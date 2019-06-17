California Bank of Commerce Adds Denny Rudd to Drive North State Growth

Bank continues to expand its presence in Northern California

OAKLAND, Calif., June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California BanCorp (OTCQX:CALB), the holding company for California Bank of Commerce (CBC), is further expanding its presence in Northern California with the addition of Denny Rudd as Senior Vice President, North State Market Manager.



/EIN News/ -- “Denny has deep ties to the North State community, coming from a sixth generation Chico area farming family,” said Scott Myers, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer of California Bank of Commerce. “That, combined with his broad banking experience, made him a perfect fit for our growing team in Northern California.”

Added Rudd, “California Bank of Commerce has a reputation for working with and helping to grow successful businesses. The Bank truly is defined by the company it keeps.”

Rudd has more than 20 years of experience in commercial banking, including 10 years with Wells Fargo. He most recently served as Vice President and Senior Relationship Manager out of Rabobank’s Northern California Food and Agribusiness Banking Office. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business finance from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo and an MBA from the University of the Pacific.

For more information about California Bank of Commerce, visit www.californiabankofcommerce.com .

About California BanCorp and California Bank of Commerce

California BanCorp, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, California Bank of Commerce, offers a broad range of commercial banking services to closely held businesses and professionals located throughout Northern California. The stock of its parent company, California BanCorp, trades on the OTCQX marketplace under the symbol CALB. For more information on California BanCorp and California Bank of Commerce, call us at (510) 457-3751, or visit us at www.californiabankofcommerce.com .

Contact California Bank of Commerce

California BanCorp

Steven E. Shelton, (510) 457-3751

President and Chief Executive Officer

seshelton@bankcbc.com

Thomas A. Sa, (510) 457-3775

Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer

tsa@bankcbc.com

Scott Myers, (916) 807-0933

Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer

smyers@bankcbc.com

Media Contact

Caitie Nolan, (925) 790-2748

AMF Media Group

caitie@amfmediagroup.com

