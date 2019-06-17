Leaders In AI, ABM And Revenue Marketing Sign On As Sponsors For B2B Sales & Marketing Exchange

Salesforce, Demandbase, Engagio, Marketo And PathFactory Among Brands To Take Part In New Co-Located Event Produced By Demand Gen Report This August

/EIN News/ -- HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, N.J., June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The B2B Sales & Marketing Exchange (#B2BSMX) is attracting some of the top technology brands as sponsors of the new event, which will unite the Demand Gen Summit, FlipMyFunnel and REVTalk conferences under one roof at the Encore Resort & Casino in Boston Harbor, August 12-13.



Salesforce, Demandbase, Engagio, Marketo And PathFactory Among Brands To Take Part In New Co-Located Event Produced By Demand Gen Report This August





Representing some of the largest and fastest growing solution providers in account-based marketing, AI, sales acceleration, content experiences and conversational marketing, the growing sponsor list will address the hottest areas of revenue marketing for B2B brands at the event.

Some of the leading brands added to the list of sponsors include: Salesforce, Demandbase, Marketo, Engagio, Conversica, PathFactory, LeanData, ON24, Rollworks, and a host of other marketing and sales technology solution providers and consultants.

“Demandbase is excited to participate in the first-annual B2B Sales & Marketing Exchange in Boston,” said Peter Isaacson, CMO at Demandbase. “With over 50 B2B thought leaders, including customers and our partners from the Demandbase ABM Ecosystem, this should be a world-class event.”

“The event brings together high-quality speakers and a targeted audience heavily focused on account-based strategies,” said Jon Miller, CEO of Engagio. “We are especially excited that the speakers and attendees include both marketing and sales executives, as we are seeing strong interest in Engagio's new Sales Activation Tools. We expect that we will be having a lot of conversations with customers and prospects on how marketers can notify sales with timely and relevant information to drive pipeline.”

“We are really excited about the B2B Sales & Marketing Exchange coming to Boston, and the new Encore hotel,” said Elle Woulfe, VP of Marketing for PathFactory. “We have a number of customers speaking at the event, and the topics are well aligned with our focus on enabling sales teams to identify the prospects that are truly engaged and should be prioritized for follow up.”

The new event builds upon the momentum of Demand Gen Report’s B2B Marketing Exchange (#B2BMX) — an annual event held in Scottsdale, Ariz. that is attended by more than 1,000 executives from companies such as Siemens, 3M, Amazon, Microsoft, Google and other leading brands. Like B2BMX, the B2B Sales and Marketing Exchange will feature these leading sponsors, both in the event Marketplace and on-stage, where executives will be joined by their clients to present real-world case studies, lead work groups, host lunch & learns and share how they are using their own platforms during B2BSMX Labs.

Brands interested in sponsoring this event can complete the B2BSMX sponsorship opportunities form . Professionals interested in attending can register for the B2B Sales & Marketing Exchange online . The event program includes keynotes and a full range of sessions led by an impressive lineup of speakers , who will represent both sales and marketing teams and provide use cases on their aligned approach.

About Terminus and FlipMyFunnel

Founded in 2014, Terminus is the leader of the account-based movement. Terminus helps customers transform B2B marketing by focusing sales and marketing resources on the best-fit, most-likely-to-buy segments of their addressable market. Our account-based platform empowers marketing teams to easily build, operate and measure scalable ABM initiatives that drive quality growth. We serve hundreds of B2B organizations, such as Salesforce, GE, Verizon, 3M and CA Technologies, to provide the technology and expertise that produce exceptional results.

The FlipMyFunnel community was established by Terminus co-founder Sangram Vajre to bring together B2B marketers as they embrace ABM to share learnings and best practices through live events, a community-knowledge site and a highly trafficked podcast series. It is the leading account-based community with more than 10,000 members. The annual FlipMyFunnel conference started in 2015 and in 2018, the conference brought over 1,000 B2B marketers together in Boston. Terminus continues to lead and support FlipMyFunnel as a key part of the company’s strategy to help B2B marketers drive quality growth by applying account-based principles to their go-to-market strategy. To learn more, please visit www.terminus.com and https://flipmyfunnel.com/ .

About The Pedowitz Group and REVTalks™

The Pedowitz Group (TPG) wrote the book and is the undisputed thought leader on Revenue Marketing™. As a partner, The Pedowitz Group (TPG) helps companies plan, build and optimize their revenue engine by delivering services in business accountability, digital transformation and the customer experience. TPG believes that marketing is the driver of customer engagement that fuels the revenue engine. The Pedowitz Group customers have won over 50 national awards for their Revenue Marketing excellence. To learn more, please visit https://www.pedowitzgroup.com , call 855-REV-MKTG, or visit the Revenue Marketer Blog.

Created in 2014, REVTalks™ is the largest executive-level gathering targeted for sales and marketing professionals accountable for driving revenue. At the 2019 REVTalks™ event, more than 30 speakers will deliver their individual stories in a crisp, 15-minute “TED Talk” format. Speakers will include key marketing and sales executives from major corporations. Topics are focused on three central themes — business accountability, digital transformation and customer experience.

REVTalks™ represents a rare opportunity to engage 1:1 with a community of pioneers and thought leaders. These are experienced, executive-level revenue professionals, who will share their “a-ha” moments and lessons learned to help other sales and marketing professionals master the challenges of revenue accountability.

About G3 Communications & The B2B Marketing Exchange

G3 Communications is a digital media firm specializing in B2B marketing. With an expertise in publishing content across traditional and emerging channels, G3’s brands include Demand Gen Report , ABM In Action , Retail TouchPoints , Channel Marketer Report and Content4Demand .

G3 Communications is also the producer of the annual B2B Marketing Exchange (#B2BMX), which is hosted by Demand Gen Report, ABM In Action and Channel Marketer Report. B2BMX will take place at the Hyatt Regency in Scottsdale, Ariz. from February 24 – 26, 2020, and will include six targeted, educational tracks focused on content marketing, demand generation, account-based marketing, channel marketing, marketing strategy and sales enablement.

The popular Demand Gen Summit track features experts in performance marketing and operations, presenting use cases on topics ranging from lead nurturing, to campaign optimization and marketing measurement. The event offers a unique opportunity to learn how experienced and expert practitioners are applying new tools, tactics and team deployments to better optimize pipeline performance.

Contact:

Sheri Butts

sheri@gthreecom.com

O: 201.257.8528 x248

C: 973.842.7961

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/78ef9105-7466-4629-8b37-3cd87562c169



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.