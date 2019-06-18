Worldwide Unmanned Aircraft & Systems (UAS) Market Outlook to 2025 - Emerging Opportunities are Developing for UAV Fleet Management & UAV Solutions as a Service

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Unmanned Aircraft and Systems (UAS) Marketplace: Commercial & Military Controlled, Autonomous & Semi-autonomous Unmanned Aerial Vehicles including Drones & Remotely Piloted Vehicles (RPV) Global & Regional Market Assessment & Forecasts 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report evaluates commercial and military Unmanned Aircraft and Systems marketplace including enabling technologies, applications, market analysis, and more. The report provides analysis of current market conditions and provides an outlook for the future with forecasts from 2019 to 2025 by segment, product, technology, vertical markets and applications. All purchases include time with an expert analyst who will help you link key findings in the report to the business issues you're addressing. This needs to be used within three months of purchasing the report.



Select Report Findings

Open platforms and APIs is opening up global UAV application development marketplace

Market for drones in industrial inspection market will reach $ 412.2M by 2024 in United States

Emerging opportunities are developing for UAV fleet management and UAV solutions as a service

Biggest UAV market drivers are enterprise and industrial segments and government smart city solutions

Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) can be generally segmented into those that are remotely piloted and those that have at least some degree of autonomous operation. While the consumer market is becoming increasingly interested in small unmanned aircraft systems (a subset of all UAS, typically flown for hobby and recreational purposes), the type and number of applications for UAS for business applications is rapidly expanding across a diverse array of industry verticals.



The global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market is comprised of commercial and military applications. Commercial drone technology includes energy and propulsion systems, automation system, collision avoidance system, cyber security and jamming, on-board data processing, and communication data links and radio frequency spectrum capacity. Military UAS applications include defense and various homeland security solutions.



The commercial drone market segment comprises hardware, software and services. By way of example, drone hardware includes fixed wing drones, rotary bland drones, nano-drones, and hybrid drones. Commercial drone market segments assessed include Energy and Propulsion, Automation Systems, Collision Avoidance Systems, Cyber Security, On-board (distributed) Data Processing, and Distributed Communications (communication data links and radio).



Leading companies such as Amazon are planning the widespread use of UAVs for retail delivery and related logistics. Drones are also anticipated to be used extensively in public safety including law enforcement, search and rescue operations. In addition, commercial drone services companies are anticipated to make a big impact on enterprise and industrial business operations.



Drone-enabled services include mapping, survey, and inspection services of critical assets such as wind turbines, utility assets, and commercial properties. Accordingly, this research sees both stand-alone services companies as well as those integrated with communications service providers. By way of example, Verizon Communications purchased Skyward, which provides drone solutions to a variety of companies.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Drone Overview

