MODERN HEALTHCARE RECOGNIZES NEVADA LEADER AS ONE OF THE NATION’S 50 MOST INFLUENTIAL U.S. CLINICAL EXECUTIVES

Dr. Anthony Slonim makes innovative strides in an effort to improve Nevada’s low-ranking population health

/EIN News/ -- RENO, Nev., June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Modern Healthcare today recognizes Anthony D. Slonim, MD, DrPH, President and Chief Executive Officer of Renown Health as one of this year’s 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives in the nation. Dr. Slonim makes his debut on the prestigious list at number 37 out of the top 50.





The recognition program acknowledges clinicians working in the healthcare industry who are deemed by their peers and an expert panel to be the most influential in terms of demonstrating leadership and impact. The Top 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives honors clinicians working in all sectors of the healthcare industry who are steering their organizations and the healthcare delivery system through dynamic, challenging times. These clinicians stand out for the scope of their executive responsibilities, personal achievements, innovation and commitment to their communities.





“By putting former frontline clinicians in charge of leading the transformation in healthcare, organizations have leveraged their greatest assets. Throughout the country are examples of former and practicing physicians and nurses leading healthcare organizations towards greater quality of care, patient satisfaction and improved margins,” said Aurora Aguilar, Editor of Modern Healthcare. “Our 2019 class of the 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives includes Dr. Slonim — who is both a physician and a registered nurse, and who has revolutionized healthcare through boldly advancing life-saving clinical care through genetics, the adoption of health information technology and the commitment to continually improve health and healthcare in Nevada and across the U.S.”

Since joining Renown as CEO and President in July 2014, Dr. Slonim has completely reoriented one of Nevada’s largest locally governed, not-for-profit healthcare networks. He launched a five-year strategic plan focused on population health and embraced the national triple aim initiatives of improving quality care and patient satisfaction while reducing costs. Dr. Slonim works to establish a culture of health through innovation and transformation. He regularly convenes leaders, employees, doctors and community partners to work to improve care, and to fulfill a life-long vision of inspiring better health in our communities.

With a personal passion for population health, Dr. Slonim created the Renown Institute for Healthcare Innovation and launched the nation’s first community-based, fastest-moving, population health study that currently has 38,000 participants and is returning clinical results on the first three genetic conditions including Familial Hypercholesterolemia; BRCA Positive gene related to Hereditary Breast-Ovarian Cancer Syndrome; and Lynch Syndrome, a prerequisite to colon cancer. The Healthy Nevada Project is a collaboration with global leader in environmental data, Desert Research Institute, and personal genomics company, Helix. The Healthy Nevada Project combines genetic, environmental, social and clinical data to address individual and community health needs with the goal of improving health across the state and the nation. Through the Healthy Nevada Project, Dr. Slonim aspires to make the United States of America healthier and inspires Americans to live healthier lives.

“We have the tools, ample technology and science to make this a reality,” says Dr. Slonim.

Looking ahead, the Healthy Nevada Project is planning for the next phase, called the Healthy USA Project which aims to reach more than 250,000 people and expand to new communities across the United States to ultimately drive positive health outcomes nationwide.

“Dr. Slonim’s commitment has extended beyond traditional healthcare to include community health and well-being. Through his leadership, he works to improve healthcare through science, research and genetics; forge community partnerships that improve lives and develop innovative models that are improving healt care in Nevada through the Healthy Nevada Project,” says Renown Health Board of Trustees Chair, James DeVolld. “There are so many ways that Dr. Slonim actively demonstrates his passionate commitment to Renown Health’s charitable mission of “making a genuine difference in the health and well-being of the people and communities we serve.” Dr. Slonim is always looking to the future, researching promising innovations and seeking out and hiring the finest in the industry, to build healthier communities and a stronger Nevada. Working in collaboration with the Board of Trustees, leaders, physicians and staff, he has developed several national best practices, and mentored other physicians and healthcare executives across the country to deliver safer and better care to patients and families.”

The Nevada healthcare leader is a champion of innovation and transformation, having appeared on the TEDx stage twice. Before joining Renown, Dr. Slonim served in numerous leadership roles for Barnabas Health, Carilion Clinic, Children’s National Medical Center and the National Institutes of Health. He went to New York Medical College and received his master’s and doctorate in public health from George Washington University.

Dr. Slonim has advanced health and healthcare both at the local and national level, contributing to his presence as a strategically motivated, outcome-oriented physician executive. During his career at major healthcare organizations and academic institutions, he has developed a national profile as an expert in patient safety, accountable care, healthcare quality and innovative care delivery models focused on improving health within the community. He is an academic leader and tenured professor, holding appointments as clinical professor in the departments of internal medicine and pediatrics at the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine. Dr. Slonim is the first quadruple-board-certified doctor in the United States with certifications in adult critical care, internal medicine, pediatric critical care and pediatrics. Dr. Slonim chairs the American Hospital Association’s Systems Council representing more than 300 integrated health systems nationwide. He also chairs the Certified Medical Representatives (CMR) Institute, and the American College of Physician Executives’ Finance & Investment Committee. In 2017, Dr. Slonim was appointed editor-in chief of the American Association for Physician Leadership's bi-monthly Physician Leadership Journal, having served as a life-long champion for advancing physician leadership, mentorship and peer coaching.

Renown Health’s charitable mission of “making a genuine difference in the health and well-being,” is led by Dr. Slonim based on the principles of caring, integrity, collaboration and excellence. Through his many efforts, the integrated healthcare system now includes four hospital campuses, 120 sites of primary, urgent and specialty care, affiliations with Stanford Medicine, the University of Nevada-Reno, St. George’s University in Grenada School of Medicine, and Hometown Health plan that serves more than 180,000 members. Renown Health’s more than 7,000 employees and 800 providers serve as the regional referral care center for over 100,000 square miles, from Sacramento to Salt Lake City.

The complete ranking is featured in the June 17 issue of Modern Healthcare magazine where profiles of the winners are available at ModernHealthcare.com.

About Renown Health

Renown Health is a locally governed and locally owned, not-for-profit integrated healthcare network serving Nevada, Lake Tahoe and northeast California. Renown is one of the region’s largest private employers with a workforce of more than 7,000. It comprises three acute care hospitals, a rehabilitation hospital, the area’s most comprehensive medical group and urgent care network, and the region’s largest and only locally owned not-for-profit insurance company, Hometown Health. Renown has a long tradition and commitment to continually improve the care and the health of our community. For more information, visit renown.org.



