ARES PRISM Announces New Web-Based Extension with the Launch of PRISM Go

ARES PRISM announces the new release of PRISM Go.

ARES PRISM is releasing a new software offering – PRISM Go, a web-based extension that allows users to update project data in real-time from anywhere.

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ARES Project Management, LLC, developers of the enterprise project lifecycle management software called ARES PRISM, is releasing a new offering to their project management software suite– PRISM Go, a web-based extension that will allow users to update project data in real-time from anywhere.

PRISM Go is a browser-based application that gives users the ability to remotely view and update PRISM data: including cost management, field management, invoice management, change management, dashboards, reports, and change approvals. Users will also be able to manage workflows and generate records in the field (or any other location with internet access).

“PRISM Go allows the project team access to view and manage their project data from remote sites using a tablet or smartphone, making it a game-changer for ARES PRISM users,” said Karl Vantine, Senior Vice President of ARES Project Management, LLC. “It provides instant access to view or add project data and information so that project and enterprise data can be as up-to-date as possible. This will facilitate a faster and more accurate flow of information and improve stakeholder decision making.”

With PRISM Go, users can access and update dashboards, reports, control accounts, progress accounts, change orders and trends, change approvals, invoices and event action items.

ARES PRISM software is utilized across many industries including oil and gas, energy, utilities, mining, construction, consulting firms, government agencies and more to manage the performance of projects at every stage all within a single platform. Clients enjoy the flexibility of choosing the ARES PRISM modules they need to fit their portfolio, whether it is estimating, cost management, engineering management, procurement, document or contract management, field management, executive dashboards, our industry-leading system integration platform, or the newly released PRISM G2 complement: PRISM Go.

For more information about ARES PRISM or PRISM Go, please contact prisminfo@aresprism.com.

About ARES PRISM:

ARES PRISM is an enterprise project controls software that manages the complete project lifecycle delivering dependable forecasts, cost control, and performance measurement. PRISM is a scalable, robust and intuitive system that harnesses industry best practices and integrates all aspects of the project, including cost and schedule, change management, project estimating, earned value, contracts & procurement, and field progressing. Achieve superior project management with increased visibility and control, boosted accuracy and efficiency, and improved financial performance. Learn more at www.aresprism.com.



