Polyethylene Extrusion Market Research Report 2019: Global Analysis by Form, End-user Industry and Geography

The "Polyethylene Extrusion Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Polyethylene is the most common used plastic material and is extruded into a variety of tubes. Burgeoning use of PE extrusion in packaging, bottles, and food containers is driving the PE extrusion market growth.



However, ban on single-use plastic in many countries is restraining the demand for PE based bags, and straws which is significantly impacting the PE extrusion market growth. Thus, the market is expected to grow at a steady pace over the forecast period on account of steady adoption of bio-based PE material in plastic processing.



This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations being implemented by the relevant agencies. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.



Identification of key industry players in the industry and their revenue contribution to the overall business or relevant segment aligned to the study has been covered as a part of competitive intelligence done through extensive secondary research. Various studies and data published by industry associations, analyst reports, investor presentations, press releases and journals among others have been taken into consideration while conducting the secondary research.



Market intelligence is presented in the form of analysis, charts, and graphics to help the clients in gaining faster and efficient understanding of the polyethylene extrusion market.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base & Forecast Years Timeline



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. Polyethylene Extrusion Market by Form

5.1. HDPE

5.2. LDPE

5.3. LLDPE



6. Polyethylene Extrusion Market by End-User Industry

6.1. Construction

6.2. Packaging

6.3. Healthcare

6.4. Others



7. Polyethylene Extrusion Market by Geography

7.1. North America

7.1.1. USA

7.1.2. Canada

7.1.3. Mexico

7.1.4. Others

7.2. South America

7.2.1. Brazil

7.2.2. Argentina

7.2.3. Others

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Germany

7.3.2. France

7.3.3. United Kingdom

7.3.4. Others

7.4. Middle East and Africa

7.4.1. Israel

7.4.2. Saudi Arabia

7.4.3. Others

7.5. Asia-Pacific

7.5.1. China

7.5.2. Japan

7.5.3. India

7.5.4. Others



8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Competitive Benchmarking and Analysis

8.2. Recent Investment and Deals

8.3. Strategies of Key Players



9. Company Profiles

9.1. Eaton

9.2. SFR Industries

9.3. PBS Plastics

9.4. Condale Plastics Ltd.

9.5. Blackwell Plastics

9.6. Sigma Plastics Group

9.7. HPE Plastic Extrusion Solutions

9.8. Chevron Philips Chemical Company

9.9. Crescent Plastics Incorporated

9.10. Epsotech



