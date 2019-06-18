Global Mission Critical Messaging Markets Stood at $17.9 Billion in 2018, and are Anticipated to Reach $19.2 Billion in 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IBM and Red Hat: Market Shares, Strategy, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2019 to 2025" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The leading vendors in the cloud data center market have invested in high-quality technology and processes to develop leading-edge systems integration capability.



Worldwide cloud services markets are poised to achieve continuing growth as IBM and Red Hat responds to the newer technologies from AWS, Google, and Microsoft that provide significant competitive advantages in the cloud markets. The AWS, Google, and Microsoft mega data centers use orchestration of leverage node to node data access.



The mega data centers let developers go from any node to any node in a 100,000 x 100,001 matrix grid, providing significant systems integration not available in the typical IBM and other cloud symmetries.



The quality and the customization available from IBM and Red Hat are significant market growth drivers in this context, providing capabilities for cloud orchestration systems access. Standardization of the application installation process is a key efficiency tool supporting a higher level of systems automation that has been available earlier. IBM and Red Hat markets encompass virtualization, cloud, edge, and functional splits.

5G requires increasing sophistication from data center operators to manage all the AI data coming from smart devices. The challenge is to bring together a growing number of smart devices, cameras, and sensors and 5G radio access technologies depend on having strong cloud computing capabilities. A range of connectivity services is needed. Associated APIs are needed in each device to manage connectivity to a number of customer segments housed in the cloud.



IBM and Red Hat cloud markets encompass virtualization, cloud, edge, and functional splits. As 5G networks come online in 2020, they require increasing sophistication from cloud providers. The challenge going forward in mobile network buildout is to bring together a growing number of LTE and 5G radio access information streams and use integration technologies to achieve useful computing. A range of connectivity services is needed. APIs are needed in each cloud computing application node to manage connectivity to a number of sensors that are implemented in different segments.



Worldwide mission critical messaging markets at $17.9 billion in 2018 are anticipated to reach $19.2 billion in 2025, indicating growth based on implementation of mega data centers, hyperscale cloud computing, automation of process using AI, streaming mobile smart phone network connectivity, tablet use for mobile computing, Internet apps, cloud computing, and business process management systems (BPM) that support collaboration. Microservices process API components support enterprise innovation and change. Software forms the basis of change. Software API streaming message development tools drive innovation.



Mission critical messaging is a key aspect of those aspects of web process making IT flexible and adaptable.

Key Topics Covered



1. Middleware: Market Description and Market Dynamics

1.1 Integration, Orchestration, and Management Middleware

1.1.1 Selected Middleware Market Segments and Leaders List



2. Mission Critical Messaging as a Base for Secure Application Integration: Middleware Market Share Data

2.1 Mission Critical Messaging as a Base for Secure Application Integration

2.1.1 IBM MQ

2.1.2 IBM MQ Competitive Advantage

2.2 Mission Critical Messaging Market Dynamics

2.2.1 Application Platforms for Line of Business Applications

2.3 Mission Critical Messaging and Systems Integration

2.4 Mission Critical Messaging and Systems Integration Middleware Market Shares

2.5 Mission Critical is Decoupled Messaging

2.5.1 IBM Open Systems Hybrid Cloud Part of Overall Infrastructure Software Market

2.5.2 Superior Application Integration Middleware Delivers Enterprise Agility

2.6 Mission Critical Messaging Market Forecasts

2.6.1 Mission Critical Messaging Growth Factors

2.6.2 Data and Message Transformation



3. Event-Driven Middleware and Content Services Event-Driven Middleware: Market Share Data

3.1 Event-Driven Content Middleware

3.2 Event-Driven Content Middleware Market Shares

3.2.1 Content Event-Driven Middleware Competitive Analysis

3.3 Event-Driven Services Platform Content Services Platforms (CSPs) Definition

3.4 Event-Driven Services Platform: IBM DX and Competitors

3.4.1 Content Event-Driven Services Platform Middleware Competitive Analysis

3.4.2 Content Event-Driven Services Platform Middleware Market Shares

3.5 IBM and OpenText Content Middleware Services Platform

3.5.1 OpenText

3.5.2 OpenText Platform

3.5.3 IBM

3.5.4 Microsoft's CSP is SharePoint

3.5.5 Micro Focus CSP (formerly HPE Software)

3.5.6 Hyland OnBase Platform

3.5.7 Fabasoft Cloud

3.5.8 Alfresco Digital Business Platform

3.5.9 Box CSP

3.5.10 Confluent



4. Business Rules Management Systems Middleware: Market Share Data

4.1 Business Rules Management Systems Market Definition

4.2 Business Process Management BPM Market Shares

4.3 BPM Market Driving Forces

4.3.1 Automation of Business Process

4.4 Business Rules Management Systems Competitive Analysis

4.5 Business Process Management Market Driving Forces

4.5.1 BPM Market Driving Forces

4.5.2 Cloud And Mobile Computing Redefine BPM

4.5.3 Innovation Drives Markets

4.6 Business Process Management Market Participants

4.6.1 Red Hat BPM Product



5. Software-Defined Storage Control Software: Market Share Data

5.1 Software-Defined Storage Description

5.1.1 Software-Defined Storage Market Definition

5.2 Software-Defined Storage Market Shares

5.2.1 Software-Defined Storage Control Software Competitive Analysis

5.3 Worldwide Enterprise Storage Market Grew 34.4% during the First Quarter of 2018

5.4 4. Ease Of Storage Middleware Customer Switch To Competitors of Red Hat and IBM



