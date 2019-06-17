Zelle® Now Available in the Centennial Mobile Banking App and Online Banking

CONWAY, Ark., June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Centennial Bank announced its mobile and online clients now have access to Zelle through the Centennial Bank consumer mobile banking app and online banking. The Zelle experience is a fast and easy way to send money directly from one bank account in the U.S. to another typically within minutesi when both parties are already enrolled. For more than 100 million consumers, Zelle is already available from the convenience of their mobile banking app, with no additional downloads required. On average 100,000 people a day are enrolling with Zelle. In 2018, Americans sent $119 billion using Zelle. This technology will provide Centennial Bank Mobile Banking and Online Banking customers a way to send their friends and family money without the hassle of downloading a new app or giving away personal banking information to another person.



“Centennial Bank is focused on our customers and dedicated to meeting their expectations. By adding Zelle, we are providing another convenience to our customers’ banking experience,” said Tracy French, President and Chief Executive Officer of Centennial Bank.

/EIN News/ -- ABOUT CENTENNIAL BANK

Home BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas. Our wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank, provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking plus related financial services to businesses, real estate developers, investors, individuals and municipalities. Centennial Bank has branch locations in Arkansas, Florida, South Alabama and New York City. The Company's common stock is traded through the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “HOMB.” Centennial Bank, Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.

i Transactions typically occur in minutes when the recipient’s email address or U.S. mobile number is already enrolled with Zelle.

Some restrictions may apply. Message and data rates may apply from your wireless carrier.



