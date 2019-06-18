Protea Hotels by Marriott voted Coolest Hotel Brand in South Africa for the 9th consecutive year

For an impressive ninth consecutive year, Protea Hotels by Marriott® (ProteaHotels.com) has been named South Africa’s Coolest Hotel Brand in the Sunday Times Generation Next Survey for 2019. This coveted recognition further re-enforces the brand’s deep understanding of a rapidly evolving market and its growing traction in South Africa.

“Designed for the progressive yet pragmatic traveler seeking a high-quality travel experience, Protea Hotels by Marriott® has been redefining and leading the evolution of travel in a highly competitive and dynamic market exceeding guest expectations consistently,” said Neal Jones, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Middle East and Africa, Marriott International. “We are delighted to be recognized for our efforts and win this coveted accolade for the ninth consecutive year, gaining the confidence of the next generation of travelers in a strategically important market. This award is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our teams.”

The company prides itself with an associate complement that is diverse in age, ethnicity and backgrounds, a talent strategy that it believes contributes to its success.

“Delivering a highly personalized experience that caters to the demands of a forever young demographic has been at the core of everything we do,” added Danny Bryer, Area Director for Sales & Marketing, Protea Hotels by Marriott. “We know it is important to stay ahead of the game and we constantly challenge ourselves to go above and beyond. Being part of Marriott International’s global brand portfolio gives us access to global trends and best practices and allows us to translate these into unique locally relevant experiences. This helps us to connect with forward-thinking travelers including the next generation and build loyalty with them.”

Now in its 13th year, Generation Next polls the opinions of 5,675 of South Africa’s youth (ages 8 to 22) in urban and peri-urban environments in six provinces. The lifestyle and consumer behavior questionnaire is boosted by a further 4,622 face-to-face interviews.

Media Contact: Anjali Mehra Anjali.mehra@marriott.com +971565396555

About Protea Hotels by Marriott: Protea Hotels by Marriott® (ProteaHotels.com) is the leading hospitality brand in Africa and it is one of the most widely recognized brands on the continent with over 80 hotels throughout South Africa and eight other African countries, including Zambia, Nigeria, Namibia, Ghana and Uganda amongst others. Protea Hotels by Marriott® is ideal for both business and leisure travellers by offering properties in primary and secondary business centres and desirable leisure destinations. Each hotel offers modern facilities, proactive and friendly service and consistent amenities such as full-service restaurants, meeting spaces, complimentary Wi-Fi, and well-appointed rooms, ensuring global standards for a high quality, relaxed and successful stay. Protea Hotels by Marriott® is the winner of 10 Coolest Hotel Group awards in the Sunday Times Generation Next surveys, the winner of the Ask Africa South African Customer Service Award 2013 and Icon Brand 2015, and the winner of the Hotels category in the Ask Afrika 2015/2016 Youth Brands Survey. The hotel group was bought by Marriott International in April 2014 and forms part of Marriott’s global brand portfolio made up of 30 leading brands that operate more than 7000 properties in 131 countries and territories. For more information, visit ProteaHotels.com. Protea Hotels by Marriott® is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott’s travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz- Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

About Marriott International: Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) (www.Marriott.com) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,000 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 131 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company now offers one travel program, Marriott Bonvoy™, replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®(SPG). For more information, please visit our website at www.Marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.MarriottNewsCenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook (https://bit.ly/2MpbZrZ) and @MarriottIntl on Twitter (https://bit.ly/1RTI31H) and Instagram (https://bit.ly/2OQo2eD).



