Global Nanotubes Market Outlook 2019-2024 with Arkema, Showa Denko, Nanocyl, CNano Technology, and Hyperion Catalysis Dominating

The nanotubes market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 14% during the forecast period of 2019-2024.



The major factors driving the growth of the market studied are an advancement in nanotubes technologies and the growing adoption of carbon nanotubes. On the flipside, high manufacturing and R&D cost serves as one of the major stumbling blocks in growth of the studied market.



Key Highlights



Carbon nanotubes segment dominated the market in 2018 and is likely to grow during the forecast period, owing to its crucial role in technological advancements in the fields of medicine, electronics, engineering, and various other applications.

Rising potential uses in electronic and storage devices are likely to provide opportunities for the studied market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe, where the demand for nanotubes is majorly driven by the increasing application and demand from industries, such as electronics, energy, aerospace, and defense.

Key Market Trends



Electronics Segment to Dominate Market Demand

Nanotubes finds extensive application in the electronics industry for the development of faster, more efficient, and more durable electronic devices.

Among all types of nanotubes, carbon nanotubes leads market demand for electronic application. Besides carbon nanotubes, silicon nanotubes and inorganic nanotubes are also used in electronic industry.

Carbon nanotubes find application in displays, large area surface conduction color field emission displays, sensors, backlights for displays, traveling wave tubes, transistors, photovoltaics, conductive additives for non-display applications, photonics, radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags, neutron and gamma ray sources, and lighting devices.

Silicon nanotubes contain hydrogen molecules and behave like a metal fuel, which makes it widely useful for semiconductor application in electronic industry.

Inorganic nanotubes are also used in electronic industry for application in semiconductor devices, sensors, biosensors, nano-motors, and flat panel displays.

Hence, with diversified application of nanotubes in such numerous electronic components, the demand for nanotubes is expected to increase with rise in production in electronics industry.

Asia-Pacific has been witnessing numerous investments into the electronic industry and growth in electronics production, especially in countries, such as China, India, South Korea, and Japan, which is expected to further increase the demand for nanotubes for electronic applications in the region during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Global Market

Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018 due to the increasing demand from industries, such as electronics, energy, healthcare, aerospace & defense, and automotive industry.

Japan stands to be the largest consumer of nanotubes, followed by China and South Korea.

Japan is one of the largest producer of electronics, aircrafts, and energy equipment. Japan is into manufacturing the F-35A next-generation fighter jet and other military aircrafts and strengthening the foundation of the aerospace manufacturing in the country. The production of commercial aircraft is increasing from last couple of years, owing to the increasing cargo demands.

China leads in the global production of electronics and automotive. Owing to the growing electronic production, and increasing application of semiconductors, the government has set goal for semiconductor industry of reaching USD 305 billion in output by 2030.

Besides, South Korea is one of the major exporters of electronics and automotive. Thus, with growing domestic as well as foreign demand for their electronic products and vehicles, the market players have been increasing their industrial output in the country.

Hence, all such market trends are expected to drive the demand for nanotubes market in the region during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The nanotubes market is a fragmented market, where numerous players holds insignificant share of the market to affect the market dynamics individually. Some of the major players in the market include Arkema SA, Showa Denko KK, Nanocyl, CNano Technology Ltd, and Hyperion Catalysis, amongst others.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Advancement in Nanotubes Technologies

4.1.2 Growing Adoption of Carbon Nanotubes

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Manufacturing and R&D Cost

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Carbon Nanotubes

5.1.1.1 Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes

5.1.1.1.1 Spiral

5.1.1.1.2 Concentric

5.1.1.2 Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes

5.1.1.2.1 Zig-zag

5.1.1.2.2 Armchair

5.1.1.2.3 Chiral

5.1.1.3 Fullerite

5.1.1.4 Torus

5.1.2 Silicon Nanotubes

5.1.3 Inorganic Nanotubes

5.1.4 Membrane Nanotubes

5.1.5 Others

5.2 Structure Type

5.2.1 Non-Polymer Organic Nanomaterials

5.2.2 Polymeric Nanomaterials

5.3 Application

5.3.1 Hydrogen Storage Devices

5.3.2 Sensors

5.3.3 Polymeric Biomaterials

5.3.4 Li-ion Batteries

5.3.5 Luminescent Display Devices

5.3.6 Biosensors

5.3.7 Nanoelectrodes

5.3.8 Water Purification Filters

5.3.9 Semiconductor Devices

5.3.10 Conductive Plastics

5.4 End-user Industry

5.4.1 Healthcare

5.4.2 Electronics

5.4.3 Energy

5.4.4 Automotive

5.4.5 Aerospace & Defense

5.4.6 Textile

5.4.7 Others

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 Asia-Pacific

5.5.2 North America

5.5.3 Europe

5.5.4 South America

5.5.5 Middle East & Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Arkema S.A.

6.4.2 Arry International Group Limited

6.4.3 Carbon Solutions Inc.

6.4.4 Hanwha Chemical Corporation

6.4.5 Cheap Tubes

6.4.6 Hyperion Catalysis International

6.4.7 Nano-C

6.4.8 Nanocyl S.A.

6.4.9 NanoIntegris Inc.

6.4.10 Nanoshel LLC

6.4.11 OCSiAl

6.4.12 Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd.

6.4.13 CNano Technology Limited

6.4.14 Showa Denko K.K.

6.4.15 CHASM Advanced Materials Inc.

6.4.16 Shenzhen Sanshun Nano New Materials Co. Ltd.

6.4.17 Korea Nanomaterials

6.4.18 Zeon Corporation

6.4.19 Toray Industries Inc.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Rising Potential Uses in Electronic and Storage Devices



