ecosystem

Smart Mobility & Intelligent Transportation Secures a Fair Share of Government Funding

Market Outlook



5. SMART CITIES - A CONCEPTUAL OVERVIEW

Smart Cities - A Definition

Smart City Projects - A Look at Business Models

Smart City Technologies

Data Generation

Data Distribution

Data Aggregation

Data Analysis

Applications

End-Use Segments

Smart Energy

Smart Buildings

Smart Mobility

Smart Technology

Smart Healthcare

Smart Infrastructure

Smart Governance & Smart Education

Smart Security

Smart Citizens

Smart Cities - A Review of Technologies & Applications in Major End-Use Industries

Major Indicators for Assessment of Smart City Outcomes



6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



6.1 Focus on Select Players



6.2 Product/Service Innovations/Introductions

Honeywell Launches NAVITAS Software Suite

SWIM.AI Announces Smart City and IoT Solutions

Cisco Launches New Smart City Lighting System

Lucesco Lighting Set up SMART LED Lighting Business

Nokia Launches Set of Services and IoT for Smart Cities



6.3 Recent Industry Activity

The city of Portland Partners with Intel, AT&T, GE, and Portland General Electric

Mastercard Partners with Microsoft on Smart City Pilot

Hitachi Designs Smart City Services for One Bangkok

ABB Wins a Contract from Mlarenergi to Develop Smart City Solutions

Teradata Partners with Cisco for Improving Digital Solutions

Cisco Enters into Partnership with AT&T for Smart Cities Solutions

The City of Dallas Selected Ericsson to Install and Host ATMS

Huawei Signs MoU with Duisburg for Smart City Development

Itron Acquires Silver Spring Networks

Huawei to Join NVIDIA'S AI Smart Cities Platform

Huawei Signs Agreement with Milton Keynes for Smart City Concepts

JPS Announces Operation of Smart LED Streetlights

ABB to Provide Wireless Network Connectivity in South Africa

Huawei Partners with Honeywell to Introduce Smart Building Offerings

Philips Lighting and Ericsson Launches Philips lightpole Site Slim Smart Pole

Itron Partners with Wasion to Expand OpenWay Riva Ecosystem

SensorInsight Enters into Partnership with Sigfox

AGT International Enters into Partnership with Cellcom for Smart-City Concept

Cisco Partners with CH2M for Smart City Solutions



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

By End-Use Segment



8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



8.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

US Lags Behind Europe in Smart Cities Projects

B. Market Analytics



8.2 Canada

Market Analysis



8.3 Japan

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Market Overview

B. Market Analytics



8.4 Europe

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Market Overview

FIWARE - An Open Platform for Smart Cities

B. Market Analytics



8.5 Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Market Overview

B. Market Analytics



8.6 Middle East & Africa

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Middle East: Huge Opportunity for Smart City Developments

UAE Focuses on Developing Connected, Smart Cities

Planned Roll-out of IoT Network to Aid Smart City Transformation in the UAE

Rising Power Demand Propels Growth in Smart Power Metering Technologies

B. Market Analytics



8.7 Latin America

A. Market Analysis

Market Overview

B. Market Analytics



9. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 88 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 96)

The United States (38)

Canada (2)

Japan (2)

Europe (38) France (7) Germany (5) The United Kingdom (3) Italy (1) Spain (6) Rest of Europe (16)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (13)

Middle East (3)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bbgqnl

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Internet of Things and M2M



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.