California Youth Football Alliance Improves Safety Education and Training for Youth Football

LARKSPUR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The California Youth Football Alliance ( CAYFA ) today announced a partnership with the National Center for Sports Safety (NCSS) to expand the adoption of their PREPARE first aid training tailored for the CAYFA.The PREPARE course educates users on sports safety, illness and injury prevention. It educates how to recognize symptoms of potentially dangerous conditions and how to respond in emergency situations. It includes and goes far beyond concussion education. Upon successful completion of the course, the user receives a safety certificate. The CAYFA version of the course is available on their website and will be discounted for the California tackle football community with a portion of the proceeds to be donated back to the Alliance to help fund their mission.“We are proud to have the NCSS stand with us and enable the California football community to acquire world-class health and safety education in a scalable and affordable manner. Partnership with a national safety focused organization like the NCSS offers a unique affirmation of our direction and the value we are creating in California,” said Joe Rafter, co-founder and President of the CAYFA.“We are excited to be partnering with The California Youth Football Alliance to help make youth football a safer sport throughout the state. When club administrators, parents, coaches, and lawmakers all come together with one mission of protecting kids, positive action will take place and we are looking forward to doing our part,” said NCSS executive director, Joseph Longoria.A proven course released in 2004, PREPARE has educated more than 30,000 coaches nationwide—and the number grows every day! The course is reviewed and updated regularly by an expert board of delegates and is a must-have course for all youth sports community members in any sport at any age.“At such a crucial and transformational time in the sport of tackle football, it is only fitting that The California Youth Football Alliance and the National Center for Sports Safety team up to bring the youth tackle football community of California the most robust safety curriculum and certification base offered in the country. The collective standard of care provided by this partnership will serve those currently playing as well as future generations to come,” said Ron White, co-founder and EVP of Standards and Practices of the CAYFA.In 2001, after identifying a need to decrease the number and severity of injuries to youth, recreation and high school athletes, Dr. Lawrence Lemak founded the National Center for Sports Safety (NCSS). This partnership now allows the NCSS and CAYFA to enhance player safety by combining world class online sports safety, illness and injury prevention training with CAYFA’s drive to honor, improve, and advance youth tackle football.About California Youth Football Alliance: The CAYFA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to transforming youth tackle football by honoring our past, improving our present, and advancing our future so that more generations of student-athletes, coaches, and communities can experience the intellectual, emotional, social, and physical developmental benefits of the sport.



