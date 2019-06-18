The Department for International Trade to present at SMi’s Wearable Injectors and Connected Devices Conference

Wearable Injectors and Connected Devices

SMi reports: Hear government perspectives from the Department for International Trade at the Wearable Injectors and Connected Devices Conference this October.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Wearable Injectors and Connected Devices Conference, taking place on the 9th-10th October 2019 in London, will comprehensively cover the latest innovations in digital health and drug delivery for the pharmaceutical industry.On day one of the conference, Hassan Chaudhury, Specialist – Digital Health, Healthcare UK, Department for International Trade will be presenting and giving their government perspectives on ‘The UK as a Global Testbed for Innovation in Digital Health’, focusing on:• Assessing the landscape of invention and innovation for enhanced digital health outcomes• Reviewing the collaborative approach, given the infrastructure is here, including the strength of the NHS, our health data, academic institutions and medical schools• Analysing how the UK is a global testbed for innovation, the time to act is nowHassan is sector Specialist in Digital Health for Healthcare UK, a joint initiative of the Department for International Trade, Department of Health and Social Care and NHS England set up to help innovative UK businesses and NHS organisations do more work abroad. Most recently he was a founding director and Chief Commercial Officer at Health iQ - a leading real-world evidence agency based in the UK - and spent many years consulting internationally with major pharmaceutical and medical device companies.The latest brochure with the full agenda and speaker line-up is available to download online at www.wearable-injectors.co.uk/einpr4 The two-day agenda features over 16 expert presentations and offers attendees peer-to-peer networking with Global Device Development Managers, Senior Connectivity Engineers, Leaders in Device Data Generation, Human Factors Directors and more.Attendees will hear from featured expert speakers including:• Michael Song, Senior Manager, Dosage Form Design and Development, AstraZeneca• Cedric Gysel, Manager Health Care Solutions Design, Johnson & Johnson• Veronika Ganeva, Senior Quality Assessor, MHRA• Digby Harris, Global Category Manager – Medical Device Development, AstraZeneca• Bjorg K. Hunter, Manager, Global CMC Regulatory Affairs, GSK• Maxime Gaillot, Senior Project Leader for Device Development, Novartis• Min Wei, Director/Fellow, AstraZenecaFor those interested in attending the conference, there is a £300 early bird discount ending on 28th June 2019. Places can be reserved at www.wearable-injectors.co.uk/einpr4 Wearable Injectors and Connected DevicesConference: 9th – 10th October 2019Workshops: 8th October 2019Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK--- ENDS ---Contact Information:For media enquiries contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 / Email:hsidhu@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



