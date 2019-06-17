AIT Therapeutics Schedules Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

Call scheduled for Tuesday, June 25th at 4:30pm Eastern Time

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. and REHOVOT, Israel, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AITB), a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company focused on developing inhaled Nitric Oxide (NO) for the treatment of patients with respiratory conditions including serious lung infections and pulmonary hypertension, today announced it will report financial results for its fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 after the market close on Tuesday, June 25, and will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30pm Eastern Time.

Conference Call & Webcast

Tuesday, June 25th @ 4:30pm ET

Domestic: 877-407-0784 International: 201-689-8560 Passcode: 13691695 Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=134921

AIT Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company developing a revolutionary NO Generator and Delivery System that uses NO generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of NO to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases. The AIT NO Delivery System can generate up to 400 ppm of NO for delivery either continuously or for a fixed amount of time and has the ability to either titrate dose on demand or maintain a constant dose. The Company is currently applying its therapeutic expertise to develop treatments for pulmonary hypertension in various settings, in addition to treatments for lower respiratory tract infections that are not effectively addressed with current standards of care. AIT is currently advancing its revolutionary NO Generator and Delivery System in clinical trials for the treatment of bronchiolitis and severe lung infections such as nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM). For more information, visit www.AIT-Pharm.com .

CONTACT

Steven Lisi

Chief Executive Officer

AIT Therapeutics, Inc.

Steve@AIT-Pharm.com

Bob Yedid

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Bob@LifeSciAdvisors.com

(646) 597 6989



