EVO Payments and TouchBistro to Provide a Fully Integrated POS and Payments Solution for Restaurants in Mexico

ATLANTA, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP) (“EVO”), a leading global provider of payment technology integrations and acquiring solutions, announced today a partnership with TouchBistro, an iPad point-of-sale (POS) provider, to offer a fully integrated POS and payments solution for EVO’s restaurant merchants in Mexico.



/EIN News/ -- TouchBistro is a POS software provider designed specifically for restaurants to achieve optimum operational efficiency and an exceptional dining experience for patrons. The app was designed and constructed to streamline and simplify all aspects of restaurant management, including order placement, menu management, accounting, reporting, inventory management, staff scheduling, customer loyalty, and payment processing. The software is in use at over 16,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries worldwide.

The new integrated solution provided by EVO and TouchBistro will be available for all of EVO’s restaurant customers in Mexico, including SMEs and large national and multinational companies. Restaurant owners will be able to manage payments from their POS, resulting in faster, more efficient, and more secure payment processing. The new integrated solution will be available by the end of 2019.

“Our underlying priority at TouchBistro is to ensure the success of our restaurant customers. We provide an easy-to-use point-of-sale solution with a rich feature set that automates and modernizes restaurant operations. We also partner with industry-leading companies to deliver solutions that help restaurants provide a great guest experience and drive profitability,” says Alex Barrotti, TouchBistro CEO & Founder. “EVO is such a partner and shares our commitment to our customers’ success.”

“TouchBistro’s solution clearly enhances the experience of restaurant operators with superior functionality. Automation reduces operating cost and improves overall business management,” says Brendan Tansill, EVO’s President, the Americas. “We identified TouchBistro as sharing our commitment to customer experience and we are thrilled to be integrating our payments solution with TouchBistro’s software platform to enhance our tech-enabled offering for merchants in Mexico.”

About EVO Payments, Inc.

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP) is a leading payment technology and services provider. EVO offers an array of innovative, reliable, and secure payment solutions to merchants ranging from small and mid-size enterprises to multinational companies and organizations across the Americas and Europe. As a fully integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in over 50 markets and 150 currencies worldwide, EVO provides competitive solutions that promote business growth, increase customer loyalty, and enhance data security in the markets it serves.

About TouchBistro

TouchBistro is an iPad POS and integrated payments solution built for restaurant people, by restaurant people – with every feature designed to meet the unique needs and fast pace of the foodservice industry. TouchBistro deployed over 16,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries worldwide. It helps restaurateurs run better businesses and makes managing a restaurant easier. TouchBistro is an award-winning POS backed by in-depth training and free 24/7 technical support provided by POS specialists who have also worked in the restaurant industry. With offices in Toronto, New York, Austin, Chicago, London, and Mexico City, TouchBistro is a global POS leader and is changing the way restaurateurs run their businesses.

