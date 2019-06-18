Global M-Commerce Market Outlook 2019-2024: Growing Penetration of 4G LTE Network Technology
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for M-Commerce in US$ Million.
The report profiles 64 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Alibaba Group (China)
- Amazon.com Inc. (USA)
- Apple Inc. (USA)
- Branding Brand (USA)
- Evine Live Inc. (USA)
- eBay Inc. (USA)
- Fandango Inc. (USA)
- International Business Machines Corporation (USA)
- Moovweb Intergalactic (USA)
- Netbiscuits (Germany)
- Otto Group (Germany)
- PayPal Holdings Inc. (USA)
- Phunware Inc. (USA)
- QVC Inc. (USA)
- Sevenval Technologies GmbH (Germany)
- SiteMinis Inc. (USA)
- Skava (USA)
- Target Corporation (USA)
- Unbound Commerce (USA)
- Usablenet Inc. (USA)
- VeriFone Systems Inc. (USA)
- Wal-Mart Stores Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Mobile Communications Industry: A Prelude
Key Milestones in Telecom Industry
M-Commerce Brings Mobile Transactional Services into Spotlight
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
China at the Forefront of Growth in M-Commerce Market
Rapid Growth of E-Commerce Market: Positive Implications for M-Commerce Market
3. GROWTH DRIVERS, MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES
Increasing Penetration of Mobile Phones: A Strong Growth Driver
Changing Consumer Mobile Usage Habits Encourage Market Growth
Increasing Proliferation of Smartphones: A Strong Growth Driver for M-Commerce
Spiraling Mobile Broadband Subscriptions Augurs Well for Market Expansion
Growing Penetration of 4G LTE Network Technology: An Opportunity for M-Commerce Market
M-Commerce to Become the Core Aspect of Marketing Strategies
User Engagement Remains the Focal Point
Mobile Apps Emerge as the Preferred Form of M-Commerce
Select Mobile Applications for M-Commerce
Rising Significance of Progressive Web Apps for Retailers and Brands
Technology Advancements Augur Well for M-Commerce Market
Innovations in Payment Technologies Benefits Market Performance
Latest Technologies Set to Transform M-Commerce Market
Location-Based Marketing
Mobile Retargeting
Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality on Mobile
Mobile SEO
AI, Chatbots, and Shopping Assistants
Internet of Things (IoT)
Mobile Image Recognition (MIR) Technology
Personalized Push Notifications
Near Field Communication (NFC) Technology
Analytics Tools and Predictive Technologies
Trends Transforming the Smartphone-based Shopping Market
Mobile AR Applications: A Key Enabler of M-Commerce
Strong Growth Projected for Mobile AR in Virtual Product Display Applications
Rising Investments in AR for Mobile Marketing and Brand Building Augurs Well for the Market
Technology Advancements Enable Seamless Convergence of Mobile AR and M-Commerce
AI Technology Presents Tremendous Potential for Innovation in M-Commerce Market
Chatbots
Visual Search and Listen
Consumer Insights
Recommendation Engines
M-Commerce Payments Market: Riding on the Success of M-Commerce Market
Biometrics Make Inroads into the M-Commerce Market
Biometric Payment Cards: Providing Additional Security
Location-Based Services: Significant Opportunity for M-Commerce Service Providers
Post-Purchase M-Commerce: A New User Engagement Tool
SoLoMo: The New Buzzword
Cloud: The New Paradigm for M-Commerce
Mobile Banking: An Intensifying Mobile Data Traffic Stream
Mobile Payments: A Large Revenue Generator
Consumer Desire for Convenience in POS Payments Drives Adoption of NFC-Based Mobile Wallets
Mobile Money Flourishes in Developing Countries
Growth Drivers in the Mobile Money Market
Growing Prominence of Mobile Advertising Favors the M-Commerce Market
Mobile Advertising In a Nutshell
Mobile Ticketing on the Rise
Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthens Market Prospects
Millennials Emerge as a Lucrative Demographic Segment for M-Commerce Market
Global Millennial Population Facts & Figures: Important Opportunity Indicators
Women Dominate the M-Commerce Marketplace
Service Affordability: A Key Factor Driving Growth
Data Privacy and Security: A Major Concern
Rising Popularity of Mobile Commerce Threatens Traditional Retailers
4. M-COMMERCE: AN OVERVIEW
A Peek into the Evolution of Commerce
M-Commerce: Introduction
Salient Features of M-Commerce
Ubiquity
Flexibility
Personalization
Localization
Key Requirements of M-Commerce
Benefits of M-Commerce
Drawbacks
Key End-Use Sectors
Financial Services Sector
Telecommunication Sector
Retail/Service Sector
Information Services Sector
M-Commerce Products & Services
Mobile ATM
Mobile Ticketing
Mobile Coupons, Vouchers, and Loyalty Cards
Content Purchase and Delivery
Location-based Services
Information Services
Mobile Banking
Mobile Payment
Peer-to-peer (P2P)
Business-to-business (B2B)
Consumer-to-business (C2B)
Business/Government-to-Consumer (B2C/G2C)
Mobile Brokerage
Mobile Reverse Auctions
Mobile Browsing
Mobile Purchase
M-Commerce Applications and Services Classification
Directory M-Commerce Applications and Services
Transaction-Oriented M-Commerce Applications and Services
M-Commerce Services and Applications
Payment Methods
M-Commerce Enabling Technologies
Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Location Determination
Software Defined Radio (SDR)
Adaptive Modulation and Coding (AMC)
Digital Signal Compression
Biometrics
WAP (Wireless Application Protocols)
IPv6
Mobile ad hoc Networks
MIMO (Multiple-Input Multiple-Output)
OFDM
CDMA
Turbo Codes
Data Encryption
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Intense Competition Characterizes M-Commerce Market
Key Participants in the M-Commerce Ecosystem
From MSPs to Mobile Users: Mobile Industry Value Chain Bets Big on M-Commerce
Players Adopt Innovative Strategies to Improve Market Standing
User Experience: A Key Differentiating Factor
Companies Leverage Different Platforms to Succeed
Market Participants Focus on Responsive Designs to Attract Consumers
Digital Catalogs Score High
Dawn of Advertising through Mobile-Location Platforms
Companies Focus on Promoting Business through QR Codes
M-commerce Market Attracts New Entrants
Retailers Benefit from Mobile Devices Proliferation
5.1 Focus on Select Players
5.2 Product Innovations/Introductions
Weyland Launches ENable Mobile Commerce and Logistics Platform in India
Google Launches Tez App
Magento Commerce Develops Progressive Web Apps for Merchants
5.3 Recent Industry Activity
Rakuten Acquires Curbside
eBay to Relaunch India Business Operations
Francisco Partners to Acquire Verifone Systems
Verifone and Paysafe Ink Agreement
Mashable Collaborates with eBay for mobile Shoppable Images
Target Takes Over Shipt
Fandango Takes Over MovieTickets.com
Flipkart and eBay India Complete Merger
Walmart and Google Announce Partnership for Enabling Faster Shopping
UCOOK and WeChat Tem Up for Mobile Commerce
Amazon Acquires Souq.com
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
M-Commerce Market - Poised for Growth
Market Participants Look Up to M-Commerce for Increasing Revenue
Advanced Mobile Devices & Rising Smartphone Penetration Bolster M-Commerce Market
Growing Prominence of Affiliate Marketing in the M-Commerce Market
Retailers Adopt Mobile-First Strategy
Mobile Payments: Slow Growth Yet Promising Future Prospects
Incentives by Retailers Drive Growth in Mobile Payments
Abandoned Mobile Carts Cause Huge Losses for Retailers
B. Market Analytics
7.2 Canada
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Mobile Commerce Market: An Overview
B. Market Analytics
7.3 Japan
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
M-Commerce Sales Continue to Make Gains
Rising Penetration of Smartphones Favor Market Growth
B. Market Analytics
