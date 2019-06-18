Integrated Biometrics Unveils “Danno” - Smallest, Most Affordable FBI Certified FAP 30 TFT Fingerprint Sensor

Ideal embeddable sensor for identity solutions for Law Enforcement, Border Control, Financial Services – See demo at ID4Africa Booth C08

SPARTANBURG, S.C., June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Biometrics, designer and manufacturer of high-performance mobile biometric fingerprint sensors, announced the latest product in its line of low-power LES-based (“Light Emitting Sensor) fingerprint scanners. Danno is the world’s smallest FAP-30, FBI-certified device. Danno makes its global debut at the ID4Africa Conference in Johannesburg, South Africa, which begins June 18.



Integrated Biometrics Unveils “Danno” - Smallest, Most Affordable FBI Certified FAP 30 TFT Biometric Fingerprint Sensor





/EIN News/ -- At only 7mm thick and weighing less than 25 grams (<1 ounce), Danno is built around Integrated Biometrics’ patented LES film, making it impervious to the same environmental and operational factors that is ending the era of glass prism-based scanners. Danno’s extremely low power consumption, compact size and light weight make it the ideal solution to the growing global demand for biometric fingerprint identification.

“Mobile fingerprint scanners with low power consumption eliminate the need for constant recharging, as well as for having to carry or change batteries in the field. Danno is exactly what the market has been clamoring for,” said Stephen Thies, CEO of Integrated Biometrics. “Mobility is the future of biometric identification, and our LES film is unmatched in facilitating high-productivity, low-power mobility at competitive cost.”

“Our integrator partners are already designing Danno into innovative mobile solutions for various applications,” said David Gerulski, EVP, Integrated Biometrics. “They’ve experienced the benefits of integrating our LES-based sensors – durability, low maintenance, low cost, ease of use. Adding ‘lowest power consumption’ to that has cemented Danno as the most compelling choice.”

Detailed product information, images and specifications for the “Danno” biometric fingerprint scanner can be found at www.IntegratedBiometrics.com/Products/Danno. For pricing and technical questions, please email sales@integratedbiometrics.com or call +1-864-990-3711.

About

Integrated Biometrics’ fingerprint sensors are mobile, easy to use and affordable. The company designs and manufactures the world’s smallest, lightest and most durable FBI-certified scanners. Whether for law enforcement, military operations, homeland security, national identity, election validation, social services or commercial applications, the company’s patented LES film yields products demonstrably superior to traditional prism-based devices in size, power consumption, portability, and reliability. For more about Integrated Biometrics, visit www.IntegratedBiometrics.com or call (888) 840-8034. In Africa, please call +27 11 054 2555 or email Jim.Seaborn@integratedbiometrics.com or Robert.Jones@integratedbiometrics,com .

Media Contact

David Wright

david.wright@integratedbiometrics.com

t: +1-408-363-2843

m: =1-408-836-6694





Distribution channels:



