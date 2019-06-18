/EIN News/ -- Metso evaluating potential closure of the Isithebe foundry in South Africa

Metso general logo.





Metso Corporation’s press release on June 18, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. EEST

As part of a global supply footprint development strategy in its Minerals Consumables business area, Metso is initiating consultations to evaluate the potential closure or other alternatives for its foundry operation in Isithebe, South Africa.

“Our strategy is to utilize synergies of the most efficient manufacturing and sourcing opportunities globally. We are continuously developing our supply footprint to deliver the best value, availability and quality for our customers,” says Sami Takaluoma, President, Minerals Consumables business area at Metso.

The Isithebe foundry produces metallic wear part castings for the mining and aggregates industries. The foundry has been part of Metso since 1998 and it has approximately 200 employees. In addition to Isithebe, Metso has five of its own foundries, located in Brazil, China, Czech Republic and India, and an extensive global network of external suppliers.

Metso is a world-leading industrial company offering equipment and services for the sustainable processing and flow of natural resources in the mining, aggregates, recycling and process industries. With our unique knowledge and innovative solutions, we help our customers improve their operational efficiency, reduce risks and increase profitability. Metso is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki in Finland and had sales of about EUR 3.2 billion in 2018. Metso employs over 14,000 people in more than 50 countries.

metso.com , twitter.com/metsogroup

For further information, please contact:

Sami Takaluoma, President, Minerals Consumables, Metso, Tel. +358 50 359 5106, E-mail: sami.takaluoma@metso.com

Anne Rantanen, Director, External Communications, Metso Corporation, Tel. +358 40 715 9646, E-mail: anne.rantanen@metso.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.