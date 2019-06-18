Photonic Integrated Circuits (PICs): Worldwide Market Outlook to 2024 - Technological Innovations & High Growth Intensifies Competition

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC): Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024.



The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) in US$ Thousand. The Global market is further analyzed by the following Applications and Integration Methods: Market by Application - Optical Signal Processing, Optical Communications, and Others; Market by Integration Methods - Packaging, Monolithic Integration, and Module Integration.



The report profiles 38 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Broadcom Inc. (USA)

Ciena Corporation (USA)

Enablence Technologies Inc. (Canada)

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China)

Infinera Corporation (USA)

Kaiam Corporation (USA)

Lumentum Operations LLC (USA)

NeoPhotonics Corporation (USA)

Nokia Networks (Finland)

Oclaro Inc. (USA)

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

A Prelude

Technological Advancements and High Data Traffic Fuel Market Growth

PIC Assumes Critical Importance amid Expanding Role of Optical Communication in the Telecom Sector

Key Trends Influencing the Uptake of PICs in Optical Communication Space

Soaring Deployments of 100G & Ultra-100G OTNs

Growing Uptake of FTTx Networks

Increased Emphasis on Optical Signal Processing in Fiber Optic Networks Extends Novel Opportunities for PIC

Market Outlook



3. MARKET TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS

Growing Bandwidth Needs Necessitates Strengthening of Fiber Optic Networks - Strong Business Case for PIC

Key Factors Influencing IP Traffic Growth & Bandwidth Needs

Sharp Increase in Number of Internet Subscribers

High Penetration of IP-enabled Devices

Faster Broadband Speeds

Proliferation of Bandwidth-Intensive Applications

Surging Investments on Advanced Telecom Infrastructure Set to Fuel Wider Adoption of PICs

Infrastructure Verticals Where Telecom Investments Continue to Remain High

Long-Haul Networks

Metropolitan Area Networks (MANs)

Access Networks

Expanding Role of DCI in Data Centers Creates Potential Market Opportunities

Data Center Interconnect (DCI) Related Needs of Enterprises by Sector: A Snapshot

Major Data Center Trends Influencing DCI Implementations

Rapid Growth in Data Center Traffic

Sharp Increase in Cloud Data Center Traffic

Transition towards Data Center Consolidation

Growing Role of Virtualization

High Tide in Wi-Fi Equipment Installations Bodes Well for Market Growth

Biophotonics: A Niche Market Segment for PIC

Expanding Application Base for Biophotonics Generates Parallel Opportunities for PIC

Increased Focus on Optical In-Vitro Diagnostics Augurs Well

Northbound Trajectory in Fiber Optic Sensors Vertical Gives Impetus to Market Growth

Smart Cities Concept to Underpin Sales Growth in the Coming Years

Smart Homes to Drive Demand for PICs

Upcoming Quantum Computing Model to Infuse New Growth Opportunities

Indium Phosphide Emerges as Material of Choice in PIC Manufacturing

Use of Silicon Substrates Gathers Steam

Packaging Integration or Hybrid Integration: The Widely Used PIC Fabrication Method

Monolithic Integration Making Steady Progress in PIC Fabrication

Economic Unviability of Electronic IC in OEO Conversion Puts Focus on Photonic IC

Reduced Number of Optical Packages: Another Major Advantage with PIC

Decreased Need for Fiber Coupling Further Enhances the Image of PIC

Innovations - Key to High Growth and Consistent Demand

Establishment of Collaborative Initiatives Fosters Development of Innovative Products

Next Generation Silicon Photonics and Polymer Based Photonic ICs Enhance Speed, Bandwidth and Scalability



4. PRODUCT/TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW

Introduction

Photonic IC vs. Electronic IC

Photonic IC vs. Electronic IC: A Comparative Analysis

Materials Used in Manufacture of PIC

Indium Phosphide

Silicon

Silica-on-Silicon (PLC)

