SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Eros International Plc

NEW YORK, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky reminds investors that it has commenced an investigation of Eros International Plc (“Eros” or “the Company”) (NYSE: EROS) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.



On June 6, 2019, rating company CARE cut the creditworthiness of an Eros International Plc subsidiary, entertainment firm Eros International Media (EIML), citing delays or likely defaults in serving debt availed from banks. On this news, Eros’ stock plummeted from a close of $7.30 on June 5, 2019, to a close of $3.71 on June 6, 2019, or 49.18%. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/eros-international-plc-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

