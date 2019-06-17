Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown Celebrates First Graduating Class

Executive Education Charter School in Allentown celebrated its first graduation class Photo Courtesy of Christmas City Studio Photo Courtesy of Christmas City Studio

Seventy-six seniors graduated from the first graduating class in EEACS history.

ALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown said farewell to its first graduating class on Friday, June 14. Commencement was held at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown.Seventy-six seniors comprised the EEACS Class of 2019. Many of them will be going on to two and four-year colleges and universities, including Arcadia University, Lehigh University, Penn State, and West Chester University.Jennifer Garcia was the class’s valedictorian. In addition to a 4.0 GPA, Garcia also dedicated dozens of hours to community service in order to become the first valedictorian in EEACS history.Edwin Depaula from Zero to Infinity served as the keynote speaker. He inspired graduates to find their passions, pursue their interests, and achieve their spiritual and personal goals.“The founding members of EEACS were so proud to watch our first graduating class walk onto that field and accept their hard-earned diplomas,” said Robert Lysek, founder and CEO of the Allentown charter school Present at the ceremony alongside Lysek were co-founders Steve Flavell and Jennifer Mann, who helped establish the charter school in 2014.About EEACS: Founded in 2014 by highly experienced educators and management, Executive Education Academy Charter School, authorized for grades K-12 by the Allentown School District, leads the way in education by offering its 1,300 students opportunities for growth both in and out of the classroom. EEACS combines all mandated studies with a unique student-corporate culture. To learn more, visit https://www.ee-schools.org/

