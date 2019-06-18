UAE Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market Research Report 2019 - UAE Hopes to Commercially Launch 5G in 2020
The UAE has a very strong mobile market and it is closely guarded by the two major operators of Etisalat and du. In 2019 both Etisalat and du are demonstrating keen interest in developing 5G technology and are strongly supported by the TRA which has identified the spectrum bands which will be made available for deployment.
Both operators are majority owned by the government. In 2017 the first two MVNOs began offering services in the UAE however this has not impacted upon competition in any significant way as both are wholly owned either by du and Etisalat. The operators however are facing challenges with the saturated mobile market stifling voice growth.
Etisalat and du have both deployed sophisticated HSPA+ and LTE networks that cover most of the population, underpinning growth opportunities centred on mobile broadband, content and applications. Smart phones are becoming increasingly popular, accounting for the majority of the mobile handsets. The growing availability of low cost smart phones has driven mobile broadband penetration up sharply in the last couple of years.
The well-established fibre-broadband network in the UAE is providing the operators with opportunities to grow new services and offerings such as triple-play.
Key Developments
- Recently the TRA was encouraging affordable roaming rates within GCC countries;
- In 2018 Etisalat sold its 28% share of Thuraya;
- The UAE has attracted international interest from data centre operators;
- Licensed VoIP offerings were launched by the operators in 2017;
- The UAE hopes to commercially launch 5G in 2020.
Companies Mentioned
- Etisalat
- du
- Thuraya
- Yahsat
- Virgin Mobile
- Swyp
Topics Covered
1. Executive summary
2. Key statistics
3. Country overview
4. Telecommunications market
4.1 Historical overview
4.2 Market analysis
4.3 Key recent developments
5. Regulatory environment
5.1 Historic overview
5.2 Regulatory authority
5.3 Draft bill for new authority
5.4 Telecom sector liberalisation
5.4.1 Second operator
5.4.2 Third operator
5.4.3 Satellite licence
5.5 Interconnect and access
5.6 Fibre access
5.7 Number Portability (NP)
5.8 Royalty payments
5.9 Censorship
5.10 Roaming tariff reduction
6. Fixed network operators
6.1 Emirates Telecommunications Corporation (Etisalat)
6.2 Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company/du
6.3 Yahsat
7. Telecommunications infrastructure
7.1 Overview of the national telecom network
7.1.1 Fixed-line statistics
7.2 International infrastructure
7.2.1 Submarine cable networks
7.2.2 Terrestrial cable networks
7.2.3 Satellites
7.3 Data centres, cloud computing
7.4 Smart infrastructure
7.5 Smart grids
7.6 Smart cities
7.6.1 Masdar City
7.7 Connected homes
8. Fixed broadband market
8.1 Introduction and statistical overview
8.1.1 Market analysis
8.1.2 Broadband statistics
8.2 Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) and Fibre-To-The-Home (FttH)
8.3 Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
8.4 Other fixed broadband services
8.5 Fixed wireless (WiFi, WiMAX)
9. Digital economy
9.1 e-Health
10. Digital media
10.1 Video-streaming
10.1.1 Media Zones
10.2 VoIP
11. Mobile market
11.1 Market analysis
11.2 Mobile statistics
11.3 Mobile voice
11.3.1 Prepaid
11.4 Mobile data
11.4.1 SMS and MMS
11.4.2 OTT messaging services
11.5 Mobile broadband statistics
11.6 Mobile infrastructure
11.6.1 Brief intro analogue networks
11.6.2 Digital networks
11.7 Major mobile operators
11.7.1 Etisalat
11.7.2 du (Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company)
11.7.3 MVNOs
11.8 Mobile content and applications
11.8.1 M-commerce
11.8.2 M-payments
11.9 Mobile handsets
