R4G Launches Pilot Program to Help Fund Fun Mom Business in L.A.

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (RG4) is working to help fund local causes. Since, October 2017 has been funding ' Our Moms Work ,' a cost free career mentoring service. And now is launching a pilot program to help fund fun mom businesses that make a difference. Our first mom business is ' Fiction Jewelry ' founded by Parrish Walsh.According to Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman, “At R4G our mission has always been to find talented professionals kickass jobs they love. We are grateful to do the same for Parrish find joy at work; and realize her dream to positively impact the community thru her creative jewelry designs."How Recruiting for Good Funds Mom BusinessesCarlos Cymerman, adds "We will be using recruiting placements to help fund 'Fiction Jewelry's' marketing, PR, and social media with another mom owned business, Hype a boutique communications agency that provides services to creative companies."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals awesome jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com We're Celebrating Women...Since October 2017, Recruiting for Good has been sponsoring 'Our Moms Work,' a cost free career mentoring service, based in Santa Monica. Want to enter the workforce, unhappy at your current job, or looking to strategize about a promotion?...Can't talk to your boss, or your significant other?...Let's meet for coffee, we love to listen and help to learn more visit www.OurMomsWork.org 'Fiction Jewelry' Authored By and Founded by Parrish Walsh, "I believe that self expression can transform us and empower us. There is so much beauty and freedom when we reflect our true selves. I make jewelry because of and for that reason." www.FictionJewelry.com Hype is a boutique communications agency that provides brand-strategic PR, Marketing and Social Media services to creative companies. We provide an extremely hands-on approach to client service and a collaborative philosophy that positions us as a preferred resource to members of the media. Dedicated to the entertainment industry as a community, Hype is committed to keen storytelling and promoting the creative process. www.HypeWorld.com