Lithium Niobate (LiNbO3)

Gallium Arsenide (GaAs)

Comparative Analysis of Indium Phosphide (InP) and Silicon (Si) in Manufacture of PIC

Integration Models

Packaging Integration or Hybrid Integration

Monolithic Integration

Module Integration

Comparative Analysis of Packaging, Monolithic, and Module Integration Methods for PIC Integration

Key Benefits of PIC

High Performance

Small Footprint

Low Price

Low Power

Limitations of PIC

Applications

Optical Communications

Optical Signal Processing

Others



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Technological Innovations and High Growth Intensifies Competition



5.1 Focus on Select Global Players



5.2 Recent Industry Activity

Lumentum to Takeover Oclaro

Synopsys Acquires PhoeniX

POET Technologies Acquires BB Photonics

Broadcom Acquires Avago Technologies

Nokia Acquires Alcatel-Lucent



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

Outlook

Telecom Industry's Focus on High-Speed Fiber Networks Builds Momentum for PIC Sales in the US

Fiber Optic Networks Register Steady Growth

Fast Internet Access Demand Gears up New Optical Systems

FTTP Deployments: On the Rise

Fiber Optics Industry Benefits from Telecom Regulatory Act, 1996

Novel Use Case of Biophotonics in Medical Devices to Benefit PICs

Mainstream Image of Fiber Optic Sensors to Underpin Sales Growth of PICs

B. Market Analytics



7.2 Canada

A. Market Analysis

Outlook

Positive Trends in the Canadian Telecom Sector Encourage PIC Market

Growing Use of Fiber Optic Sensors Extends Growth Opportunities

B. Market Analytics



7.3 Japan

A. Market Analysis

Outlook

Japan's Image as a Major Fiber Optics Consumer Props up Market Prospects

B. Market Analytics



7.4 Europe

A. Market Analysis

Outlook

Stable Growth in European Fiber Optics Market to Augment PIC Sales

Growing Home Entertainment Market Spurs Demand for Fiber Optic Networks

UK: PIC Sales to Increase in line with Expanding Investments on Fiber Optic Networks

B. Market Analytics



7.5 Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Outlook

Ongoing Telecom Infrastructure Projects Set to Widen the Market Scope for PIC in Asia-Pacific

Pan Asian Continental Terrestrial Fiber Optic Network

Submarine Cables in Asia

B. Market Analytics



7.5.1 China

A. Market Analysis

Outlook

Favorable Growth Prospects for Fiber Optic Networks Augurs Well for PIC

Increased Adoption of Fiber Optic Sensors Infuses Market Momentum

Sensors Manufacturing Scenario in China

B. Market Analytics



7.5.2 SOUTH KOREA

Market Analysis



7.5.3 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A. Market Analysis

Outlook

Select Asia-Pacific Markets - Key Telecom Trends Positively Influencing the PIC Market

Australia & New Zealand

India

Singapore

Hong Kong

B. Market Analytics



7.6 Latin America

A. Market Analysis

Outlook

PIC Market to Benefit from Telecom Infrastructure Development Projects

Accelerated FTTH Deployments: Opportunities for Fiber Optic Components

B. Market Analytics



7.6.1 Brazil

A. Market Analysis

Outlook

Brazilian Telecom Market: An Overview

B. Market Analytics



7.6.2 Rest of Latin America

A. Market Analysis

Outlook

Mexico - Key Market for Wireless Communication Services

B. Market Analytics



7.7 Rest of World

A. Market Analysis

Outlook

Middle East's Thrust on Expanding Communication Infrastructure Augurs Well for PIC

Fiber Optic Cable Projects for Improving Telecom Connectivity Drive PIC Sales in Africa

B. Market Analytics



8. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 38 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 42)

The United States (18)

Canada (5)

Japan (2)

Europe (13) France (1) Germany (1) Spain (1) Rest of Europe (9)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (2)

Middle East (2)

