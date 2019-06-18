Asia-Pacific's Mobile Broadband Market 2019 - By the End of 2023, There Will Be 403 Million 5G Subscriptions in the Region

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Broadband Trends in Asia-Pacific, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In Asia-Pacific, mobile service revenue growth will be mainly driven by the mobile data segments over 2018-2023. M2M subscriptions will record the fastest growth during 2018-2023 led by MNOs' focus on providing M2M and IoT services to enterprise and consumers in Asia-Pacific. Going forward, operators will focus on data monetization, 4G network expansions, and 5G network launches to boost mobile broadband penetration in the region.



Key Findings

Data services revenue will account for 64.8% of total mobile service revenue generated in 2023.

MVNOs registered 123 million subscriptions in 2018, accounting for 2.9% of total mobile subscriptions.

The first mass market 5G services in the region were launched by South Korean operators in April 2019. By year-end 2023, there will be 403 million 5G subscriptions in the region.

Mobile Broadband Trends in Asia-Pacific, 2019 provides an executive-level overview of the mobile broadband market in Asia-Pacific. It delivers quantitative and qualitative insights into the mobile market, analyzing key trends in the region. This Insider Report provides a comprehensive examination through forward-looking analysis of Asia-Pacific's mobile telecommunications markets trends in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies. The report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in Asia-Pacific's mobile communications markets.



Also, with more than 20 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality. The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help operators, equipment vendors, and other telecom industry players succeed in the challenging telecommunications market in Asia-Pacific.



The report provides an in-depth analysis of the following:

Section 1: Asia-Pacific in global context; the section provides comparison of Asia-Pacific mobile telecom market size and trends with other regions.

Section 2: Competitive dynamics; this section provides competitive analysis of various MNOs and MVNOs in Asia-Pacific's mobile market.

Section 3: Mobile broadband subscription trends; a demand profile and analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the mobile voice and mobile data markets in Asia-Pacific.

Section 4: Mobile broadband revenue trends; examines changes in the breakdown of Asia-Pacific's overall revenue and ARPU over 2018-2023.

Section 5: Key findings and recommendations; it consists of a summary of the key findings for Asia-Pacific mobile broadband market.

Companies Mentioned



Airtel

ATP

Bakrie Telekom

China Mobile

China Telecom

China Unicom

Chunghwa

Citycell

CTExcel

Esia

Etisalat

Hutch

Idea

KDDI

KT Corp

LG Uplus

Mytel

NTT DOCOMO

Optus

Rakuten Mobile

Reliance Communications

Reliance Jio

Singtel

SK Telecom

SmarTone

Softbank Corp

Telstra

TGP Telecom

Vodafone

Vodafone Hutchison

Warid

