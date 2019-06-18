Kenya Energy Efficient Glass Industry Outlook to 2025 - 125 KPIs Covering Market Size by Value & Volume across End Markets, Products, and Technology Segments

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kenya Energy Efficient Glass Industry Business and Investment Opportunities Databook (2016 - 2025) - 125 KPIs Covering Market Size by Value and Volume across End Markets, Products, and Technology Segments" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The energy efficient glass demand in Kenya expected to increase at a CAGR of 18.3% during 2019-2025. Over the forecast period of 2019 to 2025, the market is expected to reach US$ 13,237.2 thousand by 2025, increasing from US$ 4,720.2 thousand in 2019.



This market intelligence databook provides detailed market opportunities in energy efficient glass industry in Kenya, with over 125 KPIs, covering end markets, glass products, and technologies. It provides a comprehensive understanding of energy efficient glass industry sectors in both value and volume terms through 260+ data tables and charts.



Report Scope



This report provides market size and forecast across 125 KPIs for a period of 10 years from 2016-2025 in Kenya. Key market segmentation taxonomy has been detailed below:



Market Size and Forecast by Energy Efficient Glass Products in Kenya

Overall Demand for Energy Efficient Glass Market

- Value

- Volume

- Average Price

Single Glazing Demand

- Value

- Volume

- Average Price

Double Glazing Demand

- Value

- Volume

- Average Price

Triple Glazing Demand

- Value

- Volume

- Average Price

Smart Glass Demand

- Value

- Volume

- Average Price

Market Size and Forecast by Smart Glass Technology Segments in Kenya

SPD

Electrochromic

PDLC

Thermochromic

Photochromatic

Market Size and Forecast by Construction Markets in Kenya

Overall Construction

- By energy efficient glass product (single glazing, double glazing, triple glazing)

- By smart glass technology segment

- By Application (new market, replacement market)

Residential

- By energy efficient glass product (single glazing, double glazing, triple glazing)

- By smart glass technology segment

- By Application (new market, replacement market)

Commercial

- By energy efficient glass product (single glazing, double glazing, triple glazing)

- By smart glass technology segment

- By Application (new market, replacement market)

Industrial

- By energy efficient glass product (single glazing, double glazing, triple glazing)

- By smart glass technology segment

- By Application (new market, replacement market)

Institutional

- By energy efficient glass product (single glazing, double glazing, triple glazing)

- By smart glass technology segment

- By Application (new market, replacement market)

Market Size and Forecast by Transport Sector in Kenya

By energy efficient glass product (single glazing, double glazing, triple glazing)

By smart glass technology segment

By Application (new market, replacement market, smart mirror, self-cleaning / repairing, self-dimming, device embedder)

Market Size and Forecast by Electronics, Power, and Other Segments in Kenya

By energy efficient glass product (single glazing, double glazing, triple glazing)

By smart glass technology segment

By Application (new market, replacement market)

Reason to Buy

In-depth Understanding of Energy Efficient Glass Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunity trends, and industry dynamics through 125+ KPIs in Kenya.

Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate your strategy; assess market specific key trends and risks in energy efficient glass industry.

Get Detailed View on Smart Glass Technology: Get in-depth understanding of growth dynamics and adoption of smart glass technologies across various end markets in Kenya.

Volume and Value Data: Get detailed understanding of the market both from value and volume perspective for historical as well as forecast period.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wvpxxe

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Glass



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.