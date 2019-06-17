Handel Birds of Paradise lamps and rare Pequegnat clocks perform well at Miller & Miller's June 8th auction in Canada

Rare Pequegnat “Nelson” tall case clock, one of only a few known, 81 inches in height, with mahogany case, a beveled glass door and correct “twin dolphins” door key (CA$8,625). Rare and vibrant Pequegnat “Black Grecian” shelf clock featuring fancy scroll work in the case surrounding the dial and on the base, and the early “Pine Cone” bezel (CA$3,540). Handel table lamp (American, Meriden, Conn.) decorated with two pairs of exotic “birds of paradise” with blossoming branches, with signed 17 ¾ inch diameter shade (CA$10,030). Oil on canvas painting by Homer Ransford Watson (Canadian, 1855-1936), depicting a forest scene with a group of subjects gathered in a clearing, signed “Homer Watson (CA$8,625). Horse statue plaster cast by the famed Woodstock, Ontario sculptor Ross Butler (1907-1995) for Dawes Black Horse Ale, 19 inches tall (CA$4,888).

The auction was held online and in Miller & Miller’s gallery at 59 Webster Street in New Hamburg, Ontario. It was actually a two-day, two-session affair.

The auction overall went incredibly well. It was a diverse offering covering a number of categories that can sometimes warrant their own dedicated sale.” — Ben Lennox

NEW HAMBURG, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A stunning pair of Handel Birds of Paradise table lamps lit up the room for a combined $20,650, two rare clocks by the Canadian clockmaker Pequegnat together made $12,165, and an oil on canvas forest scene by Canadian artist Homer Watson rose to $8,625 at a sale of art, antiques and clocks held June 8th by Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd.The auction was held online and in Miller & Miller’s gallery located at 59 Webster Street in New Hamburg, Ontario. It was actually a two-day, two-session affair, held June 7th-8th, featuring over 700 lots of collector-grade art, clocks, fountain pens, lamps, art glass and objects of historical interest from world-class makers. June 7th was dedicated solely to rare, collectible fountain pens.The Saturday, June 8th session was led by a representative collection of clocks from the Arthur Pequegnat Clock Company, plus many other fine offerings. The top-selling Pequegnat was an extremely rare “Nelson” tall case clock, one of only a few known ($8,625). The clock, 81 inches in height, boasted a mahogany case, a beveled glass door and correct “twin dolphins” door key.Another Pequegnat clock – this one a rare and vibrant “Black Grecian” shelf clock – featured fancy scroll work in the case surrounding the dial and on the base, and had the early “Pine Cone” bezel. The clock, which brought $3,540, had been partially restored, with the case painted black with faux marble painted columns and plinths. The feet and bases retained their original finishes.The Handel “Birds of Paradise” table lamps were two star lots of the auction, fetching $10,620 and $10,030. Both featured domical shades in “chipped” and “sand finished” glass, and were decorated with two pairs each of exotic “birds of paradise,” one with blossoming peonies, the other blossoming branches. Both had striking colorful signed shades 17 ¾ inches in diameter.The oil on canvas painting by Homer Ransford Watson (Canadian, 1855-1936), depicted a forest scene featuring a group of subjects gathered in a clearing. The 24 inch by 18 ½ inch work (sight) was housed in the original frame and was signed “Homer Watson” lower left edge. The painting exhibited some craquelure (fine cracks to the surface), typical of Watson’s “heavy” oil paintings.“The auction overall went incredibly well,” said Ben Lennox of Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. “It was a diverse offering covering a number of categories that can sometimes warrant their own dedicated sale. We were fortunate to attract outstanding consignments Bidding was spirited on all fronts, with items being sold to the floor, on the phone and via the three online platforms.”Lennox added, “The majority of Pequegnat clocks fell within estimate, while a few blew past their high estimates. Prices realized for fountain pens on Friday were quite strong. Strength in the market continues on the high and middle market. We’re elated to be able to continue bringing sought-after antiques and collectibles to market while pleasing our consignors and buyers alike.”Following are additional highlights from the auction, which grossed just under CA$400,000. A total of 763 lots came up for bid, including 151 lots from the Friday evening fountain pen sale. Around 100 people attended the auction in person. Online bidding was via LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com and the Miller & Miller website -- www.millerandmillerauctions.com . All prices quoted are in Canadian dollars.A birdseye maple library cupboard made in the Eastern Townships of Ontario in the 1880s or 1890s, made of solid birdseye maple with paneled sides and pull-out ironing board, gaveled for $4,025; while a horse statue plaster cast by the famed Woodstock, Ontario sculptor Ross Butler (1907-1995) for Dawes Black Horse Ale, 19 inches tall, went to a determined bidder for $4,888.A National Model 3 cash register, the wooden inlaid model coveted by collectors, in untouched original condition, as featured in the book The Incorruptible Cashier, realized $5,310. Also, a Baccarat close-packed millefiori paperweight, made in France and incorporating canes featuring various figures, to include a monkey, squirrel and birds, signed and dated (“B 1847”), hit $3,000.Other noteworthy lots included a Victorian fretwork arch with 72 ½ inch tall supports and 1 120 ½ inch wide arch, barley twist columns with bases and capitals and the original finish ($4,500); an elaborate matching pair of Victorian silverplate candelabra, 22 ¼ inches tall ($4,425); and a 39-inch tall Satsuma figure of a Chinese deity, made circa 1900, labeled “Not for Sale” ($2,655).Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd., has two major events planned for the fall: a “mantiques” auction on Saturday, September 14th; and a fishing lures auction, featuring the Rick Seymour collection, on Saturday, October 19th. Both will be held online and in the New Hamburg, Ontario gallery.Miller & Miller Auctions Ltd. is a seller of high-value collections between $200,000 and $3 million. Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd., has two major events planned for the fall: a "mantiques" auction on Saturday, September 14th; and a fishing lures auction, featuring the Rick Seymour collection, on Saturday, October 19th. Both will be held online and in the New Hamburg, Ontario gallery.Miller & Miller Auctions Ltd. is a seller of high-value collections between $200,000 and $3 million. Individual items of merit are always considered. It is Canada's #1 trusted place for collectors to buy and sell.