7.4 Europe
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
M-Commerce Market - An Overview
Opportunity Indicators
Trend towards Online Shopping Augurs Well for M-Commerce Market
User-Friendly Mobile Apps Benefit Brands
AI Enabling Enhanced M-Commerce Experiences
Rising Popularity of Mobile Web
Mobile Wallet/Payment Technology Rise in Adoption
Stiff Challenge from Online Purchasing Markets Compels Traditional Retailers to Focus on Enhancing In-Store Experience
B. Market Analytics
7.4.1 France
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
French M-Commerce Market Poised to Gain Substantial Traction
B. Market Analytics
7.4.2 Germany
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Market Overview
B. Market Analytics
7.4.3 Italy
Market Analysis
7.4.4 The United Kingdom
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
High Mobile Use Favors Online Shopping Market in the UK
Smartphones Emerge as the Preferred Device for Mobile Purchases
Purchasing Experience - A Vital Factor for Mobile App Consumers
High Street Retailers Adopt Mobile Commerce
B. Market Analytics
7.4.5 Spain
Market Analysis
7.4.6 Russia
Market Analysis
7.4.7 Rest of Europe
Market Analysis
7.5 China
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
China Marches Ahead in M-Commerce Race
Encouraging Trends in China's M-Commerce Market
High Spending on Foreign Goods
Strong Influence of Social Media Platforms
Merger of Offline and Online Concepts
Shopping Festivals
Digital Payments
High Growth Opportunities for Luxury Brands on Mobile Commerce Platforms
Rise in Mobile Internet Penetration Drives M-Commerce Growth
Key Mobile and Internet Statistics - In a Nutshell
Explosive Growth in Middle Income Group - A Boon for M-Commerce
M-Commerce Benefits Rising Popularity of Mobile Payment Apps
Growing Demand for Transactional Services
Mobile Banking Gaining Importance in China
Mobile Payment Market Exhibits Exponential Growth
B. Market Analytics
7.6 Asia-Pacific (excluding China)
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Growth in the Global M-Commerce Market
Rising Penetration of Mobile Devices Bodes Well for M-Commerce Growth
Increasing Penetration of Smartphones: A Key Growth Driver
B. Market Analytics
7.6.1 India
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
A High Growth M-Commerce Market
Internet and Mobile Devices in India: Quick Facts
Smartphones: A Key Growth Driver for M-Commerce in India
Mobile Payments Gather Steam in India
Challenges Facing M-Commerce Market
B. Market Analytics
7.6.2 South Korea
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Market Overview
Mobile Payments Market Records Growth in Online and Offline Modes
Multi-device Commerce: A Growing Trend in Online Commerce Market
B. Market Analytics
7.6.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Select Regional Markets
Australia
Singapore
Malaysia
B. Market Analytics
7.7 Latin America
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Latin America Offers Significant Growth Opportunities
Expanding Mobile Market in Latin America - Growth Potential for M-Commerce Players
Growing Mobile Wallet Payments Market Augurs Well for M-Commerce
B. Market Analytics
7.7.1 Brazil
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Market Overview
B. Market Analytics
7.7.2 Mexico
Market Analysis
7.7.3 Rest of Latin America
Market Analysis
7.8 Rest of World
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Middle East: A Lucrative M-Commerce Market
Africa - An Emerging M-Commerce Market
An Insight into the South African M-Commerce Market
Retailers Create Bricks and Clicks' Ecosystem
B. Market Analytics
8. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 64 The United States (36)
- Japan (1)
- Europe (17)
- France (1)
- Germany (6)
- The United Kingdom (4)
- Italy (1)
- Rest of Europe (12)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (8)
- Middle East (2)
