Visiongain has launched a new aviation report; Top 20 Commercial Aircraft Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) Companies 2019

Commercial aircraft MRO is a critical requirement for safety reasons, ensuring that aircraft, including engines and components meet standards of airworthiness as determined by national and international aviation regulators. Primary activities in commercial aircraft MRO focus around heavy airframe maintenance, engine repair and overhaul, component repair and overhaul, and line maintenance. Supplementing these tasks are support services such as logistics, material management, exchange and leasing to customers to add value.

The top 20 companies that are profiled are a variety of independent MRO providers, in-house airline maintenance divisions and OEMs. The landscape of the commercial aircraft MRO market is fragmented and fast changing and is seeing OEMs progressively increasing their presence. This is placing pressure on traditional market players. Subsequently, it is believed that market players will need to become more flexible in their strategic approach to accommodate new customer demands and an increasingly competitive environment.

The effect of new market players is likely to become more apparent in the next few years. Furthermore, other factors relating to global fleet expansion, purchase and delivery of new aircraft and the retirement of older generation aircraft will also influence decisions by aircraft operators regarding MRO. This report comprehensively profiles the leading companies, providing information about activities in the commercial aircraft market and ranking of each company.

Regulatory requirements to ensure that commercial aircraft fulfil airworthiness certification are seen as the next step in driving the need for MRO services. However, use case of next generation engine models, which are utilising advanced materials, cutting edge technology and fewer parts to extend performance are expected to reduce MRO tasks such as off-wing inspection. This in turn is anticipated to slow down the market growth.

The Visiongain report analyst commented “Airlines have to function in an extremely safety-conscious world and comply with airworthiness standards. Effective compliance is a vital component of any successful operation. With the introduction of technologically advanced aircraft, interval times for maintenance are increasing. The profit margin in this industry is under pressure, meaning companies have to cut their costs to maintain profit and increase competitiveness.”

Leading companies featured in the report who are providing MRO service include GE Aviation, United Technologies Corporation, Airbus SAS, Lufthansa Technik AG, Honeywell Aerospace, Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance, Rolls-Royce plc, MTU Aero Engines AG, Safran SA, General Dynamics Corp., AAR Corporation, Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company (HAECO) Ltd, Turkish Technic, Boeing Company, Textron, Inc., Delta TechOps, SIA Engineering Company Ltd, Bombardier Inc, Spirit AeroSystems Inc., and Embraer S.A.

This 327 page report offers insights into the competitive landscape of the MRO market. By ordering a Visiongain report, you can inform your approach to the market.

