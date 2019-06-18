White Oil: $2.71Bn World Market Insights & Outlook to 2025 with Sonneborn, Sinopec, Nynas, Royal Dutch Shell, JX Nippon Oil & Energy, and Petro-Canada Leading

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "White Oil Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Pharmaceutical, Adhesives, Agriculture, Food, Personal Care, Textile, Polymers), By Region (MEA, North America, APAC, Europe), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global white oil market size is projected to reach USD 2.71 billion by 2025 expanding at a CAGR of 4.2%, according to this new report.



Growing applications of white oils in the pharmaceutical industry, due to their superior blending characteristics are anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period. Pharmaceutical is the second-largest application segment. Increasing prevalence of diseases coupled with the advancement in technology pertaining to the healthcare industry has been driving the growth of this segment.



Various governmental strategies have played a key role in driving domestic pharmaceutical industry, which is likely to fuel the demand for white oils. For instance, the Government of Mexico eliminated stringent regulation against the establishment of new manufacturing units. Thus, different large-scale manufacturers, such as Astellas Pharma Inc., Daiichi-Ranbaxy, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., have started their production facilities in the country.



The packaged food industry is Europe's biggest manufacturing sector, in terms of value added. Improved living standards coupled with hectic lifestyle will drive the demand for packaged foods, which is expected to fuel the growth of the white oil market. Moreover, rapidly expanding online food market will drive the market further.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

In terms of volume, the personal care segment led the market in 2018 due to higher demand from end users across the globe

Adhesives and agriculture applications are anticipated to have substantial growth prospects. White oils offer high transparency, good thermal stability, and ease of lubrication, which is boosting their demand in adhesives segment

Strict regulations governed by key authorities, such as NIOSH and the U.K. HSE, especially in U.S. and Western European countries, are considered as a key restraint for the global white oil market growth

Manufacturers produce different commercial grades (technical, medicinal, and food grades) of white oil that vary based on properties, such as constituency, purity, and viscosity

Key companies in the market include Sonneborn, Inc.; Sinopec Corporation; Nynas AB; Royal Dutch Shell N.V.; JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation; and Petro-Canada

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Information Procurement

1.4 Information Analysis

1.5 Data Analysis Models

1.6 Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.7 Data Validation & Publishing



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Technology Overview

3.5. Regulatory Framework

3.6. Market Dynamics

3.7. Trade Analysis

3.8. Business Environment Analysis



Chapter 4 White Oil Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2018 & 2025

4.2 White Oil Grades by Property and by Application

4.3 Adhesives

4.4 Agriculture

4.5 Food

4.6 Pharmaceutical

4.7 Personal Care

4.8 Textile

4.9 Polymers

4.10 Others



Chapter 5 White Oil Market Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Application

5.1 Regional Market Place: Key Takeaways

5.2 Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2018 & 2025

5.3 North America

5.4 Europe

5.5 Asia Pacific

5.6 Latin America

5.7 Middle East & Africa



Chapter 6 Competitive Analysis

6.1 Key Global Players & Recent Developments & Their Impact on the Industry

6.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization (Key Innovators, Market Leaders, Emerging Players)

6.3. Vendor Landscape

6.4. Private Companies



Chapter 7 Company Profiles

7.1 British Petroleum

7.2 Renkert Oil Inc.

7.3 ExxonMobil Corporation

7.4 JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation

7.5 Nynas AB

7.6 Petro-Canada

7.7 Royal Dutch Shell N.V.

7.8 Sasol

7.9 Seojin Chemical Co. Ltd.

7.10 Sinopec Corporation

7.11 Sonneborn Inc.



