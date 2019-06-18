Bioelectronic Medicine Markets, 2025 - The Role of Noninvasive and Wearable Systems as an aAternative to Implanted Devices

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Market for Bioelectronic Medicine: 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Market for Bioelectronic Medicine: 2020-2025 examines the key role that government funding agencies such as the NIH and DARPA are playing in the development of the industry. It also profiles private and non-government funding sources such as venture capital firms as well as investment from key strategic players.

This newly published market research report is the most authoritative and comprehensive publication available covering the emerging bioelectronic medicine industry. The report takes an in-depth look at the technology, markets, competitors, research, and growth rates in all key application areas in the years 2020 through 2025.



It forecasts U.S. and worldwide revenue, compound annual growth rates, and competitor market shares for bioelectronic medicine devices in several key indications, including hypertension, gastrointestinal disorders, bowel and bladders disorders, cardiac disorders, metabolic disorders, and ENT disorders. The report also includes coverage of and places in context more traditional neuromodulation therapies for treating pain, epilepsy, movement disorders, psychiatric disorders, and sensory disorders.



The Market for Bioelectronic Medicine: 2020-2025 covers in detail all the key public companies and the most significant emerging and more established non-public firms in the industry. The report also features in-depth profiles of major research institutions in the U.S. and abroad involved with bioelectronic medicine developments, and traces the commercial activity that is emerging from each.



The report not only looks at future financial projections, it covers likely technology trends and product developments that will impact the industry in the years ahead, such as:

The role of noninvasive and wearable systems as an alternative to implanted devices.

Closed-loop therapies that modify stimulation parameters based on relevant biomarkers.

Pay-per-dose economic models that conform to pharmaceutical distribution strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary Introduction and Background Principles of Bioelectronic Medicine Diseases, Disorders, and Conditions Market Size and Growth Vendor Profiles Research Institution Profiles Funding Organizations Future Directions Company Listings

Tables and Figures

U.S. and Worldwide Market for Bioelectronic Medicine

U.S. and Worldwide Market for Inflammatory Disorders

U.S. and Worldwide Market for Cardiac Disorders

U.S. and Worldwide Market for Gastrointestinal Disorders

U.S. and Worldwide Market for Metabolic Disorders

U.S. and Worldwide Market for Hypertension

U.S. and Worldwide Market for Urological Disorders

Market Share, SNS, and Tibial Nerve Stimulation Systems

Market Share, Bioelectronic Hypertension Therapies

Companies Mentioned



Abbott

Axonics Modulation

CVRx

Dozens More

electroCore Medical

Endostim

Galvani Bioelectronics

Inspire Medical

LivaNova

Medtronic

Neuspera

SetPoint Medical

