Nevada Copper Announces AGM Results; Remains on Schedule to Enter Production Q4, 2019

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Copper Corp. (TSX: NCU) ("Nevada Copper" or “Company”) is pleased to announce the results from its 2019 Annual General Meeting (the “Meeting”), held on Monday, June 17th in Toronto. Shareholders holding a total of 467,658,284 common shares of the Company attended the meeting in person or were represented by proxy, representing 70.65% of the total 661,933,584 common shares of the Company outstanding as of the record date. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Meeting. Additionally, the Company confirms that its Pumpkin Hollow underground copper project remains on target to commence production in Q4, 2019.



Construction Progress Update

Recent drone and time lapse footage of construction activity can be found in our latest video update .

The Company’s Underground Mine development is proceeding well with production expected to commence in Q4, 2019:

Total Lateral development has now advanced 4,400 feet on both levels and has reached the bottom of the East North ventilation shaft

Alimak infrastructure has been installed and the Alimak has advanced vertically 78 feet

Three new mining fronts have commenced: central ramp system, upper coarse ore bin (COB) access and upper geotechnical test stope access

From the 2770 level, the team is advancing the COB lower excavations and advancing the lower access toward the geotechnical test stope

East North ventilation shaft vertical development has advanced over 920 feet

Surface infrastructure and processing equipment are advancing to plan:

Sag Mill is now being constructed with both shells and heads installed

Ball Mill heads, shells and trunions are installed

Vertical Mill is set on its foundation

Fresh water tank is completed

120 kV substation is advanced well and conduit is being installed

Structural steel has advanced four stories and elevated concrete floors are being installed

Tailings filter press and air compressor foundations are complete

Lining of the dry stack tailings cell one is complete

Thickened tailings tank is nearly complete

Further construction update details, including recent photos, can be found on the Company’s blog .

AGM Voting Details

The following nine persons were elected as Directors of the Company until the next annual shareholder meeting of the Company, with the voting results shown below:

Director Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Tom Albanese 458,865,246 99.98 86,532 0.02 Michael Brown 458,868,546 99.98 83,232 0.02 Justin Cochrane 458,894,246 99.99 57,532 0.01 Phillip Day 458,898,679 99.99 53,099 0.01 Raffaele (Lucio) Genovese 458,869,279 99.98 82,499 0.02 Matthew Gili 458,851,246 99.98 100,532 0.02 Stephen Gill 438,693,460 95.59 20,258,318 4.41 Evgenij Iorich 438,694,560 95.59 20,257,218 4.41 G. Ernest (Ernie) Nutter 458,858,546 99.98 93,232 0.02

At the AGM, shareholders also voted to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's auditor.

Matthew Gili, President & CEO

For further information call:

Rich Matthews

VP, Marketing and Investor Relations

Phone: 604-683-8266

Email: rmatthews@nevadacopper.com



