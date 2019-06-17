Ebix, Inc. Investigated by Block & Leviton LLP For Violations of Federal Securities Laws

BOSTON, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP ( www.blockesq.com ), a securities litigation firm representing investors nationwide, is investigating whether Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX) and certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws.



On March 1, 2018, Cherry Bekaert LLP, the Company’s outside auditor, expressed an adverse opinion about Ebix's internal controls over financial reporting.

On October 5, 2018, Ebix announced that it was replacing Cherry Bekaert LLP with a new outside auditor. This news drove the price of Ebix shares down $14.18, or about 19.6%, to close at $57.94 on October 8, 2018.

Then, on December 11, 2018, an investigative financial research group published a report focusing on Ebix's M&A-related activity. The group reported, in part, that it had found (a) numerous accounting discrepancies regarding recognition of goodwill and acquisitions, and (b) evidence it believes demonstrates that Ebix is perpetrating a scheme to incorrectly book revenue and earnings.

News of this report drove the price of Ebix shares down $3.02, or about 6%, to close at $44.90 on December 11, 2018. Following this disclosure, Ebix’s stock price fell more than 12%.

