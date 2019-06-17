ServisFirst Bank Announces Expansion into Southwest Florida

Top-Ranked Community Bank Assembles Local, Veteran Leadership Team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServisFirst Bank , a subsidiary of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS), announces its expansion into Southwest Florida with the hiring of five seasoned, local bankers who will be located in Sarasota, continuing ServisFirst Bank’s growth and business operations in Florida. Mario Bringas will serve as the President for this newly formed Southwest Florida market. Also joining the leadership team is Senior Vice President and Senior Commercial Banker, Brent Dykstra, Vice President and Commercial Banker, Ryan Riley, Vice President and Commercial Banker, Oscar Montalvo, and Portfolio Manager, Tom Villemaire.

/EIN News/ -- “We are excited to add this group of talented bankers to the ServisFirst Bank team. Their track record and deep involvement in the community will help us extend our footprint into the important Southwest Florida market,” states Greg Bryant, ServisFirst Bank West Florida CEO.

The team will lead the growth of ServisFirst Bank’s commercial banking group in the Bradenton-Sarasota-Fort Myers-Naples footprint through its extensive business and banking experience, building service-oriented relationships with owner-managed companies and professionals, and providing responsive and superior service.

Mario Bringas, Market President, Southwest Florida

With over 15 years of banking and financial experience, Mario Bringas joins ServisFirst Bank Southwest Florida as President. Previously, Bringas served as the Market President for SWFL for Synovus Financial Corporation and held various leadership and sales roles from 2006 until 2019. At Synovus Bank, Bringas’s team was consistently ranked at the top in the entire Company. Bringas also previously served the Southwest Florida community for SunTrust Bank as a Commercial Underwriter where he supported the C&I Commercial Team and Middle Market Team.

Bringas is a graduate of the University of Florida/University of South Florida where he received his bachelor’s degree in finance. He went on to obtain his Master of Business Administration from Webster University in 2006. He is also a graduate of Leadership Sarasota and the Louisiana State University School of Banking.

Brent Dykstra, Senior Vice President, Senior Commercial Banker

Brent Dykstra joins ServisFirst Bank as Senior Vice President and Senior Commercial Banker of ServisFirst Bank Southwest Florida. Dykstra previously served as the Senior Vice President and Commercial Banker for Synovus Bank in Sarasota, Florida, where he was responsible for business development, originating and processing commercial loans, and managing loan portfolios. At Synovus Bank, Brent was consistently ranked in the top 3 Commercial Bankers in the entire Company. Prior to Synovus Bank, Dykstra served as the Assistant Vice President and Community Banking Relationship Manager for Florida Community Bank after beginning his career as a Consumer Loan Officer at the Community National Bank of Sarasota County.

Dykstra is a graduate of Southern New Hampshire University where he obtained a Bachelor of Art degree in Business Management and is a recent graduate of the Louisiana State University School of Banking.

Ryan Riley, Vice President, Commercial Banker

With a banking and financial career expanding over two decades, Ryan Riley joins as Vice President and Commercial Banker of ServisFirst Bank Southwest Florida. Riley previously served as the Senior Commercial Banker at Synovus Financial Corporation where he was responsible for business development and portfolio management in Tampa Bay and in the last 4 years the Sarasota & Manatee area. At Synovus Bank, Ryan was consistently ranked in the top 3 Commercial Bankers in the entire Company. Prior to his time with Synovus Financial Corporation, Riley worked with City National Bank as the Business Development Manager responsible for developing a new territory in Hollywood, Florida. Before joining City National Bank, Riley held various positions at Wachovia Bank including Financial Sales Leader and Financial Specialist.

Riley sits on the Board of Directors for the Sarasota-Manatee Manufactures Association and the Suncoast Big Brothers Big Sisters. Riley is a graduate of Florida State University where he obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in Finance. He is also a graduate of Leadership Tampa Bay and Leadership Sarasota.

Oscar Montalvo, Vice President, Commercial Banker

With over 34 years of business and financial experience, Montalvo joins ServisFirst Bank as Vice President and Commercial Banker of ServisFirst Bank Southwest Florida, where he will focus on the Naples & Fort Myers area. Previously, Montalvo served as Vice President Commercial Banker at Synovus Bank where he was consistently ranked in the top 10 Commercial Bankers in his segment. Before Synovus, Oscar served as a Business Development Officer for three years with BankUnited. With ServisFirst Bank, Montalvo will provide financing for working capital, expansion, mergers/acquisitions, real estate, and equipment financing.

After graduating high school, Oscar Montalvo joined the United States Army. Montalvo is a Member of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and a Foster Parent for SWFL Children Network.

Thomas Villemaire, Portfolio Manager, CRC

With 20 years of banking and financial experience, Thomas Villemaire joins ServisFirst Bank as Portfolio Manager of ServisFirst Bank Southwest Florida. Previously, Thomas served as a Credit Analyst and Portfolio manager at Synovus Bank and prior to that worked as a Commercial Banker/Portfolio Manager at Sabal Palm Bank, where he was responsible for handling new business opportunities, all aspects of the lending process, and managing commercial loan portfolios, among other tasks. Prior to Sabal Palm Bank, he spent 8 years at BMO Harris Bank where he served as Vice President/Business Banker and Vice President Relationship Manager in the Managed Assets Division.

Thomas is a graduate of Saint Michael’s College where he obtained a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Business/Finance.

Concurrent with the hiring of the new team, the Tampa Bay Region will be renamed West Florida, with Greg Bryant continuing to serve as the region’s CEO. ServisFirst Bank West Florida will include the Tampa Bay office, with Gwynn Davey as President, and the Southwest Florida office, with Mario Bringas as President.

For more information on ServisFirst Bank, please visit www.servisfirstbank.com or contact Krista Conlin at Krista@KCProjects.net .

ABOUT SERVISFIRST BANK

ServisFirst is a full-service commercial bank focused on commercial banking, correspondent banking, cash management, private banking and the professional consumer market, emphasizing competitive products, state of the art technology and a focus on quality service. Recently, the Bank announced its assets exceed $8 billion. The Bank offers sophisticated cash management products, Internet banking, home mortgage lending, remote deposit express banking, and highly competitive rates.

ServisFirst Bank was formed in May 2005, and has offices in Atlanta, Birmingham, Charleston, Dothan, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery, Nashville, Pensacola, Sarasota, and Tampa Bay. In April 2015 and annually thereafter, ServisFirst Bank has earned investment-grade ratings and a stable outlook from Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA), which measures companies’ financial fundamentals. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of its filings may be obtained at www.servisfirstbancshares.com .

FOR INFORMATION CONTACT

Krista Conlin, (205) 937-3777



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.