ALYI Electric Vehicle Business Profitability Could Benefit From Trade War With China

DALLAS, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (USOTC: ALYI) (“ALYI”) today addressed the U.S. trade initiatives with China. The ALYI ReVolt Electric Motorcycle does include a number of components manufactured in China. Management indicates that so far, none of the U.S. trade initiatives with China have negatively affected the company. Management otherwise indicated that a trade war with China could benefit ALYI. If demand for Chinese goods in the U.S. lower in response to U.S. trade initiatives, prices for Chinese components delivered to Africa to support ALYI ReVolt Electric Motorcycle development in Africa could be reduced. Falling demand for current supply levels could have a beneficial price impact on electric vehicle components in turn improving ALYI profitability.

ALYI recently announced securing an investment partner to back a planned assembly plant in Kenya to produce ALYI’s ReVolt Electric Motorcycles to be sold across the African continent. The deal to build the manufacturing opportunity includes an initial order for two thousand ReVolt Electric Motorcycles which would total $20 million in sales. ALYI has already signed $1.5 million in confirmed orders for its ReVolt Electric Motorcycles to be delivered in Kenya. ALYI is focused on offering varied, environmentally sustainable, energy storage solutions for targeted markets, including consumer electric vehicles and military applications. The first product category is lithium battery-powered motorcycles, to be followed by motorbikes. ALYI also has an ongoing hemp energy storage initiative leading its current efforts to introduce an alternative to lithium batteries.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.



For more information, please visit: http://www.alternetsystemsinc.com

Alternet Systems, Inc. Contact:

Randell Torno

info@lithiumip.com

+1-800-713-0297







/EIN News/ --

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.