Jeff Parr Announced Winner of CVCA’s 2019 Ted Anderson Community Leadership Award

TORONTO, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clairvest Group Inc. (TSX: CVG) (“Clairvest”) is pleased to announce that Jeff Parr, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Clairvest, has been awarded the 2019 CVCA Ted Anderson Community Leadership award. The award honours an individual Venture Capital or Private Equity investor with a strong and inspiring philanthropic commitment to a charity or cause.



Jeff Parr’s involvement with Parkinson’s Canada, the Shaw Theatre, University of Western Ontario, Sanctuary Ministries of Toronto, along with supporting many other charitable causes, was recognized by the award for his commitment of time, donations and effort to these organizations over several years.

Clairvest was founded by Joe Rotman and a group of successful Canadian entrepreneurs with the purpose of supporting the success of the next generation of business leaders by providing guidance and capital to assist in their development. Mr. Rotman and the founders have also been incredible philanthropic leaders in our community and have served as an inspiration to the entire Clairvest team who continue their charitable vision and continuously give back. “Clairvest’s success over the last 25 years is a direct result of our company’s core philosophy of doing well by doing good,” said Jeff Parr.

