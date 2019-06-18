Operator Business Services: Worldwide Forecasts to 2023 - Emerging Markets Will Continue to Deliver Significant Business Revenue Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Operator Business Services: Worldwide Forecast 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Operators worldwide must keep pace with changing business requirements and technology developments in order to sustain business revenue in a market with limited opportunities for revenue growth.



This report analyses the demand for telecoms services by micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and large enterprises, expressed in terms of revenue, the number of connections or users and the average revenue per user (ARPU). It quantifies the market for fixed and mobile voice and data services, IoT connectivity services and ICT services such as security, unified communications and public and private cloud services.

This report provides:

forecasts for operator services to SMEs and large enterprises including fixed and mobile voice and data services, IoT connectivity services, and other business services such as security and co-location and hosting

quantification of revenue, connections or users, and ARPU for each service and each enterprise segment (micro, small, medium and large)

an estimate of the total market addressable by operators for ICT business services and the likely share achievable by them for each service

demographic data on the number of employees, enterprises and sites within each segment (note that we include entities in the governmental and public sectors)

It provides data at an aggregate worldwide level and at a regional level for North America, Western Europe, developed Asia-Pacific, emerging Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and North Africa, and Sub-Saharan Africa.



Regions modeled

Western Europe

Central and Eastern Europe

Developed Asia-Pacific

Emerging Asia-Pacific

North America

Latin America

Middle East and North Africa

Enterprise size



Segments

Micro (0-9 employees)

Small (10-49 employees)

Medium (50-249 employees)

Large (250+ employees)

Services



Mobile

Voice, messaging and handset data

Mobile broadband

IoT connectivity (mobile and LPWA)

Fixed

Narrowband and VoBB

ADSL/SDSL, vDSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, other fixed broadband

Dedicated connections up to 100Mbps, >100Mbps and up to 1Gbps, and >1Gbps

Traditional managed services

Other business services

Unified communications

Security

Co-location and hosting

Private cloud

Software-as-a-service (SaaS, public cloud)

Platform-as-a-service (PaaS, public cloud)

Infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS, public cloud)

Enterprise mobility

Desktop management

Key Topics Covered



Chapter Nos.



9. Executive summary: operator business revenue worldwide will stabilise with a decline in revenue from legacy services offsetting growth from IoT connectivity and ICT services

10. Executive summary: the most-significant growth in operator business revenue will occur in emerging Asia-Pacific and among medium and large enterprises

11. Implications for operators

12. Worldwide forecasts

13. Operators' business services revenue will rise very gradually, fuelled by increased demand for higher-bandwidth connectivity, ICT services and IoT connectivity

14. Broadband will account for a significant part of operators' revenue growth from small enterprises; ICT services and IoT connectivity are more important for large enterprises

15. Emerging markets will continue to deliver significant business revenue growth for operators

16. Mobile services revenue from handsets will remain fairly flat, while operator revenue is being buoyed by growth in connectivity services for IoT deployments

17. Mobile revenue growth varies considerably between regions, with emerging economies typically outperforming more-developed markets

18. Fixed revenue continues to decline worldwide despite growth in the number of fixed broadband connections

19. Fixed services revenue is forecast to grow only in emerging markets in APAC and in MENA, driven by significant increases in fixed broadband penetration

20. High-bandwidth services for both broadband and dedicated connections will continue to grow in importance

21. The addressable market for other business services will continue to grow as enterprises adopt further cloud-based business solutions

22. Operator revenue from ICT services forms a small but rapidly growing share of operators' overall business revenue

23. Western Europe is the largest contributor to operator revenue for ICT services, but growth is significant in all regions

24. The broader enterprise IT and managed services market reaches beyond those services addressed by operators and is expected to grow to USD2. 5 trillion by 2023

25. Regional-level forecasts

26. North America [1]: operator revenue from growing adoption of data and ICT services will not entirely offset losses from legacy voice services

27. North America [2]: operators' retail revenue from businesses is dominated by large enterprises, but growth is expected in the micro business segment

28. Western Europe [1]: operator revenue from legacy services is declining, but ICT services will drive revenue growth in the overall business market

29. Western Europe [2]: revenue growth will be focused on medium and large enterprises, driven by increasing IoT deployments and adoption of ICT services

30. Developed Asia-Pacific [1]: growth in operator revenue will be driven by increasing mobile data usage and adoption of ICT services

31. Developed Asia-Pacific [2]: the use of mobile and ICT services by all business sizes will grow, but a decline in the support of legacy voice will affect smaller enterprises

32. Emerging Asia-Pacific [1]: use of mobile data continues to dominate business markets, with new revenue growth driven by adoption of ICT services

33. Emerging Asia-Pacific [2]: micro enterprises account for a large share of operators' overall revenue, but growth will be strongest from larger enterprises

34. Latin America [1]: operator revenue growth is driven by increased adoption of fixed and mobile data services, which also supports adoption of ICT services

35. Latin America [2]: data service revenue will increase from businesses of all sizes, with larger enterprises also deploying IoT and adopting ICT services

36. Central and Eastern Europe [1]: overall operator business revenue is growing despite a decline in revenue from legacy voice services

37. Central and Eastern Europe [2]: operators' revenue growth is expected from all segments as connectivity penetration increases alongside adoption of ICT services

38. Middle East and North Africa [1]: gradually increasing competition between operators and availability of public cloud services will lead to steady revenue growth

39. Middle East and North Africa[2]: micro enterprises deliver a significant share of operator revenue, but growth will be focused on larger enterprises

40. Sub-Saharan Africa [1]: operator business revenue will gradually rise as service availability and affordability increases

41. Sub-Saharan Africa [2]: basic data connectivity is key to operators' revenue growth for all segments, although larger enterprises will also adopt IoT and ICT services



