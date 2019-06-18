P!TCH ETHIOP!A - Lions@frica and Gebeya partner to showcase Ethiopian Startups

Innovation events will usher in a new wave of opportunities for the Ethiopian Startup ecosystem

ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA, June 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lions@frica and Gebeya are joining forces to present the inaugural edition of Pitch Ethiopia on July 6, 2019 at the UN Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Pitch Ethiopia is an inaugural startup pitch and demo event launched by Lions@Africa whereby carefully selected Ethiopian and Ethiopia based startups are given a chance to pitch to top tier investors, customers, and government partners. The purpose is to provide the participating startups with world-class feedback, prizes, and potential investment. The winners will have the opportunity to travel to Silicon Valley, California. The contest will bring together numerous individuals from all sectors to witness the transformation of Ethiopia. The end goal is a diligent manifestation of a lasting ecosystem built on proven ability and properly evaluated work.

Stephen Ozoigbo, Managing Partner of Lions@frica commented - "We are pleased to join forces with Gebeya on the AfridevCon and Pitch Ethiopia events. The Ethiopian ecosystem is growing and the opportunities for young startups to learn, grow and thrive are limitless."

The digital renaissance of Africa is anchored by the surge of startup economies that tap into the dominant topics of the tech world right now. Basing startup environments on the versatility of technology is the necessary catalyst to establish a strong presence in any economy. The upward trajectory of startup ideas is the fuel needed to promote and sustain an environment where there will be a synergy for the nurturing of a strong developmental environment.

The untapped territories of Ethiopia’s demographics provide the perfect preface to seek and support startups that can be fostered to have a firm introduction into the formal economy. Realizing the potential of startups in developing countries is crucial to implementing the growth standards that must be accomplished in a set time. To establish a strong standing point in the field of a global surge of entrepreneurial development, there must be a platform that caters to crossover viable ideas to international recognition.

Cultivating the tech startup ecosystem is a diligent process that involves a seamless implementation of the right audience with the most viable ideas. To create a landscape and evaluate the status of startup implementation in Ethiopia, there are crucial variables that determine the success of the outcome. Investors and partners are imperative in solidifying the continuation of this work.

The 2019 edition of Pitch Ethiopia will take place at the African Developers Conference, which will be held on July 5th and 6th in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The convention will dedicate the entirety of the second day to Pitch Ethiopia and showcasing these outstanding works of innovation in the presence of impeccable industry giants to give them an opportunity of a lifetime.

A full day of thought leadership, ecosystem discussion and panel interviews will culminate with the closing ceremony of AfriDevCon. More info here.

Get your tickets today https://conference.gebeya.com/



