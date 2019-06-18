Global Polyamide Powder Market For 3D Printing Industry 2019-2029: Opportunities in Mass Scale Adoption of 3D Printing Technology

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Polyamide Powder Market For 3D Printing Industry: Focus on Technology, Material, End-Use Industry, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The polyamide powder market for 3D printing industry market size is estimated at $68.13 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $468.07 million by 2029.

The Polyamide Powder Market for 3D Printing Industry analysis projects that the market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 19.15% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2029. The North America region dominated the global polyamide powder market for the 3D printing industry in 2018, whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to have the highest growth rate, during the forecast period.



The polyamide powder market for 3D printing industry is majorly driven by factors such as rise in demand for customization and personalization of 3D printed parts, increasing fuel efficiency requirements in the automotive industry and increased the cost efficiency of parts manufactured. However, factors such as limited availability of 3D printing technology and the high prices of polyamide powder hamper the overall market growth.



Moreover, the transition from conventional manufacturing process towards 3D printing technology, evolving business models, and mass scale production opportunities to fasten the production process are anticipated to create numerous opportunities for market growth.



Scope of the Market Intelligence on Global Polyamide Powder Market for 3D Printing Industry



The polyamide powder market for 3D printing market research provides a detailed perspective regarding technology and material used in the 3D printing industry. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the outlook of the 3D printing industry in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and funding scenario, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape along with the detailed financial and product contributions of the key players operating in the market. The report is a compilation of different segments including market breakdown by technology, material, end-use industry, and region.



Market Segmentation



The polyamide powder market for the 3D printing industry has been segmented on the basis of technology into selective laser sintering and multi-jet fusion. The selective laser sintering segment dominated the global polyamide powder market for the 3D printing industry in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.



The polyamide powder market for 3D printing industry (on the basis of material) is further segmented into PA12, PA11, PA2200, PA11CF & GF, PA12 CF& GF and others. The PA12 dominated the global polyamide powder market for the 3D printing industry in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).



The polyamide powder market for 3D printing industry has been segmented on the basis of end-use industry into automotive, aerospace, medical, consumer goods and others. The aerospace segment dominated the global polyamide powder market for the 3D printing industry in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.



The polyamide powder market for the 3D printing industry, by region, has been segmented into four major regions, such as North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa and South America. Data for each of these regions is provided by material, by end-use industry, by technology, and by country.



Key Companies in the Polyamide Powder Market for 3D Printing Industry



The key market players in the global polyamide powder market for 3D printing industry include BASF SE, Arkema, DowDuPont, Evonik Industries AG, Materialise NV, Royal DSM, HP Inc., Stratasys Ltd., EOS GmbH, Prodways, and Ultimaker.



The increasing demand from various end-use industries and extensive R&D toward the development to simplify the production process are some of the factors driving the growth of polyamide powder used in the 3D printing industry. With the rise in demand for light weight automotive by the consumers globally, the manufacturing industry has undergone tremendous evolution giving rise to the adoption of 3D printing technology.



The adoption of 3D printing in the manufacturing industry has become a necessity to produce quality products and reduce production time. Various leading manufacturers in the industry are adopting 3D printing technology to compete in the market. The advantages of adopting polyamide powder in the 3D printing industry are anticipated to revolutionize the manufacturing industry during the forecast period, 2019-2029.



According to Arpit Benjwal, Principal Analyst, Aerospace industry currently dominates the global polyamide powder market for the 3D printing industry. This is primarily due to the increasing demand for polyamide powder for prototyping and manufacturing of parts. The use of 3D printing for the aerospace end-use industry is one of the most research-intensive sectors. Research in 3D printing technology to build demonstration units to evaluate its functionality and hull design concepts is expected to increase the predominance of polyamide powder in the aerospace industry.



The major applications of polyamide powder in the aerospace industry include the development of complex parts, such as satellites parts or components, including flame-retardant vents and housings, and prototype of drones, among others. The essential driver behind the adoption of polyamide powder in the aerospace industry is its ability to manufacture hollow complex parts, which in turn, leads to the reduction in the overall weight of the components. The use of polyamide powder in the aerospace industry offers various benefits such as shorter production time and decreased labor content, which in turn saves manufacturing cost to a huge extent. Moreover, no requirement of additional tooling, increased the availability of parts, and material savings are some of the benefits that make polyamide powder suitable in the aerospace industry.



Driven by the rapid evolution of the polyamide powder market for the 3D printing industry, there has been a swift growth in the research and development activities by many important players in this market, leading to an increase in the number of business expansions and product launches over the last four years.



This report is a meticulous compilation of research on more than 100 players in the polyamide powder market for the 3D printing industry and draws upon the insights from in-depth interviews with the key opinion leaders of more than 50 leading companies, market participants, and vendors. The report also profiles approximately 15 companies including supplier and customer profiles.