6. Container Infrastructure Software: Market Share Data

6.1 Container Infrastructure Software Description

6.2 Container Infrastructure Software Market Shares

6.2.1 Cloud Model For Consuming And Delivering Business And IT Services

6.2.2 Companies and the Race to 5G

6.3 Container Infrastructure Software Competitive Analysis

6.4 IBM Mission Critical Messaging As A Base For Secure Application Integration

6.4.1 Big Four Cloud Providers:

6.4.2 Type Of Customer Buying These Products

6.5 Componentization

6.6.1 Line of Business Loses Control Of Hardware Servers

6.6.2 Advantages of Mega Data Center Cloud 2.0: Multi-Threading

6.6.3 Advantages of Mega Data Center Cloud 2.0: Scale

6.6.4 Infrastructure Scale

6.6.5 IBM MQ on AWS Cloud

6.6.6 IBM Strategy



7. Server Operating Systems: Market Share Data

7.1 Server Operating Systems Market Description

7.2 Server Operating Systems Market Shares

7.3 Server Operating Systems Competitive Analysis



8 Application Server: Market Share Data

8.1 Application Server Market Description

8.1.1 Application Server Market Description

8.1.2 Application Server Market Shares

8.2 Application Servers Competitive Analysis

8.2.1 IBM / Red Hat Application Server Strategy

8.2.2 Linux Open Source OS Distros

8.2.3 On-Premises Application Server Integration Suites



9 Managed File Transfer, Transaction Processing Middleware Software

9.1 Transactional Middleware Market Description

9.2 Managed File Transfer, Transaction Processing Middleware Software: Market Share Data

9.3 Managed File Transfer, Transaction Processing Middleware Competitive Analysis



10 Application Integration Suite

10.1 IBM Hybrid Cloud



11 Market Analysis

11.1 Red Hat and IBM Market Differentiation

11.1.1 Red Hat and IBM Competitors Different in Each Market

11.1.2 Microservices Provide Cloud Integration

11.2 Customer Switch to Competitors of Red Hat and IBM

11.2.1 Red Hat and IBM Capacity Constraints

11.2.2 Red Hat and IBM Customer Size

11.2.3 Red Hat and IBM Market Characterization

11.2.4 Red Hat and IBM Innovation and Competitive Investment in Each Market

11.2.5 Middleware Products From RedHat

11.3 Integration and Orchestration Software Categories

11.4 Mainframe Definition

11.5 Strongest Competitors in Middleware

11.5.1 IBM's Plans To Rationalize Overlapping And Competing Technologies Cloud Foundry

11.5.2 IBM Competing with Red Hat to Bring Innovation to Middleware

11.5.3 Middleware Investment in R&D

11.5.4 IBM MQ Enterprise Grade Deployment Supports IBM Substantial Commitment Hardened Feature Rich Systems

11.6 IBM Proprietary Mainframe OS

11.7 Application Servers, Web Servers Types of Middleware

11.8 Middleware Innovation Tools and Process

11.9 IBM and Red Hat Research and Development: Problems to Solve

11.10 After Acquisition of RedHat (and RedHat's technology), IBM Middleware Not Offering Competition to Oracle in the Application Platform Software Market

11.11 Advantages of Combined IBM/RedHat Product over Oracle Middleware Offering

11.12 Could Businesses/Customers Currently Using IBM WebSphere Feasibly Switch to Oracle

11.13 Products that Are a Good Alternative for Customers

11.14 Apache as a Competitive Alternative to RedHat in Terms of Open Source Middleware

11.14.1 IBM and RedHat Products in the BPM and Decision Management Segments

11.14.2 Type of Middleware do BPM and Decision Management Systems: Business-to-Business



12 IBM

12.1 IBM vs. Red Hat:

12.1.1 IBM

12.2 Red Hat



13 Red Hat

13.1.1 Red Hat Infrastructure-Related Offerings

13.1.2 Red Hat Application Development-Related and Other Emerging Technology Offerings

13.1.3 Red Hat Subscription Business Model

13.1.4 Red Hat Enterprise Linux Technologies

13.1.5 Red Hat Virtualization



14 Canonical



15 Microsoft



16 PegaSystems



17 OpenText



18 Citrix



19 Progress Software



20 Fiorano



