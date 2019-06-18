British Army, US Air Force and Navy Command Headquarters to present at the Defence Safety Conference

Defence Safety Conference 2019

SMi Reports: Three senior leaders to join the Defence Safety line-up in London this October.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The second annual Defence Safety conference, returning to London on 7th – 8th October, will feature briefings from across the air, land and maritime domain, as well as from defence leaders, to industry, to policy makers. The conference will also identify good practice to be learned from and inform the views of those who procure, provide and operate Defence equipment and services. Latest speakers to be added to the 2019 agenda include:1. Lieutenant General Christopher Tickell CBE, Deputy Chief of General Staff, British Army presenting ‘The Army’s Approach to the Safety Challenge is Through Effective Risk Management’2. Major General John T. Rauch Jr, Air Force Chief of Safety Commander, US Air Force presenting ‘The Air Force Safety Centre: Delivering Maximum Air Effect Whilst Optimising Safety’3. Rear Admiral Martin Connell, Assistant Chief of Naval Staff, Aviation, Amphibious Capability and Carriers, Navy Command Headquarters presenting ‘Aviation Safety Considerations for the Royal Navy’s Fleet Air Army’The event brochure is now available to download online at: http://www.defencesafety.com/einpr As the only event dedicated to Defence Safety, this conference is the global meeting point for the military community. Therefore, SMi are thrilled to bring a diverse range of international military and industry experts to the speaker line-up, ready to explore the latest updates on maritime, air and land safety, including how senior leaders are changing the ways they reduce risks and maximise platform and system safety. Other organisations who will also be presenting at this year’s conference include:Defence Safety Authority (UK MoD), DE&S (UK MoD), US Navy, Royal Navy, Royal Marines, Military Aviation Authority (UK MoD), Swedish Air Force, Netherlands Army, German MoD, Austrian MoD, Swedish Armed Forces Headquarters, US DoD, MoD Netherlands, Department of National Defence (Government of Canada), United States Marine Corps, Royal Australian Navy and moreFor those interested in joining 250 attendees from around the world, registrations can be made on the event website at http://www.defencesafety.com/einpr For commercial organisations that wish to sponsor, speak and attend the conference, contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.ukProudly sponsored by BMT and tlmNexusSupported by The Defence Safety Authority, UK MODDefence Safety Conference7th – 8th October 2019London, UK-END-About SMi Group: Established since 1993, SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.