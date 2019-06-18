Global M-Commerce Market Outlook 2019-2024: Growing Penetration of 4G LTE Network Technology

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "M-Commerce: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024.



The report analyzes the worldwide markets for M-Commerce in US$ Million.



The report profiles 64 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Mobile Communications Industry: A Prelude

Key Milestones in Telecom Industry

M-Commerce Brings Mobile Transactional Services into Spotlight

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

China at the Forefront of Growth in M-Commerce Market

Rapid Growth of E-Commerce Market: Positive Implications for M-Commerce Market



3. GROWTH DRIVERS, MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES

Increasing Penetration of Mobile Phones: A Strong Growth Driver

Changing Consumer Mobile Usage Habits Encourage Market Growth

Increasing Proliferation of Smartphones: A Strong Growth Driver for M-Commerce

Spiraling Mobile Broadband Subscriptions Augurs Well for Market Expansion

Growing Penetration of 4G LTE Network Technology: An Opportunity for M-Commerce Market

M-Commerce to Become the Core Aspect of Marketing Strategies

User Engagement Remains the Focal Point

Mobile Apps Emerge as the Preferred Form of M-Commerce

Select Mobile Applications for M-Commerce

Rising Significance of Progressive Web Apps for Retailers and Brands

Technology Advancements Augur Well for M-Commerce Market

Innovations in Payment Technologies Benefits Market Performance

Latest Technologies Set to Transform M-Commerce Market

Location-Based Marketing

Mobile Retargeting

Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality on Mobile

Mobile SEO

AI, Chatbots, and Shopping Assistants

Internet of Things (IoT)

Mobile Image Recognition (MIR) Technology

Personalized Push Notifications

Near Field Communication (NFC) Technology

Analytics Tools and Predictive Technologies

Trends Transforming the Smartphone-based Shopping Market

Mobile AR Applications: A Key Enabler of M-Commerce

Strong Growth Projected for Mobile AR in Virtual Product Display Applications

Rising Investments in AR for Mobile Marketing and Brand Building Augurs Well for the Market

Technology Advancements Enable Seamless Convergence of Mobile AR and M-Commerce

AI Technology Presents Tremendous Potential for Innovation in M-Commerce Market

Chatbots

Visual Search and Listen

Consumer Insights

Recommendation Engines

M-Commerce Payments Market: Riding on the Success of M-Commerce Market

Biometrics Make Inroads into the M-Commerce Market

Biometric Payment Cards: Providing Additional Security

Location-Based Services: Significant Opportunity for M-Commerce Service Providers

Post-Purchase M-Commerce: A New User Engagement Tool

SoLoMo: The New Buzzword

Cloud: The New Paradigm for M-Commerce

Mobile Banking: An Intensifying Mobile Data Traffic Stream

Mobile Payments: A Large Revenue Generator

Consumer Desire for Convenience in POS Payments Drives Adoption of NFC-Based Mobile Wallets

Mobile Money Flourishes in Developing Countries

Growth Drivers in the Mobile Money Market

Growing Prominence of Mobile Advertising Favors the M-Commerce Market

Mobile Advertising In a Nutshell

Mobile Ticketing on the Rise

Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthens Market Prospects

Millennials Emerge as a Lucrative Demographic Segment for M-Commerce Market

Global Millennial Population Facts & Figures: Important Opportunity Indicators

Women Dominate the M-Commerce Marketplace

Service Affordability: A Key Factor Driving Growth

Data Privacy and Security: A Major Concern

Rising Popularity of Mobile Commerce Threatens Traditional Retailers



4. M-COMMERCE: AN OVERVIEW

A Peek into the Evolution of Commerce

M-Commerce: Introduction

Salient Features of M-Commerce

Ubiquity

Flexibility

Personalization

Localization

Key Requirements of M-Commerce

Benefits of M-Commerce

Drawbacks

Key End-Use Sectors

Financial Services Sector

Telecommunication Sector

Retail/Service Sector

Information Services Sector

M-Commerce Products & Services

Mobile ATM

Mobile Ticketing

Mobile Coupons, Vouchers, and Loyalty Cards

Content Purchase and Delivery

Location-based Services

Information Services

Mobile Banking

Mobile Payment

Peer-to-peer (P2P)

Business-to-business (B2B)

Consumer-to-business (C2B)

Business/Government-to-Consumer (B2C/G2C)

Mobile Brokerage

Mobile Reverse Auctions

Mobile Browsing

Mobile Purchase

M-Commerce Applications and Services Classification

Directory M-Commerce Applications and Services

Transaction-Oriented M-Commerce Applications and Services

M-Commerce Services and Applications

Payment Methods

M-Commerce Enabling Technologies

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Location Determination

Software Defined Radio (SDR)

Adaptive Modulation and Coding (AMC)

Digital Signal Compression

Biometrics

WAP (Wireless Application Protocols)

IPv6

Mobile ad hoc Networks

MIMO (Multiple-Input Multiple-Output)

OFDM

CDMA

Turbo Codes

Data Encryption



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Intense Competition Characterizes M-Commerce Market

