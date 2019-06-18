Smart Cities: The Future of the Market to 2024 - Focus on Industry Automation, Power Supply, Security, Education, and Buildings & Homes
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Smart Cities in US$ Million by the following End-Use Segments:
- Industry Automation
- Power Supply
- Security
- Education
- Buildings & Homes
- Others
The report profiles 88 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)
- AGT International (Switzerland)
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)
- Current (USA)
- Engie (France)
- Ericsson (Sweden)
- Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan)
- Honeywell International, Inc. (USA)
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd (China)
- IBM Corporation (USA)
- Intel Corporation (USA)
- Itron, Inc. (USA)
- Johnson Controls International plc (Ireland)
- Libelium Comunicaciones Distribuidas S.L (Spain)
- Microsoft Corporation (USA)
- Nokia Corporation (Finland)
- Oracle Corporation (USA)
- Panasonic Corporation (Japan)
- Schneider Electric SA (France)
- Siemens AG (Germany)
- Spatial Labs, Inc. (USA)
- Telensa Limited (UK)
- Urbiotica (Spain)
- Verizon Communications, Inc. (USA)
- Worldsensing SL (Spain)
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Smart Cities: The Only Sustainable Way to Accommodate 7+ Billion People on Earth
Expanding Ecological Footprint of Humans Beyond the Earth's Capacity to Regenerate, Throws the Spotlight on Smart Cities: Depleting World Natural Resources of Water (As Measured by Declining Per Capita Water Availability) and Coal (As Measured by Proved Resources)
Increasingly Congested Cities Lay the Foundation for the Creation of Planned Urban Spaces
Rapid Urbanization: A Key Factor Underlying Congested Cities
Resource Constraints & Environmental Consciousness Foster Smart City Development
Developing Regions Emerge as Test Beds for Smart Cities Initiatives
Smart Buildings & Homes to Drive Long-Term Growth in the Smart Cities Market
Challenges Confronting Development of Smart City Programs
Quick Review of Market Structure
3. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES
Growing Environmental Footprint of Cities Shifts Focus onto Smart Cities
Funding Support: Vital for Smart Cities Initiatives
Shift Towards Open Governance Model Fuels Interest in Smart Cities
A Review of ICT Technologies Enabling Smart Cities
Broadband Networks
Internet of Things (IoT)
Smart Devices
Cloud Computing
Big Data Analytics
Artificial Intelligence
Facial Recognition
Geographic Information System (GIS)
IoT Lies at the Heart of the Connected Self-Aware Environment Epitomized by Smart Cities
IoT Implementations in Smart Homes & Buildings
Growing Prominence of Sensor Technology in Smart Cities
Rising Significance of Smart City as a Service
Unified Smart City Platforms Allow Big Data to Become a Reality
Transformative Role of AI Technologies in Smart Cities Optimizes Urban Services
Big Data Drives the Smart Cities Movement and Data Analytics Enhances Smart City Services
Edge and Fog Computing Facilitate Real-time Analytics with Low Bandwidth Consumption
Advances in Technology and Innovative Financing Solutions Facilitate Development of Smart City Initiatives
Communication Networks Hold Significance for Smart Connected Cities
Wi-Fi Networks Vital for Smart Cities Projects
Mesh Networks for Smart Cities
Open Data to Provide Long-Term Business Opportunities
Government Policies - Critical for Fostering Smart City Technology Developments
E-Government: Imperative for Transforming Cities into Smart Cities
A Review of Smart City Initiatives Implemented Worldwide
4. GOING FROM IDEA TO REALITY: A PEEK INTO HOW CITIES ARE GETTING SMARTER
Smart Industry Concepts Take Encouraging Steps Forward
Provision of Smart Municipal & Utility Services Gains Momentum
Smart Grids Vital for Smart Energy Distribution
Smart Metering: Vital for Efficient Energy Use & Consumption Control in Smart Cities
Spiraling Adoption of Smart Water Meters in Cities Worldwide
Demand Responsive Energy Management: Indispensable for a Low Carbon Smart City Footprint
Security in Smart Cities Receives Undivided Focus