Key questions answered in the report:

What are the trends in the global polyamide powder market for the 3D printing industry across different regions?

What are the major driving forces that tend to increase the demand for the global polyamide powder market for 3D printing industry during the forecast period, 2019-2029?

What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global polyamide powder market for the 3D printing industry?

What was the revenue generated by the polyamide powder market for 3D printing industry by technology in 2018, and what are to be the estimates by 2029?

Which material type (PA11, PA12, PA2200, PA6, PA11CF&GF, PA12CF&GF, and others) of the global polyamide powder market for the 3D printing industry is expected to dominate in the coming years?

What is the consumption of each material used in the global polyamide powder market for the 3D printing industry?

Which are the key players in the global polyamide powder market for the 3D printing industry?

What are the new strategies adopted by the existing market players to make a mark in the industry?

What major opportunities do the polyamide powder manufacturers foresee?

What is the competitive strength of the key leading players in the global polyamide powder market for the 3D printing industry?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Market Drivers

1.1.1 Customization and Personalization of 3D Printed Parts

1.1.2 Increasing Fuel Efficiency Requirements in Automotive Industry

1.1.3 Increased Cost Efficiency of Parts Manufactured

1.2 Market Restraints

1.2.1 Limited Availability of 3D Printing Technology

1.2.2 High Prices of Polyamide Powder

1.3 Opportunities

1.3.1 Mass Scale Adoption of 3D Printing Technology

1.3.2 Opportunities for 3D Printing in Medical Industry



2 Competitive Landscape

2.1 Key Market Development and Strategies

2.1.1 Business Expansions

2.1.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

2.1.3 Product Launches

2.1.4 Acquisitions

2.1.5 Investments

2.1.6 Other Key Activities

2.2 Market Share Analysis for Polyamide Powder Market for 3D Printing Industry



3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Supply Chain

3.2 Industry Attractiveness for Polyamide Powder Market for 3D Printing Industry

3.3 Opportunity Matrix Analysis for Polyamide Powder Market for 3D Printing Industry

3.4 Country Share Analysis for Polyamide Powder Market for 3D Printing Industry



4 Global Polyamide Powder Market for 3D Printing Industry (by Technology), Tonnes and $Million, 2017-2029

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Selective Laser Sintering

4.3 Multi Jet Fusion



5 Global Polyamide Powder Market for 3D Printing Industry (by Material), Tonnes and $Million, 2017-2029

5.1 Market Overview

5.1.1 Polyamide 11

5.1.2 Polyamide 12

5.1.3 Polyamide 2200

5.1.4 Polyamide 6

5.1.5 Polyamide 11 CF & GF

5.1.6 Polyamide 12 CF & GF

5.1.7 Others



6 Global Polyamide Powder Market for 3D Printing Industry (by End-Use Industry), Tonnes and $Million, 2017-2029

6.1 Market Overview

6.1.1 Aerospace

6.1.2 Automotive

6.1.3 Medical

6.1.4 Defense

6.1.5 Consumer Goods

6.1.6 Others



7 Global Polyamide Powder Market for 3D Printing Industry (by Region), Tonnes and $Million, 2017-2029

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Global Polyamide Powder Market for 3D Printing Industry (by Region), Tonnes and $ Million, 2016-2028

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Europe Polyamide Powder Market for 3D Printing Industry, Tonnes and $Million, 2017-2029

7.3.2 Europe Polyamide Powder Market for 3D Printing Industry (by Material)

7.3.3 Europe Polyamide Powder Market for 3D Printing Industry (by Technology)

7.3.4 Europe Polyamide Powder Market for 3D Printing Industry (by End-Use Industry)

7.3.5 Europe Polyamide Powder Market for 3D Printing Industry (by Country)

7.3.5.1 Germany

7.3.5.2 U.K.

7.3.5.3 France

7.3.5.4 Italy

7.3.5.5 Netherlands

7.3.5.6 Russia

7.3.5.7 Rest-of-Europe

7.4 North America

7.5 Asia-Pacific

7.6 South America

7.7 Middle East and Africa



8 Company Profiles

8.1 Overview

8.2 BASF SE

8.2.1 Company Overview

8.2.2 Role of BASF SE in Polyamide Powder Market for 3D Printing Industry

8.2.3 Financials

8.2.4 Key Insights about Financial Health of the Company

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Arkema

8.4 Royal DSM

8.5 Evonik Industries AG

8.6 Stratasys Ltd.

8.7 DowDuPont

8.8 Ultimaker B.V.

8.9 EOS GmbH

8.10 PRODWAYS

8.11 HP Inc.



