ISC Honours the Legacy of Saskatchewan Family Farms With the Century Family Farm Award

REGINA, Saskatchewan, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This June, Information Services Corporation (“ISC” or the “Company”) will honour more than 180 Saskatchewan families with a Century Family Farm Award, celebrating the legacy of family-owned farms that have been in operation in the province for 100 years or more.



/EIN News/ -- “To achieve a century of history on the farm is a remarkable milestone that we proudly celebrate with families from across the province,” said Jeff Stusek, ISC President and CEO. “The Century Family Farm Award honours the traditions of the family farm and the people who planted their roots on the land that is still in the family several generations later.”

As the safe keeper of important historical documents including land grants and titles, geographic maps and photos, and survey information, ISC proudly celebrates the history of Saskatchewan through the Century Family Farm Awards program. In 2019, more than 180 families will receive a Century Family Farm Award. Since 2007, nearly 4,500 farm families have received the award.

Families receiving awards will be attending celebratory luncheon events in Regina at Turvey Centre on June 18 and in Saskatoon at the Western Development Museum on June 19. To be eligible for the award program, applicants must live in Saskatchewan and continue to operate their farm or ranch, and meet the March 15 application deadline for that year.

For more information about the ISC Century Family Farm Awards program and a listing of all 2019 recipients, visit www.isc.ca/cffa .

About ISC

Headquartered in Canada, ISC is the leading provider of registry and information management services for public data and records. Throughout our history we have delivered value to our clients by providing solutions to manage, secure and administer information through our Registry Operations, Services and Technology Solutions segments. ISC is focused on sustaining its core business while pursuing new growth opportunities. The Class A Shares of ISC trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ISV.

For more information, contact:

Shea Haverstock

Manager, Corporate Communications

Phone: 306-520-2307

Email: shea.haverstock@isc.ca



