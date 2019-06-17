Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp announces the resignation of the Investor Relations Officer (IRO)

Lima, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lima, PERU, June 17, 2019 - Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) has accepted the resignation of Giuliana Cuzquen, Credicorp’s Investor Relations Officer, to be effective on July 1st.



Giuliana joined Credicorp in 1996, beginning her career in the areas of Wholesale Banking and Risk. In 2003, she left to obtain an MBA from London Business School. Upon graduation, she worked for HSBC Bank and Standard Bank International, both in the UK, over a period of four years. In 2009, she rejoined Credicorp as a member of the Investor Relations team and was appointed IRO in April 2015.

We thank Giuliana for her contribution to Credicorp. She has worked diligently to ensure that Credicorp’s IR strategy is characterized by constant, open and agile communication with our shareholders. Cesar Rios - Chief Financial Officer and the IR team will manage all investor relations matters until a new IRO is appointed.





About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) is the leading financial services holding company in Peru with presence in Chile, Colombia and Bolivia. Credicorp has a diversified business portfolio organized into four lines of business: Universal Banking, through Banco de Credito del Peru - BCP and Banco de Credito de Bolivia; Microfinance, through Mibanco and Encumbra; Insurance & Pension Funds, through Grupo Pacifico and Prima AFP; and Investment Banking & Wealth Management, through Credicorp Capital, Wealth Management at BCP and Atlantic Security Bank.





For further information please contact the IR team:

investorrelations@credicorpperu.com

Investor Relations

Credicorp Ltd.