2.2 Drone Use Cases and Value

2.3 Drone Technologies



3. Commercial Drone Applications

3.1 Package Delivery

3.1.1 Less Expensive Faster Delivery

3.1.2 Economic Challenges

3.1.3 Opportunities

3.1.4 Players

3.2 Imaging

3.3 Security

3.3.1 Traffic Monitoring

3.3.2 SWAT

3.3.3 Anti-Poaching

3.4 Search and Rescue

3.5 Fire Fighting

3.6 Military/Defense

3.7 Surveying and Mapping



4. Robotics Companies and Solutions

4.1 Americas

4.1.1 2G Engineering

4.1.2 3D Robotics

4.1.3 Adept Technology Inc.

4.1.4 Aethon Inc.

4.1.5 Alphabet, Inc. (Google)

4.1.6 Amazon Robotics

4.1.7 Anki Inc.

4.1.8 Apex Automation and Robotics

4.1.9 Auris Surgical Robotics Inc.

4.1.10 Autonomous Solutions, Inc.

4.1.11 Axium Inc.

4.1.12 Canvas Technology

4.1.13 Carbon Robotics

4.1.14 Carbon3D

4.1.15 Celera Motion

4.1.16 Clearpath Robotics

4.1.17 Construction Robotics

4.1.18 CyPhy Works

4.1.19 Denso Wave Inc.

4.1.20 Ekso Bionics

4.1.21 Ellison Technologies Inc.

4.1.22 Energid Technologies

4.1.23 Epson Robots

4.1.24 Fetch Robotics

4.1.25 Ghost Robotics LLC

4.1.26 Greensea Systems Inc.

4.1.27 Hypertherm Inc.

4.1.28 IAM Robotics

4.1.29 inVia Robotics

4.1.30 Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

4.1.31 Jibo

4.1.32 Kairos Autonomi

4.1.33 Kraken Sonar Systems Inc.

4.1.34 Lockheed Martin

4.1.35 Locus Robotics

4.1.36 Micromo

4.1.37 Modbot Inc.

4.1.38 PrecisionHawk

4.1.39 ReWalk Robotics

4.1.40 RobotLAB Inc.

4.1.41 Rockwell Automation Inc.

4.1.42 Rokid Inc.

4.1.43 SapientX Inc.

4.1.44 Savioke

4.1.45 Seegrid

4.1.46 Sharp Electronics Corp.

4.1.47 SkySpecs

4.1.48 Soft Robotics Inc.

4.1.49 Softweb Solutions Inc.

4.1.50 SRI International

4.1.51 Stubli

4.1.52 Stryker (MAKO Surgical)

4.1.53 Suitable Technologies

4.1.54 SynTouch

4.1.55 Teradyne Inc.

4.1.56 Titan Medical

4.1.57 TM Robotics

4.1.58 TORC Robotics

4.1.59 Transcend Robotics

4.1.60 ULC Robotics Inc.

4.1.61 Universal Robotics

4.1.62 Vecna Technologies

4.1.63 Verb Surgical

4.1.64 VEX Robotics

4.1.65 VGo Communications

4.1.66 Vigilant Robots

4.1.67 Virtual Incision Corporation

4.1.68 Willrich Precision Instrument Co.

4.1.69 World Drone Academy

4.1.70 Wynright (Daifuku Co Ltd)

4.1.71 Yaskawa Motoman

4.2 Asia-Pacific

4.2.1 Aurotek Corp.

4.2.2 Cyberdyne

4.2.3 Daihen Corp.

4.2.4 DJI

4.2.5 FANUC Robotics

4.2.6 Foxconn Technology Group

4.2.7 GreyOrange

4.2.8 Hanson Robotics Ltd.

4.2.9 Kawasaki

4.2.10 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

4.2.11 Nachi Fujikoshi Corp.

4.2.12 Pari Robotics

4.2.13 Qihan Technology Co.

4.2.14 Samsung

4.2.15 Seven Dreamers Laboratories Inc.

4.2.16 Siasun Robot and Automation Co Ltd.

4.2.17 SoftBank Robotics Corporation

4.2.18 Sony

4.2.19 Toyota

4.2.20 WaveBot

4.2.21 Yamaha Robotics

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 ABB Robotics

4.3.2 AMS RBR

4.3.3 Blue Ocean Robotics ApS

4.3.4 Comau Robotics

4.3.5 Delphi Automotive

4.3.6 Kuka Robotics

4.3.7 Milvus Robotics

4.3.8 Mobile Industrial Robots ApS

4.3.9 Open Bionics

4.3.10 Reis Robotics

4.3.11 Roboplan

4.3.12 Robosoft Services Robots

4.3.13 Schunk

4.3.14 Siemens

4.3.15 Soil Machine Dynamics Ltd.

4.3.16 SSI Schaefer

4.3.17 Starship Technologies

4.3.18 Staubli International AG

4.3.19 Swisslog

4.3.20 Teun

4.3.21 Touch Bionics

4.3.22 Universal Robots A/S

4.3.23 Visual Components Oy

4.3.24 ZenRobotics



5. Commercial Drones Market Analysis and Forecasts 2019 - 2025