Key Participants in the M-Commerce Ecosystem

From MSPs to Mobile Users: Mobile Industry Value Chain Bets Big on M-Commerce

Players Adopt Innovative Strategies to Improve Market Standing

User Experience: A Key Differentiating Factor

Companies Leverage Different Platforms to Succeed

Market Participants Focus on Responsive Designs to Attract Consumers

Digital Catalogs Score High

Dawn of Advertising through Mobile-Location Platforms

Companies Focus on Promoting Business through QR Codes

M-commerce Market Attracts New Entrants

Retailers Benefit from Mobile Devices Proliferation



5.1 Focus on Select Players



5.2 Product Innovations/Introductions

Weyland Launches ENable Mobile Commerce and Logistics Platform in India

Google Launches Tez App

Magento Commerce Develops Progressive Web Apps for Merchants



5.3 Recent Industry Activity

Rakuten Acquires Curbside

eBay to Relaunch India Business Operations

Francisco Partners to Acquire Verifone Systems

Verifone and Paysafe Ink Agreement

Mashable Collaborates with eBay for mobile Shoppable Images

Target Takes Over Shipt

Fandango Takes Over MovieTickets.com

Flipkart and eBay India Complete Merger

Walmart and Google Announce Partnership for Enabling Faster Shopping

UCOOK and WeChat Tem Up for Mobile Commerce

Amazon Acquires Souq.com



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

M-Commerce Market - Poised for Growth

Market Participants Look Up to M-Commerce for Increasing Revenue

Advanced Mobile Devices & Rising Smartphone Penetration Bolster M-Commerce Market

Growing Prominence of Affiliate Marketing in the M-Commerce Market

Retailers Adopt Mobile-First Strategy

Mobile Payments: Slow Growth Yet Promising Future Prospects

Incentives by Retailers Drive Growth in Mobile Payments

Abandoned Mobile Carts Cause Huge Losses for Retailers

B. Market Analytics



7.2 Canada

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Mobile Commerce Market: An Overview

B. Market Analytics



7.3 Japan

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

M-Commerce Sales Continue to Make Gains

Rising Penetration of Smartphones Favor Market Growth

B. Market Analytics



7.4 Europe

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

M-Commerce Market - An Overview

Opportunity Indicators

Trend towards Online Shopping Augurs Well for M-Commerce Market

User-Friendly Mobile Apps Benefit Brands

AI Enabling Enhanced M-Commerce Experiences

Rising Popularity of Mobile Web

Mobile Wallet/Payment Technology Rise in Adoption

Stiff Challenge from Online Purchasing Markets Compels Traditional Retailers to Focus on Enhancing In-Store Experience

B. Market Analytics



7.4.1 France

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

French M-Commerce Market Poised to Gain Substantial Traction

B. Market Analytics



7.4.2 Germany

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Market Overview

B. Market Analytics



7.4.3 Italy

Market Analysis



7.4.4 The United Kingdom

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

High Mobile Use Favors Online Shopping Market in the UK

Smartphones Emerge as the Preferred Device for Mobile Purchases

Purchasing Experience - A Vital Factor for Mobile App Consumers

High Street Retailers Adopt Mobile Commerce

B. Market Analytics



7.4.5 Spain

Market Analysis



7.4.6 Russia

Market Analysis



7.4.7 Rest of Europe

Market Analysis



7.5 China

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

China Marches Ahead in M-Commerce Race

Encouraging Trends in China's M-Commerce Market

High Spending on Foreign Goods

Strong Influence of Social Media Platforms

Merger of Offline and Online Concepts

Shopping Festivals

Digital Payments

High Growth Opportunities for Luxury Brands on Mobile Commerce Platforms

Rise in Mobile Internet Penetration Drives M-Commerce Growth

Key Mobile and Internet Statistics - In a Nutshell

Explosive Growth in Middle Income Group - A Boon for M-Commerce

M-Commerce Benefits Rising Popularity of Mobile Payment Apps

Growing Demand for Transactional Services

Mobile Banking Gaining Importance in China

Mobile Payment Market Exhibits Exponential Growth

B. Market Analytics



7.6 Asia-Pacific (excluding China)

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Growth in the Global M-Commerce Market

Rising Penetration of Mobile Devices Bodes Well for M-Commerce Growth

Increasing Penetration of Smartphones: A Key Growth Driver

B. Market Analytics



7.6.1 India

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

A High Growth M-Commerce Market

Internet and Mobile Devices in India: Quick Facts

Smartphones: A Key Growth Driver for M-Commerce in India

Mobile Payments Gather Steam in India

Challenges Facing M-Commerce Market

B. Market Analytics



7.6.2 South Korea

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Market Overview

Mobile Payments Market Records Growth in Online and Offline Modes

Multi-device Commerce: A Growing Trend in Online Commerce Market

B. Market Analytics



7.6.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Select Regional Markets

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

B. Market Analytics



7.7 Latin America

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Latin America Offers Significant Growth Opportunities

Expanding Mobile Market in Latin America - Growth Potential for M-Commerce Players

Growing Mobile Wallet Payments Market Augurs Well for M-Commerce

B. Market Analytics



7.7.1 Brazil

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Market Overview

B. Market Analytics



7.7.2 Mexico

Market Analysis



7.7.3 Rest of Latin America

Market Analysis



7.8 Rest of World

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Middle East: A Lucrative M-Commerce Market

Africa - An Emerging M-Commerce Market

An Insight into the South African M-Commerce Market

Retailers Create Bricks and Clicks' Ecosystem

B. Market Analytics



8. COMPANY PROFILES

Total Companies Profiled: 64 The United States (36)

Japan (1)

Europe (17) France (1) Germany (6) The United Kingdom (4) Italy (1) Rest of Europe (12)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (8)

Middle East (2)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a73w2n

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

