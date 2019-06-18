Contact Center Workforce Optimization Market Share Report, 2019 - Authoritative & Trusted Source of Industry Market Data for Vendors and the Financial Community

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2019 Contact Center Workforce Optimization Market Share Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Workforce Optimization (WFO) Market Share Report is essential for vendors and investors who want to understand the current status and assess the future performance of the dynamic WFO market and its competitors.



The report addresses revenue for fiscal 2018, and provides an in-depth and insightful analysis of the financial performance of the leading and contending WFO suite providers, applications and sectors. It presents the most thorough and accurate coverage of the WFO market landscape, including a rigorous examination of the vendors, their offerings, and 5-year trends for the WFO sector.



2018 was a very good year for the WFO market, with full-year total company GAAP revenue of $3,609.8 million, a year-over-year increase of 8.2% compared to 2017. Contact center WFO revenue grew at an even faster rate, 12.1% higher in 2018 than 2017, increasing by $200.1 million to $1,855.2 million. While the number of contact center seats has not increased substantially during the year, the WFO vendors are seeing impressive sales numbers because they are delivering innovation that addresses the evolving business needs of their customers.



New and enhanced functionality make today's WFO suites almost unrecognizable compared to the solutions of just a few years ago. Innovations in WFO offerings include omnichannel capabilities, a full suite of analytics (speech, text, desktop, customer journey and predictive), analytics-enabled quality management (AQM), real-time adaptive scheduling and adherence, attended and unattended robotic process automation (RPA) and feature-rich contact center performance management (CCPM) applications. Artificial intelligence (AI) is powering many of these enhanced capabilities in WFO suites.



The report provides a detailed analysis of 99.3% of revenue for the vendors in the WFO market; the remaining 0.7% is addressed in the Other category. The report analyzes the financial performance of 22 leading and contending vendors, including: 88, ASC, Aspect, Avaya, Calabrio, ComputerTel, Coordinated Systems, Inc., DVSAnalytics, Enghouse, Envision, Genesys, HigherGround, Mitel, NICE, OnviSource, OpenText, Serenova, TantaComm, Verint, VirtualLogger, Xarios, and ZOOM International. Revenue for Avaya is included at the WFO level, but not in the detailed analyses.



The report includes:

Total company GAAP revenue and market share analysis for all vendors who sell workforce optimization suites for contact centers and other uses

Revenue analysis and market share for the two primary industry categories: enterprise and security

Drill-down analyses of WFO market revenue and market share, from total company to contact-center-only views of the data

Revenue and market share analyses for recording and QM/QA, the two core applications of WFO suites

Growth comparisons analyzing 2017 and 2018 revenue and market share for the total company on a GAAP, contact center WFO, revenue source, and sales-channel basis

Five-year revenue trend analyses for total company revenue based on GAAP, contact center WFO, geography, vertical, revenue source and sales channel

Five-year revenue trends by application for 15 workforce optimization segments, including: recording (contact center, non-contact center and video), QM/QA, WFM (contact center and non-contact center), speech analytics, performance management, surveying/VoC, desktop analytics, RPA, knowledge management, text analytics, eLearning/coaching and gamification

The geographical analysis of revenue and market share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Caribbean and Latin America (CALA)/Middle East and Africa (MEA) (combined), by the vendor for each region

Back-office/branch revenue and market share analysis

Revenue source (license/software, cloud/hosted/software as a service (SaaS), services, and hardware) revenue and market share analysis, by the vendor

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Financial Information Sources



4. Debates about Methodology



5. Methodology



6. 2018 Total Company GAAP Revenue and Market Share (all WFO-related vendors)



7. 2018 Revenue and Market Share by Industry Category



8. 2018 WFO and Recording Solutions Revenue and Market Share



9. 2018 Total WFO and Recording Revenue and Market Share, Excluding Security-Related Solutions and Video



10. 2018 Contact Center WFO Revenue and Market Share



11. 2018 Quality Management/Quality Assurance Revenue and Market Share



12. Total Company GAAP Revenue and Market Share, 2018 vs. 2017 Comparison



13. Total Company GAAP Revenue, 2018 vs. 2017 Comparison



14. Total Company GAAP Revenue Trends, 2014-2018



15. Contact Center Workforce Optimization Revenue, 2018 vs. 2017 Comparison



16. Contact Center WFO Revenue Trends, 2014-2018



17. 2018 WFO and Recording Solutions Revenue and Market Share, by Application



18. 2018 Total Voice Recording Revenue and Market Share



19. 2018 Contact Center Recording Revenue and Market Share



20. 2018 Non-Contact-Center Recording Revenue and Market Share



21. 2018 Voice Recording Revenue and Market Share



22. 2018 Total Workforce Management Revenue and Market Share



23. 2018 Workforce Management Revenue and Market Share



24. Revenue Trends by Geography, 2014-2018



25. 2018 North America (US and Canada) Revenue and Market Share



26. 2018 Europe Revenue and Market Share



27. 2018 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Market Share



28. 2018 Rest-of-World (CALA and MEA) Revenue and Market Share



29. Revenue Trends by Vertical, 2014-2018



30. 2018 Back-Office/Branch Revenue and Market Share



31. 2018 Hardware Revenue and Market Share



32. 2018 License/Software Revenue and Market Share



33. 2018 Cloud/Hosted/Software-as-a-Service Revenue and Market Share



34. 2018 Services Revenue and Market Share



35. Revenue Source Analysis, 2018 vs. 2017



36. Revenue Source Trends, 2014-2018



37. 2018 Direct Revenue and Market Share



38. 2018 Indirect Revenue and Market Share



39. Revenue by Sales Channel Analysis, 2018 vs. 2017 Comparison



40. Revenue by Sales Channel Trends, 2014-2018



Companies Mentioned



88

ASC

Aspect

Avaya

Calabrio

ComputerTel

Coordinated Systems Inc.

DVSAnalytics

Enghouse

Envision

Genesys

HigherGround

Mitel

NICE

OnviSource

OpenText

Serenova

TantaComm

Verint

VirtualLogger

Xarios

ZOOM International

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mepncv

