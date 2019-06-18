Photonic Integrated Circuits (PICs): Worldwide Market Outlook to 2024 - Technological Innovations & High Growth Intensifies Competition
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC): Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) in US$ Thousand. The Global market is further analyzed by the following Applications and Integration Methods: Market by Application - Optical Signal Processing, Optical Communications, and Others; Market by Integration Methods - Packaging, Monolithic Integration, and Module Integration.
The report profiles 38 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Broadcom Inc. (USA)
- Ciena Corporation (USA)
- Enablence Technologies Inc. (Canada)
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China)
- Infinera Corporation (USA)
- Kaiam Corporation (USA)
- Lumentum Operations LLC (USA)
- NeoPhotonics Corporation (USA)
- Nokia Networks (Finland)
- Oclaro Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
A Prelude
Technological Advancements and High Data Traffic Fuel Market Growth
PIC Assumes Critical Importance amid Expanding Role of Optical Communication in the Telecom Sector
Key Trends Influencing the Uptake of PICs in Optical Communication Space
Soaring Deployments of 100G & Ultra-100G OTNs
Growing Uptake of FTTx Networks
Increased Emphasis on Optical Signal Processing in Fiber Optic Networks Extends Novel Opportunities for PIC
Market Outlook
3. MARKET TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS
Growing Bandwidth Needs Necessitates Strengthening of Fiber Optic Networks - Strong Business Case for PIC
Key Factors Influencing IP Traffic Growth & Bandwidth Needs
Sharp Increase in Number of Internet Subscribers
High Penetration of IP-enabled Devices
Faster Broadband Speeds
Proliferation of Bandwidth-Intensive Applications
Surging Investments on Advanced Telecom Infrastructure Set to Fuel Wider Adoption of PICs
Infrastructure Verticals Where Telecom Investments Continue to Remain High
Long-Haul Networks
Metropolitan Area Networks (MANs)
Access Networks
Expanding Role of DCI in Data Centers Creates Potential Market Opportunities
Data Center Interconnect (DCI) Related Needs of Enterprises by Sector: A Snapshot
Major Data Center Trends Influencing DCI Implementations
Rapid Growth in Data Center Traffic
Sharp Increase in Cloud Data Center Traffic
Transition towards Data Center Consolidation
Growing Role of Virtualization
High Tide in Wi-Fi Equipment Installations Bodes Well for Market Growth
Biophotonics: A Niche Market Segment for PIC
Expanding Application Base for Biophotonics Generates Parallel Opportunities for PIC
Increased Focus on Optical In-Vitro Diagnostics Augurs Well
Northbound Trajectory in Fiber Optic Sensors Vertical Gives Impetus to Market Growth
Smart Cities Concept to Underpin Sales Growth in the Coming Years
Smart Homes to Drive Demand for PICs
Upcoming Quantum Computing Model to Infuse New Growth Opportunities
Indium Phosphide Emerges as Material of Choice in PIC Manufacturing
Use of Silicon Substrates Gathers Steam
Packaging Integration or Hybrid Integration: The Widely Used PIC Fabrication Method
Monolithic Integration Making Steady Progress in PIC Fabrication
Economic Unviability of Electronic IC in OEO Conversion Puts Focus on Photonic IC
Reduced Number of Optical Packages: Another Major Advantage with PIC
Decreased Need for Fiber Coupling Further Enhances the Image of PIC
Innovations - Key to High Growth and Consistent Demand
Establishment of Collaborative Initiatives Fosters Development of Innovative Products
Next Generation Silicon Photonics and Polymer Based Photonic ICs Enhance Speed, Bandwidth and Scalability
4. PRODUCT/TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW
Introduction
Photonic IC vs. Electronic IC
Photonic IC vs. Electronic IC: A Comparative Analysis
Materials Used in Manufacture of PIC
