The Fine Art Event of the Year is happening this July in Las Vegas.

Martin Lawrence Galleries VIP Gala 2019 Martin Lawrence Galleries Las Vegas Martin Lawrence Galleries Las Vegas

Martin Lawrence Galleries (MLG) is announcing their annual VIP gala - debuting a collection from the most influential artists of the 20th and 21st Centuries

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, June 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Martin Lawrence Galleries (MLG), the nation’s preeminent network of fine art galleries, is delighted to announce their eight annual VIP gala and weekend-where they will debut a magnificent collection of masterworks from the most influential artists of the 20th and 21st Centuries-at MLG’s flagship location in the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas. This exclusive event, by invitation only, will be held on July 12th-14th, 2019.

This year’s collection-including important historical and modern uniques and originals from the world's most highly acclaimed artists including Picasso, Chagall, Warhol and many others will be unveiled to select collectors at MLG's 27,000 square foot fine art showcase. MLG's Las Vegas gallery is the largest in the network, home to, among other works, the largest Salvador Dalí painting in history – 'March of Time' which measures well over 60 feet by 20 feet.

Acclaimed contemporary artists Robert Deyber, François Fressinier, Kerry Hallam, Douglas Hofmann, Liudmila Kondakova, René Lalonde, Mark Kostabi and Brad Faine, Philippe Bertho, Felix Mas and Robert Standish are among the weekend’s guests – each one debuting new original works as part of the festivities.

The exhibition will be on view exclusively to ticketed members of the public, on Saturday, July 13, from 7-11pm, at an elegant and iconic celebration of the splendor of fine art. In addition to the art and artists, the evening will feature renowned art experts, live performances and music, an open bar and gourmet dining. Tickets are available on an extremely limited basis.



Martin Lawrence Galleries

The Forum Shops at Caesars, Las Vegas

Saturday, July 13, 2019, from 7-11PM

(702) -991-5990

vegas@martinlawrence.com

www.martinlawrence.com

About Martin Lawrence Galleries

Since 1978, Martin Lawrence Galleries (MLG)-headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut with nine gallery locations nationwide including New York, Chicago, Dallas, Las Vegas, New Orleans, San Francisco, Costa Mesa, La Jolla, Maui has been assisting and advising collectors as they consider acquiring fine art. (MLG), has prided and defined ourselves as both publishers of fine art prints and sculpture from the most talented contemporary artists-both North American and European-and home to modern contemporary masters like Picasso, Chagall, Warhol, Calder, Magritte, Basquiat, and Murakami. We are incredibly proud to have lent and exhibited over 200 masterworks, created by more than 30 different artists, to 30+ world-class museums around the globe…including the Louvre, the Pompidou, the Metropolitan, the Whitney, the National Gallery, the Tate and the Hermitage- where we are the sole sponsor of the first ever exhibition of the work of Erté, the father of art deco and we proudly publish works by artists including Kondakova, Hallam, Bertho, Fressinier, Lalonde and Deyber. For more information visit martinlawrence.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.