Video Surveillance Plays an Important Role in Public Safety in Smart Cities
Advanced Analytics for Surveillance Systems
Smart Buildings & Homes Receive Fair Share of Development Focus
Intelligent Buildings Vital for Constructing a Smart City
Consumer Spending on Smart Home Technologies Gathers Steam
Smart & Connected Lighting Systems Make Cities Smarter, Safer & Help Governments Turn Infrastructure Liabilities into Assets
Deployment of LED & Smart Streetlights Grows in Cities
Smart Digital Education Lies at the Heart of the Smart Cities Concept
Smart Healthcare: A Vital Part of the Smart Cities Ecosystem
Smart Mobility & Intelligent Transportation Secures a Fair Share of Government Funding
Market Outlook
5. SMART CITIES - A CONCEPTUAL OVERVIEW
Smart Cities - A Definition
Smart City Projects - A Look at Business Models
Smart City Technologies
Data Generation
Data Distribution
Data Aggregation
Data Analysis
Applications
End-Use Segments
Smart Energy
Smart Buildings
Smart Mobility
Smart Technology
Smart Healthcare
Smart Infrastructure
Smart Governance & Smart Education
Smart Security
Smart Citizens
Smart Cities - A Review of Technologies & Applications in Major End-Use Industries
Major Indicators for Assessment of Smart City Outcomes
6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Focus on Select Players
6.2 Product/Service Innovations/Introductions
Honeywell Launches NAVITAS Software Suite
SWIM.AI Announces Smart City and IoT Solutions
Cisco Launches New Smart City Lighting System
Lucesco Lighting Set up SMART LED Lighting Business
Nokia Launches Set of Services and IoT for Smart Cities
6.3 Recent Industry Activity
The city of Portland Partners with Intel, AT&T, GE, and Portland General Electric
Mastercard Partners with Microsoft on Smart City Pilot
Hitachi Designs Smart City Services for One Bangkok
ABB Wins a Contract from Mlarenergi to Develop Smart City Solutions
Teradata Partners with Cisco for Improving Digital Solutions
Cisco Enters into Partnership with AT&T for Smart Cities Solutions
The City of Dallas Selected Ericsson to Install and Host ATMS
Huawei Signs MoU with Duisburg for Smart City Development
Itron Acquires Silver Spring Networks
Huawei to Join NVIDIA'S AI Smart Cities Platform
Huawei Signs Agreement with Milton Keynes for Smart City Concepts
JPS Announces Operation of Smart LED Streetlights
ABB to Provide Wireless Network Connectivity in South Africa
Huawei Partners with Honeywell to Introduce Smart Building Offerings
Philips Lighting and Ericsson Launches Philips lightpole Site Slim Smart Pole
Itron Partners with Wasion to Expand OpenWay Riva Ecosystem
SensorInsight Enters into Partnership with Sigfox
AGT International Enters into Partnership with Cellcom for Smart-City Concept
Cisco Partners with CH2M for Smart City Solutions
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
By End-Use Segment
8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
8.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
US Lags Behind Europe in Smart Cities Projects
B. Market Analytics
8.2 Canada
Market Analysis
8.3 Japan
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Market Overview
B. Market Analytics
8.4 Europe
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Market Overview
FIWARE - An Open Platform for Smart Cities
B. Market Analytics
8.5 Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Market Overview
B. Market Analytics
8.6 Middle East & Africa
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Middle East: Huge Opportunity for Smart City Developments
UAE Focuses on Developing Connected, Smart Cities
Planned Roll-out of IoT Network to Aid Smart City Transformation in the UAE
Rising Power Demand Propels Growth in Smart Power Metering Technologies
B. Market Analytics
8.7 Latin America
A. Market Analysis
Market Overview
B. Market Analytics
9. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 88 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 96)
- The United States (38)
- Canada (2)
- Japan (2)
- Europe (38)
- France (7)
- Germany (5)
- The United Kingdom (3)
- Italy (1)
- Spain (6)
- Rest of Europe (16)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (13)
- Middle East (3)