5.1 Global Market Revenue Forecast 2019 - 2025

5.1.1 Global Drone Market Size 2019 - 2025

5.1.2 Global Commercial Drone or Unmanned Aerial Vehicles 2019 - 2025

5.1.3 Commercial Drone Market by Segments 2019 - 2025

5.1.4 Commercial Drones Market by Types of Product 2019 - 2025

5.1.5 Commercial Drones Market by Technology 2019 - 2025

5.1.6 Commercial Drones Market by Application Vertical 2019 - 2025

5.2 Regional Market Revenue Forecast 2019 - 2025

5.2.1 Commercial Drones Market by Geographic Region 2019 - 2025

5.2.2 North America Commercial Drones Market by Country 2019 - 2025

5.2.3 Europe Commercial Drones Market by Country 2019 - 2025

5.2.4 Asia Pacific Commercial Drones Market by Country 2019 - 2025

5.2.5 Latin America Commercial Drones Market by Country 2019 - 2025

5.2.6 Middle East & Africa Commercial Drones Market by Country 2019 - 2025

5.3 Drone Revenue Forecasts by Country 2019 - 2025

5.3.1 USA Revenue Forecast 2019 - 2025

5.3.2 Canada Revenue Forecast 2019 - 2025

5.3.3 Mexico Revenue Forecast 2019 - 2025

5.3.4 UK Revenue Forecast 2019 - 2025

5.3.5 Germany Revenue Forecast 2019 - 2025

5.3.6 France Revenue Forecast 2019 - 2025

5.3.7 Italy Revenue Forecast 2019 - 2025

5.3.8 China Revenue Forecast 2019 - 2025

5.3.9 Japan Revenue Forecast 2019 - 2025

5.3.10 India Revenue Forecast 2019 - 2025

5.3.11 Australia Revenue Forecast 2019 - 2025

5.3.12 New Zealand Revenue Forecast 2019 - 2025

5.3.13 Brazil Revenue Forecast 2019 - 2025

5.3.14 UAE Revenue Forecast 2019 - 2025

5.3.15 Qatar Revenue Forecast 2019 - 2025

5.3.16 South Africa Revenue Forecast 2019 - 2025

5.4 Global Unit Shipment Forecast 2019 - 2025

5.4.1 Global Drone Unit Shipment 2019 - 2025

5.4.2 Global Commercial Drone Unit Shipment 2019 - 2025

5.4.3 Commercial Drone Unit Shipment by Product Category 2019 - 2025

5.4.4 Commercial Drone Unit Shipment by Technology 2019 - 2025

5.4.5 Commercial Drone Unit Shipment by Application Vertical 2019 - 2025

5.5 Regional Unit Shipment Forecasts 2019 - 2025

5.5.1 Commercial Drone Unit Shipment by Region 2019 - 2025

5.5.2 North America Commercial Drone Unit Shipment by Country 2019 - 2025

5.5.3 Europe Commercial Drone Unit Shipment by Country 2019 - 2025

5.5.4 Asia Pacific Commercial Drone Unit Shipment by Country 2019 - 2025

5.5.5 Latin America Commercial Drone Unit Shipment by Country 2019 - 2025

5.5.6 Middle East & Africa Commercial Drone Unit Shipment by Country 2019 - 2025

5.6 Unit Shipment Forecasts by Country 2019 - 2025

5.6.1 USA Unit Forecast 2019 - 2025

5.6.2 Canada Unit Forecast 2019 - 2025

5.6.3 Mexico Unit Forecast 2019 - 2025

5.6.4 UK Unit Forecast 2019 - 2025

5.6.5 Germany Unit Forecast 2019 - 2025

5.6.6 France Unit Forecast 2019 - 2025

5.6.7 Italy Unit Forecast 2019 - 2025

5.6.8 China Unit Forecast 2019 - 2025

5.6.9 Japan Unit Forecast 2019 - 2025

5.6.10 India Unit Forecast 2019 - 2025

5.6.11 Australia Unit Forecast 2019 - 2025

5.6.12 New Zealand Unit Forecast 2019 - 2025

5.6.13 Brazil Unit Forecast 2019 - 2025

5.6.14 UAE Unit Forecast 2019 - 2025

5.6.15 Qatar Unit Forecast 2019 - 2025

5.6.16 South Africa Unit Forecast 2019 - 2025

5.7 Drone-Enabled Services Forecasts

5.8 Drone Pricing Forecasts



6. Conclusions and Recommendations



7. Appendices

7.1 Drone Classifications

7.1.1 Ready-to-Fly (RTF)

7.1.2 Commercial-off-the-Shelf (COTS)

7.1.3 Heavy Drones

7.2 Drone Technologies

7.2.1 Aerodynamics Designs

7.2.2 VTOL Configurations

7.2.3 Hybrids

7.2.4 Power Supply



