Ge-Shen Corporation Berhad - THE Contract Manufacturer and Solutions Provider - at K 2019 Dusseldorf/Germany

Ge-Shen at the K 2019 fair in Dusseldorf October 2019 ISO Class-8 Certified Clean Room

Ge-Shen Group - THE innovative and technology-driven Contract Manufacturer & Solutions Provider from Malaysia to exhibit in October at K 2019 fair in Dusseldorf

Ge-Shen Corporation Berhad (KLSE:GESHEN)

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, June 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- With its diversified and experienced manufacturing capabilities, Ge-Shen Group is a trusted partner within the global supply chain for various industries. Ge-Shen Group is a competent, certified and innovative provider of comprehensive engineering services and component manufacturing.Having roots dated back from 1988 in the South-East Asian region and headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Ge-Shen Group has a combined workforce of over 1,500 employees across 4 factories located in Malaysia and Vietnam and a global sales location in Singapore. Ge-Shen Group is listed on the Malaysian Stock Exchange (Bursa Malaysia Securities).Ge-Shen Group specialises in design, development and technology-driven manufacturing. Ge-Shen Group is YOUR solution provider for innovative mould design, metal fabrication, stamping, injection moulding of plastic and liquid silicon rubber, surface finishing and assembly. Being able to serve many business sectors including automotive, medical and life sciences, consumables, industrial applications, consumer electronics, office automation, home appliances and aerospace, Ge-Shen Group is YOUR one-stop manufacturing solution.Striving for absolute and uncompromising customer satisfaction, Ge-Shen Group continually invests in technical capabilities, automation, infrastructure and human resources. Clients come first – providing them with innovative and uncompromising quality services is at the core of Ge-Shen Group’s business ethos. Delivering long term sustainable value-creation to their clients, the community and all relevant stakeholders – that is what Ge-Shen Group stands for – past, present and future.The future of economic success is closely tied to the successful fusion of the digital world with the worlds of production processes and product development pipelines, and undeniably calls for a creative pioneering spirit. This mission statement of this years’ K 2019 - (October 16-23, 2019) – The World’s No 1 Trade Fair for Plastics and Rubber in Dusseldorf/Germany also summarizes Ge-Shen Group’s mission in a nutshell.In a highly demanding business environment, well-engineered manufacturing solutions are crucial for securing smooth delivery of products to the marketplace. Ge-Shen Group offers the necessary engineering expertise thus enabling customers to fully focus on their core business - designing and selling their products – whilst leaving the engineering, prototyping and manufacturing in the trusted hands of the global components manufacturer that provides the best customer experience.Be it metal or plastic components or complete assembly of your products - let Ge-Shen Group be YOUR Solutions Provider. 100%, 360 degrees, 24/7 – trusted, certified, innovative, committed.Visit us at K 2019 in Hall 8b / H70 (booth name of subsidiary POLYPLAS SDN. BHD)



