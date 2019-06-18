WorldRemit enables remittance receivers to manage their money on their phones

Leading online money transfer service WorldRemit (https://www.WorldRemit.com/en) is introducing new app features to make it easier for remittance recipients in several countries, including Cameroon, to manage funds sent from loved ones overseas.

Remittance receivers in several countries, including Cameroon, can now create and access a remote WorldRemit account to:

Receive money instantly to their phones from over 50 countries worldwide in multiple currencies including USD and XAF.

Store their funds in the app in multiple currencies including USD and XAF.

Withdraw their money at any time using WorldRemit’s wide variety of convenient pay-out options, including cash pickup at over 1,500 locations, bank transfer and mobile money transfer.

Send money to other WorldRemit customers living in the same country who have the new app feature.

Request money from friends and family abroad by building a transfer (including amount and currency) in the WorldRemit app and sharing the request with their sender via Whatsapp, SMS or email. Senders can then easily approve and deliver the transfer in seconds.

The new app features are completely free of charge and give WorldRemit money transfer recipients full control over when and how to withdraw their remittances.

Approximately 65% of adults in Cameroon remain (https://bit.ly/31GBxVF) unbanked, and customers do not need a bank account to access the full range of services available remotely for money transfer receivers through the WorldRemit app.

WorldRemit first launched its online money transfer service to Cameroon in 2012, and transfers to the country have been growing by over 90% year-over-year. Using the WorldRemit app or website, the diaspora community can send money home in a few taps from their phone, without having to pay expensive fees at a money transfer agent.

Andrew Stewart, Managing Director for Middle East and Africa at WorldRemit, said: “Cameroon is one of our top ten remittance receiving countries globally, so we are delighted to make it even easier for money transfer recipients in the country to manage their funds.

“Previously, only senders of WorldRemit transfers could select whether their money was received by bank deposit, collection as cash or mobile money transfer. The new service gives receivers with or without a bank account full control over how they manage their remittances, enabling them to store funds in a remote account in multiple currencies, send money to other WorldRemit users in the same country, or withdraw their funds at any time via any of our convenient pay-out methods.”

For more information on how to send money to Cameroon, click here (https://bit.ly/2ZwbPB4)

Media Contact: Jo Bancroft jbancroft@worldremit.com

About WorldRemit: WorldRemit is the leading digital money transfer service that makes sending money as easy as sending an instant message. We currently send from 50+ countries to 150 receiving destinations, leading the shift to online and mobile money transfers and improving speed and convenience for users. On the sending side WorldRemit is 100% digital. For those receiving money, the company offers a wide range of options including bank deposit, cash collection, mobile airtime top-up and mobile money. Backed by Accel, TCV and Leapfrog – early investors in Facebook, Netflix and Slack – WorldRemit’s headquarters are in London, UK with a global presence including offices in the United States, the Philippines, Australia, Canada, Singapore and Japan.

It’s easy to use – just open the app or visit the website and send money 24/7 – no more agents. Learn more at worldremit.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.