FNFA launches call for Indigenous artist submissions for national rebrand

The First Nations Finance Authority (FNFA) is seeking logo submissions from Indigenous artists for their new visual identity. FNFA’s nationwide brand refresh includes the re-development of their logo and tag line, aiming to communicate the financial lending services available through FNFA to First Nations communities across Canada through a modern and energized look and feel. FNFA also hopes to address First Nations overcoming adversity and how together they are building strong and vibrant communities across the country.

First Nations use finances from FNFA to build/improve schools, community housing, green energy projects, and other infrastructure projects in their communities. By providing a means to engage in pooled borrowing through FNFA, First Nations have access to significant amounts of private financing in the global capital markets.

“The organization is growing and changing. We had to ask ourselves if our current image and branding made sense to communicate how First Nations communities are evolving and growing in Canada,” said Ernie Daniels, President/CEO of FNFA.

The launch of the competition aligns with nationwide celebrations during National Indigenous Peoples Day on June 21.

“This is a great opportunity to showcase Indigenous artists on a national scale.”

The eagle has been a symbol of FNFA since 1992. It was originally designed by Mary Derrickson of the Westbank First Nation and represents strength, power, and wisdom.

“We do not want to lose the history of FNFA’s roots and the original vision of why we were founded. We are in consultation with staff members, member First Nations, investors, and the community as we go through this project. The biggest message we are hearing is that First Nation communities feel confident with FNFA in their future.”

In addition to the eagle design or a variation of it, FNFA staff have expressed interest in other design concepts including arrows, a sweetgrass braid, and traditional landscapes. Submissions will be on display for viewing at FNFA’s AGM which brings together representatives from approximately 90 member First Nations.

“We are first for First Nations. That will never change and will always be at the core of our operations. We believe our new visual identity will reflect the confidence our borrowing members and investors see in us.”

The first-place winner will receive $3,500 CDN cash, second $1,000, and third $500. Selection will be conducted by a panel that includes First Nation stakeholders, an artist, and a youth representative. Electronic submissions will be accepted until 5:00pm on June 30 at submissions@fnfa.ca . Full terms of the competition can be found at www.fnfa.ca/en/submissions .

ABOUT

FNFA is a statutory not-for-profit organization without share capital that provides First Nations governments investment options, capital planning advice, and access to long-term loans with preferable interest rates. FNFA is governed solely by First Nations communities that join as Borrowing Members.

