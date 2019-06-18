Operator Business Services: Worldwide Forecasts to 2023 - Emerging Markets Will Continue to Deliver Significant Business Revenue Growth
Operators worldwide must keep pace with changing business requirements and technology developments in order to sustain business revenue in a market with limited opportunities for revenue growth.
This report analyses the demand for telecoms services by micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and large enterprises, expressed in terms of revenue, the number of connections or users and the average revenue per user (ARPU). It quantifies the market for fixed and mobile voice and data services, IoT connectivity services and ICT services such as security, unified communications and public and private cloud services.
This report provides:
- forecasts for operator services to SMEs and large enterprises including fixed and mobile voice and data services, IoT connectivity services, and other business services such as security and co-location and hosting
- quantification of revenue, connections or users, and ARPU for each service and each enterprise segment (micro, small, medium and large)
- an estimate of the total market addressable by operators for ICT business services and the likely share achievable by them for each service
- demographic data on the number of employees, enterprises and sites within each segment (note that we include entities in the governmental and public sectors)
It provides data at an aggregate worldwide level and at a regional level for North America, Western Europe, developed Asia-Pacific, emerging Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and North Africa, and Sub-Saharan Africa.
Regions modeled
- Western Europe
- Central and Eastern Europe
- Developed Asia-Pacific
- Emerging Asia-Pacific
- North America
- Latin America
- Middle East and North Africa
Enterprise size
Segments
- Micro (0-9 employees)
- Small (10-49 employees)
- Medium (50-249 employees)
- Large (250+ employees)
Services
Mobile
- Voice, messaging and handset data
- Mobile broadband
- IoT connectivity (mobile and LPWA)
Fixed
- Narrowband and VoBB
- ADSL/SDSL, vDSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, other fixed broadband
- Dedicated connections up to 100Mbps, >100Mbps and up to 1Gbps, and >1Gbps
- Traditional managed services
Other business services
- Unified communications
- Security
- Co-location and hosting
- Private cloud
- Software-as-a-service (SaaS, public cloud)
- Platform-as-a-service (PaaS, public cloud)
- Infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS, public cloud)
- Enterprise mobility
- Desktop management
Key Topics Covered
Chapter Nos.
9. Executive summary: operator business revenue worldwide will stabilise with a decline in revenue from legacy services offsetting growth from IoT connectivity and ICT services
10. Executive summary: the most-significant growth in operator business revenue will occur in emerging Asia-Pacific and among medium and large enterprises
11. Implications for operators
12. Worldwide forecasts
13. Operators' business services revenue will rise very gradually, fuelled by increased demand for higher-bandwidth connectivity, ICT services and IoT connectivity
14. Broadband will account for a significant part of operators' revenue growth from small enterprises; ICT services and IoT connectivity are more important for large enterprises
15. Emerging markets will continue to deliver significant business revenue growth for operators
16. Mobile services revenue from handsets will remain fairly flat, while operator revenue is being buoyed by growth in connectivity services for IoT deployments
17. Mobile revenue growth varies considerably between regions, with emerging economies typically outperforming more-developed markets
18. Fixed revenue continues to decline worldwide despite growth in the number of fixed broadband connections
19. Fixed services revenue is forecast to grow only in emerging markets in APAC and in MENA, driven by significant increases in fixed broadband penetration
20. High-bandwidth services for both broadband and dedicated connections will continue to grow in importance
21. The addressable market for other business services will continue to grow as enterprises adopt further cloud-based business solutions
22. Operator revenue from ICT services forms a small but rapidly growing share of operators' overall business revenue
23. Western Europe is the largest contributor to operator revenue for ICT services, but growth is significant in all regions
24. The broader enterprise IT and managed services market reaches beyond those services addressed by operators and is expected to grow to USD2. 5 trillion by 2023
25. Regional-level forecasts
26. North America [1]: operator revenue from growing adoption of data and ICT services will not entirely offset losses from legacy voice services
27. North America [2]: operators' retail revenue from businesses is dominated by large enterprises, but growth is expected in the micro business segment
28. Western Europe [1]: operator revenue from legacy services is declining, but ICT services will drive revenue growth in the overall business market
29. Western Europe [2]: revenue growth will be focused on medium and large enterprises, driven by increasing IoT deployments and adoption of ICT services
30. Developed Asia-Pacific [1]: growth in operator revenue will be driven by increasing mobile data usage and adoption of ICT services
31. Developed Asia-Pacific [2]: the use of mobile and ICT services by all business sizes will grow, but a decline in the support of legacy voice will affect smaller enterprises
32. Emerging Asia-Pacific [1]: use of mobile data continues to dominate business markets, with new revenue growth driven by adoption of ICT services
33. Emerging Asia-Pacific [2]: micro enterprises account for a large share of operators' overall revenue, but growth will be strongest from larger enterprises
34. Latin America [1]: operator revenue growth is driven by increased adoption of fixed and mobile data services, which also supports adoption of ICT services
35. Latin America [2]: data service revenue will increase from businesses of all sizes, with larger enterprises also deploying IoT and adopting ICT services
36. Central and Eastern Europe [1]: overall operator business revenue is growing despite a decline in revenue from legacy voice services
37. Central and Eastern Europe [2]: operators' revenue growth is expected from all segments as connectivity penetration increases alongside adoption of ICT services
38. Middle East and North Africa [1]: gradually increasing competition between operators and availability of public cloud services will lead to steady revenue growth
39. Middle East and North Africa[2]: micro enterprises deliver a significant share of operator revenue, but growth will be focused on larger enterprises
40. Sub-Saharan Africa [1]: operator business revenue will gradually rise as service availability and affordability increases
41. Sub-Saharan Africa [2]: basic data connectivity is key to operators' revenue growth for all segments, although larger enterprises will also adopt IoT and ICT services
