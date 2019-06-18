“Next-Generation products in the tobacco market are valued at $32.8bn in 2019,” says new Visiongain report

Visiongain has launched a new packaging report Next-Generation Products In the Tobacco Market Report 2019-2029: Forecasts by Product Type (Tobacco Heating Products, Vapour Products, Snus, and E-cigarettes) PLUS Profiles of Leading Companies and Regional and Leading National Market Analysis.

In recent years, the demand and consumption of next-generation products in the tobacco market has increased at a considerable rate across the globe. This is primarily attributed to changing consumer preferences towards less harmful tobacco products over cigarettes across the globe. Additionally, increasing investments in next-generation tobacco products by key players over the globe is expected to boost the growth of the global next-generation products in the tobacco market at a significant rate, during the forecast period between 2019 and 2029. For instance, British American Tobacco have invested approximately $2.5 billion in the development and commercialisation of new generation products such as tobacco heating products, snus, and vapour products.

Purchase full report or download free sample pages

The next-generation products in the tobacco market are estimated to be valued at $32.8bn in 2019 and the market is expected to record fairly moderate growth rates, over the next ten years. This is primarily attributed to an increase in the number of launches of new next-generation products across the globe owing to the changing perception of end-users towards e-vapour and e-cigarettes. For instance, Philip Morris International Inc. a leading market player in next-generation products has launched its first next-generation vapour products Heat-not-Burn (HnB) device. In addition, iQOS a heated tobacco product was launched in Japan in 2016 by Philip Morris International Inc. which became an immediate sensation. In contrast, stringent government regulations associated with the tobacco and advertising is a major factor expected to restrain the growth of the global next-generation products in the tobacco market over the forecast period, especially in developing countries during the forecast period between 2019 and 2029.

The Visiongain report analyst commented “An increase in awareness and a change in consumer perception, coupled with their shift towards less harmful tobacco products are major factors driving the growth of the global next-generation products in the tobacco market, especially in developing countries. Growing investments in next-generation products by the world’s leading key players in tobacco industry such as British American Tobacco and Imperial Tobacco, owing to harm reduction strategies is one among the major factors expected to propel the growth of the target market during the forecast period.”

Leading companies profiled in the report who are British American Tobacco, Imperial Brands PLC, Japan Tobacco Inc., JUUL Labs, Inc., KT&G Corporation, Philip Morris International, Reynolds American Inc., Swedish Match AB, Turning Point Brands, and Universal Corporation.

Related reports:

Wafer Level Packaging Market Report 2019-2029



Active, Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market Report 2019-2029



Tobacco Packaging Market Report 2018-2028

For more packaging reports, visit our website

/EIN News/ -- Notes for Editors

If you are interested in a more detailed overview of this report, please send an e-mail to sara.peerun@visiongain.com or call her on 020 7549 9987

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest growing and most innovative independent media companies in Europe. Based in London, UK, Visiongain produces a host of business-to-business reports focusing on the automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defence, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Visiongain publishes reports produced by analysts who are qualified experts in their field. Visiongain has firmly established itself as the first port of call for the business professional who needs independent, high-quality, original material to rely and depend on.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.