Biopesticides Market to reach US$ 10.19 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 14.93% | Exclusive Report by Fortune Business Insights

Pune, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increasing practice of organic farming will enable growth in the global Biopesticides Market. Fortune Business Insights, recently published a report, titled “ Biopesticides Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Product Type (Bioinsecticides, Biofungicides, Bionematicides) Source (Microbials, Biochemicals) Mode of Application (Foliar Application, Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment) Crops (Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables) and Geography Forecast till 2025.” According to the report, the global Biopesticides Market was worth US$ 3.36 Bn in 2017. Additionally, the global market is foreseen to progress at a remarkable CAGR of 14.93% and reach US$ 10.19 Bn by the end of 2025. The report classifies the global Biopesticides Market in terms of various segments.

New products launches and acquisitions are the key strategies adopted in the global biopesticides market





As per the report, the Biopesticides Market in North America was valued at US$ 1.27 Bn in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second-leading region in the global market. The regions are expected to continue enjoying a stronghold in the global Biopesticides Market through the forecast period.

Governments in North America and Europe has implemented stringent regulations to curb the consumption of chemical pesticides in order to prevent damaging environment. This is a key factor aiding the growth of the market in these regions. This is likely to enable the global Biopesticides Market exhibit an impressive CAGR in the coming years.

On the flipside, the Biopesticides Market in Asia Pacific and South America currently hold relatively a slower share in the global market. However, these regions are expected to witness impressive growth during the forecast period. Rapid technological advancements in emerging nations will support the expansion of the Biopesticides Market in Asia Pacific and South America.





Increasing Consumption of Organic Food to Drive Market

Some of the factors anticipated to drive the global Biopesticides Market during the forecast period are rising awareness regarding benefits of consuming organic food and intense research and development by start-ups on active ingredients of biopesticides.

As per the Research Institute of Organic Culture (a leading research and information center for organic farming) in 2015, 50.9 Mn hectares of agricultural land was used for organic farming. The rising practice of organic farming is expected to fuel the demand for biopesticides.

On the contrary, high cost associated with biopesticides as against the lower price and easy availability of synthetic pesticides may hamper the growth in the global Biopesticides Market during the forecast period.

In terms of type, bioinsecticides and biofungicides were the leading segments in the global Biopesticides Market in 2017. Together the segments accounted for 92-95% of the global market in 2017. These segments are expected to witness impressive growth during the forecast period as well. This is will in turn augur well for the global Biopesticides Market.

In terms of source, microbial was the leading segment in the global bio pesticides market. The segment is also expected to witness impressive growth during the forecast period. Microbial-based pesticides are popular to protect crops from various plant pathogens among various cultivation environments. This is expected to propel demand in the global Biopesticides Market.

Stockton, Ready to Lead Global Market in Future

Key market players are emphasizing on developing new and more effective products to gain a higher share in the global Biopesticides Market. For instance, Stockton STK launched a new product, the Timorex Gold Biofungicide. Stockton have signed long term distribution agreements with various organizations for Timorex. This is anticipated to enable growth in the global Biopesticides Market.

Key Companies Covered in The Report

Bayer CropScience

BASF

DowDupont

Marrone Bioinnovations

Koppert

Valent BioSciences

BioWorks Inc.

Isagro

Stockton Ltd.

Other players

Major Table of Content:

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities





Key Insights Overview on Agrochmicals Use Trend – For Key Countries Supply Chain Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Mergers & Acquisitions and New Product Launches BiopesticidesPatent Analysis





Global Biopesticides Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025

Key Findings / Summary



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Biofungicides Bioinsecticides Bionematicides Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Source Microbials Bacteria Fungi Others Biochemicals Semiochemicals Plant Extracts Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Mode of Application Foliar Spray Soil Application Seed Treatment Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Crop Cereals Oilseeds Fruits & Vegetables Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



Competitive Landscape Company Profile





