Kimball International Earns Designation as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ Company in 2019

/EIN News/ -- JASPER, Ind., June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) today announced that it is Great Place to Work-Certified™. The Great Place to Work organization’s rigorous, data-driven methodology gathers validated employee feedback for a genuine analysis. Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation.



“We are thrilled to be Great Place to Work-Certified,” says Lonnie Nicholson, Kimball International’s Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer. “One of the pillars of our recently announced Kimball International Connect strategy is to Inspire our People. This employee survey is one of the ways we gather feedback from our employees. Our goal is to be the employer of choice in the communities in which we operate. We are proud to be recognized by the Great Place to Work organization with this certification.”

“We congratulate Kimball International on their Certification,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. “Organizations that earn their employees’ trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results.”

About Kimball International, Inc.

For over 65 years, Kimball International has created design driven furnishings that have helped our customers shape spaces into places, bringing possibility to life by enabling collaboration, discovery, wellness and relaxation. We go to market through our family of brands: Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, David Edward and D’style by Kimball Hospitality. Our values and high integrity are demonstrated daily by living our Purpose and Guiding Principles that establishes us as an employer of choice. We build success by growing long-term relationships with customers, employees, suppliers, shareowners and the communities in which we operate. In fiscal 2018, the Company generated $686 million in revenue and employed over 3,000 people. To learn more about Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBAL), visit www.kimballinternational.com .

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is a global people analytics and consulting firm that helps companies of all sizes produce better business results by focusing on the work experience for every employee—our research shows there’s a clear and direct relationship between employee engagement and financial performance. Through our Certification programs, we recognize outstanding workplaces and produce Fortune’s annual list of the 100 Best Companies to Work For, as well as a variety of other Best Workplace rankings in the United States and in more than 60 other countries. Everything we do is driven by our mission: to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work for All by the year 2030.

For additional information contact:

Lonnie Nicholson

Lonnie.Nicholson@KimballInternational.com



