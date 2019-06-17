Jeff Philipps Appointed to Avista Corp. Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- SPOKANE, Wash., June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avista Corp. (NYSE: AVA) announced that Jeff Philipps, age 63, has been appointed to the Avista Corp. board of directors effective Nov. 1, 2019.



Mr. Phillips has been appointed to the Avista Corp. board of directors.





Mr. Philipps is president and CEO of Rosauers Supermarkets, a position he has held since 2000. Prior to joining Rosauers, Mr. Philipps was the chief operating officer of American Stores Company, after serving as the Company’s national director of business development. He has decades of executive level experience in public and private companies as well as substantial experience in community development.

Mr. Philipps earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in business, economics and accounting from Carroll College.

“We are pleased that Jeff is joining our board of directors,” said Scott Morris, Avista Corp. chairman of the board and chief executive officer. “He brings deep leadership expertise and a strong understanding of and passion for the local communities that Avista serves. Jeff’s depth of experience in customer service and strong sense of strategic operations and values makes him a good fit for Avista.”

About Avista Corp.

Avista Corp ., incorporated in 1889 and based in Spokane, Wash., is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is our operating division that provides electric service to 395,000 customers and natural gas to 362,000 customers. Its service territory covers 30,000 square miles in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon, with a population of 1.6 million. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company . Avista stock is traded under the ticker symbol "AVA." For more information about Avista, please visit www.avistacorp.com .

Avista Corp. and the Avista logo are trademarks of Avista Corporation.

SOURCE: Avista Corporation

Contact:

Media: Casey Fielder (509) 495-4916, casey.fielder@avistacorp.com

Investors: John Wilcox (509) 495-4171, john.wilcox@avistacorp.com

Avista 24/7 Media Access (509) 495-4174

To unsubscribe from Avista’s news release distribution, send reply message to lena.funston@avistacorp.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/69d1801a-2242-4148-aa49-5f13eaa678b4







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.