Indium Phosphide
Silicon
Silica-on-Silicon (PLC)
Lithium Niobate (LiNbO3)
Gallium Arsenide (GaAs)
Comparative Analysis of Indium Phosphide (InP) and Silicon (Si) in Manufacture of PIC
Integration Models
Packaging Integration or Hybrid Integration
Monolithic Integration
Module Integration
Comparative Analysis of Packaging, Monolithic, and Module Integration Methods for PIC Integration
Key Benefits of PIC
High Performance
Small Footprint
Low Price
Low Power
Limitations of PIC
Applications
Optical Communications
Optical Signal Processing
Others
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Technological Innovations and High Growth Intensifies Competition
5.1 Focus on Select Global Players
5.2 Recent Industry Activity
Lumentum to Takeover Oclaro
Synopsys Acquires PhoeniX
POET Technologies Acquires BB Photonics
Broadcom Acquires Avago Technologies
Nokia Acquires Alcatel-Lucent
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
Outlook
Telecom Industry's Focus on High-Speed Fiber Networks Builds Momentum for PIC Sales in the US
Fiber Optic Networks Register Steady Growth
Fast Internet Access Demand Gears up New Optical Systems
FTTP Deployments: On the Rise
Fiber Optics Industry Benefits from Telecom Regulatory Act, 1996
Novel Use Case of Biophotonics in Medical Devices to Benefit PICs
Mainstream Image of Fiber Optic Sensors to Underpin Sales Growth of PICs
B. Market Analytics
7.2 Canada
A. Market Analysis
Outlook
Positive Trends in the Canadian Telecom Sector Encourage PIC Market
Growing Use of Fiber Optic Sensors Extends Growth Opportunities
B. Market Analytics
7.3 Japan
A. Market Analysis
Outlook
Japan's Image as a Major Fiber Optics Consumer Props up Market Prospects
B. Market Analytics
7.4 Europe
A. Market Analysis
Outlook
Stable Growth in European Fiber Optics Market to Augment PIC Sales
Growing Home Entertainment Market Spurs Demand for Fiber Optic Networks
UK: PIC Sales to Increase in line with Expanding Investments on Fiber Optic Networks
B. Market Analytics
7.5 Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Outlook
Ongoing Telecom Infrastructure Projects Set to Widen the Market Scope for PIC in Asia-Pacific
Pan Asian Continental Terrestrial Fiber Optic Network
Submarine Cables in Asia
B. Market Analytics
7.5.1 China
A. Market Analysis
Outlook
Favorable Growth Prospects for Fiber Optic Networks Augurs Well for PIC
Increased Adoption of Fiber Optic Sensors Infuses Market Momentum
Sensors Manufacturing Scenario in China
B. Market Analytics
7.5.2 SOUTH KOREA
Market Analysis
7.5.3 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
A. Market Analysis
Outlook
Select Asia-Pacific Markets - Key Telecom Trends Positively Influencing the PIC Market
Australia & New Zealand
India
Singapore
Hong Kong
B. Market Analytics
7.6 Latin America
A. Market Analysis
Outlook
PIC Market to Benefit from Telecom Infrastructure Development Projects
Accelerated FTTH Deployments: Opportunities for Fiber Optic Components
B. Market Analytics
7.6.1 Brazil
A. Market Analysis
Outlook
Brazilian Telecom Market: An Overview
B. Market Analytics
7.6.2 Rest of Latin America
A. Market Analysis
Outlook
Mexico - Key Market for Wireless Communication Services
B. Market Analytics
7.7 Rest of World
A. Market Analysis
Outlook
Middle East's Thrust on Expanding Communication Infrastructure Augurs Well for PIC
Fiber Optic Cable Projects for Improving Telecom Connectivity Drive PIC Sales in Africa
B. Market Analytics
8. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 38 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 42)
- The United States (18)
- Canada (5)
- Japan (2)
- Europe (13)
- France (1)
- Germany (1)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (9)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (2)
- Middle East (2)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/whxald
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Semiconductor
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.